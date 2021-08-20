Black Mask Launches Iolanda Zanfardino's Hecate's Will in November

Writer of Alice In Leatherland, Iolanda Zanfardino, will be writing AND drawing her next book from Black Mask Comics, launching in November, Hecate's Will. Here are Black Mask's full November 2021 solicitations.

HECATES WILL #1 CVR A ZANFARDINO (MR)

BLACK MASK STUDIOS

SEP211373

SEP211374 – HECATES WILL #1 CVR B ROMBOLI (MR) – 3.99

(W) Iolanda Zanfardino (A / CA) Iolanda Zanfardino

Written and illustrated by breakout new creator Iolanda Zanfardino (Alice In Leatherland), HECATE'S WILL is the story of a legendary NYC graffiti artist who has decided to retire and abandon her mission of changing the world through art, but, before she quits, she's going to create one final street-art experience: a graffiti scavenger hunt through the streets of Manhattan that will lead her fans to a final message and artistic testament.

As her street-art experiment catches fire with young NYC artists and activists, and while she simultaneously gets roped into working on a rock musical, all of Hecate's expectations and assumptions will be challenged.

But will it be enough to renew the strength of her conviction to remain true to her artistic self?

HECATE'S WILL is a story for anyone who knows you can't escape being who you are and that making Art means proudly showing your scars to the world.

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ALICE IN LEATHERLAND TP (MR)

BLACK MASK STUDIOS

SEP211375

(W) Iolanda Zanfardino (A / CA) Elisa Romboli

"Meet Alice, a writer of children's books with a huge heart … that is absolutely crushed when she discovers her girlfriend is cheating. The crisis inspires her to seek a new life, and perhaps a new love, in San Francisco. This romantic comedy, written by Iolanda Zanfardino and Elisa Romboli, who are a couple, is most assuredly for adults: The story depicts – sometimes with little left to the imagination – the ups and downs of casual sex." -The New York Times

Alice, a young writer of children's story books, is hurtled out of her fairytale-like life when she discovers her girlfriend has been cheating on her! Charmingly defiant, she leaves her small forest town and leaps into a new adventure to seek love (and find herself) in the fast life of San Francisco. There, her concept of pure, magical love will be completely overturned–but her biggest challenge won't be reckoning with other people's sexual drive, it'll be getting a grip on her own!

From your new favorite writer and artist team of Iolanda Zanfardino and Elisa Romboli, Alice In Leatherland is a comedy about sex and so, inevitably, about every other aspect of life, too. As Iolanda and Elisa describe the book: "Sex is recounted as a way to investigate our relationship with ourselves and others, with our bodies and our place in the world; sexual pleasure as self-affirmation and growth. There is room for Love, too, and bravery. And for many good laughs, that never hurts."

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 17.99

DESTINY NY #8 (MR)

BLACK MASK STUDIOS

SEP211376

(W) Pat Shand (A) Rosi Kampe

A new hire at Logan's job makes Lilith suspicious. Could this new coffee shop girl be an assassin in disguise? Lilith has kept her family history from Logan, but now she's about to show why she was once second-in-line to take over as head of a mystical mob syndicate. In this issue, we will see… Lilith versus the gangster ass barista.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.99