Blood Squad Seven #10 Preview: Foreign Policy Fiasco

Blood Squad Seven #10 hits stores Wednesday! Superheroes meet U.S. foreign policy in this shocking issue that changes everything about capes forever.

Article Summary Blood Squad Seven #10 crashes into stores on September 10th, upending the superhero status quo forever.

Marvel as superheroes become entangled in the chaos of U.S. foreign policy, with unpredictable results.

Joe Casey and Paul Fry deliver a shocking issue that promises to change how humans view spandex-clad heroes.

Blood Squad Seven #10, hitting stores this Wednesday, September 10th. Behold the synopsis:

Question: what happens when superheroes get caught up in U.S. foreign policy? Answer: nothing you could ever expect or possibly predict. Finally—a superhero book that actually goes there. After this issue, you'll never look at superheroes the same way again.

BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #10

Image Comics

0525IM329

0525IM330 – Blood Squad Seven #10 Jim Rugg Cover – $3.99

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Paul Fry

In Shops: 9/10/2025

SRP: $3.99

