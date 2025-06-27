Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Black Diamond, Panick, TAMA

Black Diamond #1 & T.A.M.A. #2 in Panick's September 2025 Solicits

Black Diamond #1 and the Pokémon-inspired T.A.M.A. #2 in Panick's September 2025 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Black Diamond #1 launches Panick Entertainment's new Nordic folk horror mini-series in September 2025

T.A.M.A. #2 continues the dark, Pokémon-inspired saga of Kit and his mysterious virtual pet

Panick debuts with solicitations from both Diamond and Lunar distributions, signaling a major indie arrival

Creative teams feature Brendan Columbus, Danilo Beyruth, Adam Schlagman, Doug Pasko, and Daniel HDR

The first combined Diamond and Lunar Massive Indies solicitation for new comic book publisher Panick Entertainment for September 2025, with the launch of Black Diamond #1 by Brendan Columbus and Danilo Beyruth, and the Pokémon-inspired T.A.M.A. #2 second issue coming from Adam Schlagman, Doug Pasko and Daniel HDR.

BLACK DIAMOND #1 (OF 4) (MR)

PANICK ENTERTAINMENT LLC

JUL250817

(W) Brendan Columbus (A) Danilo Beyruth (CA) Ben Templesmith

A chilling Nordic thriller unfolds as Panick Entertainment presents Black Diamond, a gripping mini-series fusing Hitchcock's psychological tension with the folk horror of The Wicker Man. On a family ski trip, Owen and Victoria Welch's son is abducted. A mysterious cult gives them an unthinkable choice: find another child to sacrifice-or lose their own. As time runs out and the authorities close in, the couple must confront how far they'll go to save their family.

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

TAMA #2 (OF 6) CVR A NGUYEN (MR)

PANICK ENTERTAINMENT LLC

JUL250818

JUL250819 – TAMA #2 (OF 6) CVR B 10 COPY INCV FLEECS (MR)

(W) Adam Schlagman, Doug Pasko (A) Daniel HDR (CA) Dustin Nguyen

Following the terrifying events of the hit debut issue, Kit continues to bond with his new virtual pet-TAMA-a creature willing to do anything to protect its friend. But TAMA's not just digital, it can miraculously interact with the real world… with murderous results. As Kit struggles to move on from his dad's death, how dark of a path will he and TAMA travel… especially when TAMA's own horrific history is revealed?

In Shops: Sep 10, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!