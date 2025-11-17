Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Batman Deadpool, grant morrison

Big Bad Of Batman/Deadpool Revealed… Well, One Of Them (Spoilers)

The Big Bad Of Batman/Deadpool Revealed... Well, One Of Them (Spoilers)

Article Summary XXXXXX emerges as a major villain in the new Batman/Deadpool comic crossover event.

The series draws on Grant Morrison's iconic XXXXXX run, especially the XXXXXX storyline.

Batman and Deadpool face off against XXXXX in XXX classic XXXXXXXXX and XXXXX attire.

Top creators like Grant Morrison and Dan Mora deliver a wild, reality-bending Batman/Deadpool adventure.

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! In Bleeding Cool's suddenly-very-popular article Five Comics You Should Read Before Reading Batman/Deadpool, we mentioned that you might want to read New X-Men #114-#126: E For Extinction by Grant Morrison, Frank Quitely, Ethan Van Sciver, and Igor Kordey.

Which introduced Cassandra Nova, twin sister/mummudrai of Professor X, responsible for the massacre of 16 million mutants on the mutant homeland Genosha, and who made her live-action debut in the Deadpool & Wolverine movie, portrayed by Emma Corrin. And in a very memorable fashion.

Well, it looks like it will be time to meet her maker in Batman/Deadpool out this week. And doing that same thing from her first appearance that she did in the movies…

And in her pith helmet and safari suit as well. Grant Morrison and Dan Mora are really taking the pith here…

DC MARVEL BATMAN DEADPOOL #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Written by Grant Morrison, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Tom Taylor, Mariko Tamaki and G. Willow Wilson Art by Dan Mora, Hayden Sherman, Bruno Redondo, Amanda Conner and Denys Cowan The Dark Knight and the Merc with a Mouth team up for an adventure so mind-bending you'll think you're in a dream! Brought to you by legendary creators Grant Morrison and Dan Mora! And be sure not to miss these incredible extra stories: Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson team up with Hayden Sherman for a magical Constantine/Doctor Strange tale! Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo bring you an epic Nightwing/Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney/Wolverine story! Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner smash Harley Quinn and the Hulk together! G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan tell an electrifying Static and Ms. Marvel yarn! $7.99 11/19/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!