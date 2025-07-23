Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, IDW, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: event horizon, sdcc

Bleeding Cool Walks Round The IDW Booth At San Diego Comic-Con Early

Bleeding Cool walks round the IDW Booth at SDCC early, with Godzilla, Event Horizon, TMNT, Sleepy Hollow, Monster High and more

IDW Publishing have arrived at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 early, well, it is their local show after all, located just up the highway. And Bleeding Cool got an early walk around their booth courtesy of IDW and the SDCC press people, with Bleeding Cool ace reporter Jimmy Leszczynski. And this is what IDW told us…

"Godzilla's 70th anniversary this year. We have relaunched a brand new line called the Kai-Sei Era with Toho. So this is a brand new Godzilla era that we are debuting here." We've got Stern Pinball helping us out in the booth. We've got exclusives for a brand new Godzilla#1 and then we have two black and white ashcan full issues that are the subsequent other series in this Kai-Sei line debuting here for the first time ever, and we've got a gold foil Art Adams cover that is just the 70th anniversary. It's beautiful."

Beyond that, brand new TMNT, the Last Ronin, second in that installation. The big news of the show is actually that we've got Gene Luen Yang signing on for TMNT on the main line. So he will be joining us this weekend as well for his signing, as well as the panels.

And then the two black and white exclusives for the other Godzilla books, Starship Godzilla and Escape the Dead Zone.

We've got a Monster High Pride cover that will be exclusive to this show in partnership with Mattel.

We have a signed Jason Aaron TMNT Volume 1 that will be available only here. I think we have 500 of those.

We have some secret surprises coming alongside TMNT that will be at the panel only. maybe some interesting partnerships with some of our other friends that we're, we're working with, so yeah.

We have George Takei coming on Sunday to do a solo talk in room 6A. He's released his new book, It Thymes With Takei. It's his personal memoir about coming out. Really, really touching stuff. George has been on an amazing press tour. He's 88 and he's fighting for everybody out there right now, so we're really excited to see what George has to say this weekend too.

Twilight Zone is in August, The previews are all this show, everything else will be out for New York Comic Con, really.

We've got Beneath the Trees: Rite of Spring, which is the second instalment in the series, which has been very much the sleeper hit, you know, runaway for us. So Patrick Horvath will be here. We've got an exclusive con variant for that.

Rodney Barnes is coming on for a new 30 Days of Night series.

is coming on for a new 30 Days of Night series. This is Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow specifically, so it is in conjunction with Paramount. So, this will very much take that storyline that happened back in '99. I mean, obviously, nothing has been done with that property. We're continuing it forward in a very full core kind of way. You'll see in the preview that it's fun.

We had to go back to the beginning with 30 Days of Night, which is where it all started, you know, Steve Niles created that series, and he is definitely consulting on this, but we also want to bring in some fresh blood, and Rodney Barnes is just a killer writer. And so we wanted to get a new take on what 30 Days would look like now, I think we haven't done one in about 10 years.

Thank you to IDW and SDCC for the glimpse! The show hall opens at 6pm PT, which is just over three hours away! And here are all the signings that will be taking place here in the days ahead.

