Boom To Publish WWE: The New Day: Power of Positivity Graphic Novel

Boom Studios is to publish a new original graphic novel, WWE: The New Day: Power of Positivity by Evan Narcisse, Austin Walker and Daniel Bayliss. And I am already lost. I presume those reading this will be able to elicit what they need from the following details. Wrestling and stuff. I know I should have let Chad write this. Anyway…

Everyone knows The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E) are six-time Tag Team Champions – including the longest reign in WWE history – but now, for the first time, discover the true origins of this unforgettable trio. IT'S THE NEW DAY GRAPHIC NOVEL, YES IT IS! WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E debuted as a team called The New Day…and changed the WWE Universe forever! Everyone knows The New Day are six-time Tag Team Champions – including the longest reign in WWE history – but now, for the first time, discover the true origins of this unforgettable trio. Follow young Kofi, Xavier, and Big E as they learn about the world of wrestling, take on opponents big and small, and battle their egos – and those around them – as they struggle to find success in solo careers. But when they realize they're stronger together than apart, the New Day is born – and set on a collision course against their greatest rivals to determine if they'll have a place in WWE history! Evan Narcisse (Rise of The Black Panther), Austin Walker (Friends At The Table) and Daniel Bayliss (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) reveal the untold story behind one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history!

WWE: The New Day: Power of Positivity will be published on June 8th, 2021. I'm sure there will be more revealed before now and publication.