Cover & Characters For Black Mirror: San Junipero, The Offical Comic

Cover and character designs for Black Mirror: San Junipero, the offical comic book adaptation to be published by Neil Gibson's Twisted Comics

Article Summary Official comic adaptation of Black Mirror: San Junipero unveiled by Neil Gibson's Twisted Comics on Free Comic Book Day.

Striking cover art by Butcher Billy reimagines the gritty universe and sets the stage for a new story.

Exclusive character designs bring Yorkie and Kelly to life, capturing the essence of Black Mirror.

Teaser hints a deeper love story with unexpected twists in the iconic Black Mirror setting.

British comic book publisher Neil Gibson's Twisted Comics has the comic book license to the Netflix television show Black Mirror created by Charlie Brooker, and will be launching on Free Comic Book Day with a preview of their adaptation of the award-winning episode San Junipero. And now we have the cover to the comic book in question. Both for the first issue to be published later this year…

… and the version for Free Comic Book Day, the 3rd of May, 2025. The cover is by Butcher Billy, who rose to fame creating comics covers for Black Mirror episodes as a fan project, and publisher Neil Gibson tapped him to tweak one for the actual comic book.

As well as showing off some comic book character designs for the comic in question, Kelly and Yorkie, as originally portrayed by Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis. The original San Junipero won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special, as well as BAFTA and GLAAD awards.Fellow then-British comic book publisher John Anderson of Soaring Penguin Press saw his wife Cheryl Anderson play the nurse in the episode in question.

Written by series creator and showrunner Charlie Brooker and directed by Owen Harris, San Junipero dropped on Netflix in October 2016, with the rest of series three. The episode is set in a beach resort town named San Junipero, where the introverted Yorkie meets the more outgoing Kelly. As the comic listing says, "San Junipero starts as a love story between two characters, Yorkie and Kelly. But as their connection deepens, you'll find there's far more to this 'romance' than meets the eye. We'll leave it there for now… no spoilers!" The adaptation will be written by Neil Gibson and the artist is currently unnamed.

