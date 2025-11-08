Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: animal man, Batman Deadpool, deadpool, grant morrison, suicide squad

Five Comics You Should Read Before Reading Batman/Deadpool

Five Comics You Should Read Before Reading Batman/Deadpool In Two Weeks Time

Article Summary Discover five essential comics to read before diving into Grant Morrison's Batman/Deadpool crossover.

See how Morrison's Animal Man and Suicide Squad influence the upcoming Batman/Deadpool story.

Explore connections to New X-Men's Cassandra Nova, now linked to Deadpool & Wolverine on screen.

Get the scoop on what's inside Batman/Deadpool #1, featuring major DC and Marvel character team-ups.

Batman/Deadpool by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora will be published on the 19th of November. And because this is Grant Morrison we are talking about, it is unlikely to be a bit more… involved than the previous Deadpool/Batman. So here, courtesy of me, Rich Johnston, are five comics you should try to read before picking it up. Now, some of this may be considered spoilers, of course, and odds are you will have read a number of these before; it's entirely your decision.

Deadpool/Batman (2025) by Zeb Wells and Greg Capullo. The Marvel side of this crossover equation saw Deadpool hired to assassinate Batman by the Joker. It does come up. Animal Man #19-25 (1989) by Grant Morrison and Richard Case. In which Buddy Baker, Animal Man, under the influence of peyote, sees the comic book's reader, breaking the fourth wall and falling out of reality. Then Grant Morrison meets Animal Man in the comic itself, talking about their struggles writing the comic book, their own personal life, and the trouble they have heaped on Buddy Baker. Suicide Squad #58 (1991) by John Ostrander, Kim Yale and Geof Isherwood. A new character, The Writer, clearly inspired by Grant Morrison's Animal Man, joins the squad. In the middle of the war against Circe's army, the Writer was not able to write quickly enough and was killed by a Beastiamorph. New X-Men #114-#126: E For Extinction by Grant Morrison, Frank Quitely, Ethan Van Sciver, Igor Kordey. Cassandra Nova, twin sister/mummudrai of Professor X, responsible for the massacre of 16 million mutants on the mutant homeland Genosha, the character made her live-action debut in the Deadpool & Wolverine movie portrayed by Emma Corrin. Created by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, Batman/Deadpool will see Morrison's return to the character, however briefly… DC/Marvel Amalgam (1996) – there will be at least one character from Amalgam appearing in Batman/Deadpool. Odds are its the Wolverine Batman mashup Dark Claw… first appearance DC vs Marvel#3.

Batman/Deadpool by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora will be published on the 19th of November, only in comic book stores and not digitally.

DC MARVEL BATMAN DEADPOOL #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Written by Grant Morrison, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Tom Taylor, Mariko Tamaki and G. Willow Wilson Art by Dan Mora, Hayden Sherman, Bruno Redondo, Amanda Conner and Denys Cowan The Dark Knight and the Merc with a Mouth team up for an adventure so mind-bending you'll think you're in a dream! Brought to you by legendary creators Grant Morrison and Dan Mora! And be sure not to miss these incredible extra stories: Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson team up with Hayden Sherman for a magical Constantine/Doctor Strange tale! Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo bring you an epic Nightwing/Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney/Wolverine story! Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner smash Harley Quinn and the Hulk together! G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan tell an electrifying Static and Ms. Marvel yarn! $7.99 11/19/2025

Batman and Deadpool in "The Cosmic Kiss Caper!" by Grant Morrison, Dan Mora, Alejandro Sanchez, and Todd Klein

John Constantine and Doctor Strange in "A Magician Walks Into a Universe" by Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Hayden Sherman, Mike Spicer, and Frank Cvetkovic

Nightwing (Dick Grayson) and Wolverine (Laura Kinney) in "Sticks & Snikts" by Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo, Adriano Lucas, and Wes Abbott

Harley Quinn and The Incredible Hulk in "Harley & Hulk's Amazin' Saturday!!!!" by Mariko Tamaki, Amanda Conner, Tamra Bonvillain, and Dave Sharpe

Static (Virgil Hawkins) and Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan) in "New Friends in Old Places" by G. Willow Wilson, Denys Cowan, Klaus Janson, Francesco Segala, and Steve Wands

DC MARVEL BATMAN DEADPOOL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Written by Grant Morrison, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Tom Taylor, Mariko Tamaki and G. Willow Wilson Art by Dan Mora, Hayden Sherman, Bruno Redondo, Amanda Conner and Denys Cowan The Dark Knight and the Merc with a Mouth team up for an adventure so mind-bending you'll think you're in a dream! Brought to you by legendary creators Grant Morrison and Dan Mora! And be sure not to miss these incredible extra stories: Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson team up with Hayden Sherman for a magical Constantine/Doctor Strange tale! Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo bring you an epic Nightwing/Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney/Wolverine story! Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner smash Harley Quinn and the Hulk together! G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan tell an electrifying Static and Ms. Marvel yarn! Retail: $7.99 11/19/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!