Black Mirror's USS Callister Gets A Graphic Novel Adaptation

Black Mirror's USS Callister gets a graphic novel adaptation to join San Junipero, from Neil Gibson and Silvano Beltramo

The adaptation features two styles: Kirby-inspired boldness and a muted, grounded reality.

Artist Silvano Beltramo built the USS Callister in 3D for precise visual consistency.

Catch the first glimpse on Free Comic Book Day with exclusive ink and pencil previews.

Neil Gibson and Silvano Beltramo are to follow the upcoming graphic novel adaptation of Black Mirror's San Junipero with an adaptation of USS Callister. And the publisher, Twisted Comics, has also released some of the uncoloured ink pages.

USS Callister was originally written by Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker and William Bridges and directed by Toby Haynes. It follows Robert Daly, a reclusive but gifted programmer and co-founder of a popular immersive virtual reality-based massively multiplayer online game who is bitter over the lack of recognition of his position from his coworkers. He takes out his frustrations by simulating a Star Trek-like space adventure within the game, using his co-workers' DNA to create sentient digital clones of them. A sequel episode, USS Callister: Into Infinity, was just released today.

Writer and publisher Neil Gibson says, "One of the Black Mirror comics we're working on is USS Callister, and this one comes with a unique challenge. It takes place in two very different worlds, each with its own distinct style. Onboard the USS Callister, the art will have a bold 1960s Jack Kirby-inspired look. It's a nod to classic Star Trek with its dramatic colours and vintage sci-fi feel. But back in the real world, everything changes. The lines are sharper, the tones are muted, and the whole thing feels more grounded to reflect just how bleak reality is for certain characters. Some readers will notice the contrast straight away. Others might just feel the difference without quite knowing why. That's the beauty of visual storytelling. The details work on different levels. Either way, this one is going to be something special."

"Our artist, Silvano Beltramo, has been hard at work on USS Callister, and to make the job easier, he went the extra mile by literally building the spaceship in 3D. This means we have a perfect reference for every angle, keeping the visuals sharp and consistent while staying true to the world of the episode."

The first glimpse of the adaptations will be on Free Comic Book Day, during which the Black Mirror episode will show off its inks and pencils. Twisted Comics also has a panel at this weekend's C2E2 in Chicago to talk about the Black Mirror adaptations on Saturday, 12th of April, at 4pm in room S402-A.

