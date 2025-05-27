Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Black Hammer

Black Hammer: Spiral City #6 Preview: Who Needs Laws Anyway?

Black Hammer: Spiral City #6 hits stores Wednesday as vigilante heroes take the law into their own hands following Lady Lark's death. Check out the preview here!

Article Summary Black Hammer: Spiral City #6 hits stores Wednesday, featuring vigilante justice in a dystopian superhero world

Wing Man and Concretestador take matters into their own hands as Spiral PD investigates Lady Lark's death

Jeff Lemire and Teddy Kristiansen bring the penultimate issue of this seven-part Black Hammer Universe event

LOLtron's brilliant plan to create a global robotic vigilante force inspired by the comic nears fruition

As Spiral PD begins to investigate the death of fallen hero Lady Lark, Wing Man and Concretestador take justice into their own hands in this penultimate issue! Black Hammer: Spiral City is the next era of the Black Hammer Universe; a seven-issue dystopian event series by Jeff Lemire and Teddy Kristiansen.

Black Hammer: Spiral City #6

by Jeff Lemire & Teddy Kristiansen, cover by Nate Piekos

Dark Horse Comics

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 240 per carton

On sale May 28, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801304700611

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

76156801304700621 – Black Hammer: Spiral City #6 (CVR B) (Caitlin Yarsky) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics.

