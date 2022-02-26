Black Panther #4 Preview: Gentle Exposed

If T'Challa thinks he can slip a sleeper agent past Storm in this preview of Black Panther #4, he has another thing coming. You think someone can live through the Perlmutter ban era of X-Men and not develop an intense sense of paranoia? It isn't paranoia if they really are out to get you, anyway. Check out the preview below.

Black Panther #4

by John Ridley & Juann Cabal, cover by Alex Ross

"THE LONG SHADOW" PART 4 Shuri's life hangs in the balance, and with T'Challa off-planet, things are not looking good! But before T'Challa can help his sister…the truth will finally come out. Has the assassin's ringleader finally been caught?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Mar 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620042900411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620042900421 – BLACK PANTHER 4 LARROCA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620042900431 – BLACK PANTHER 4 NOTO X-GWEN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620042900441 – BLACK PANTHER 4 HANS VARIANT – $3.99 US

