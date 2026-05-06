Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, newlitg
Absolute Compact Comics in The Daily LITG, for the 6th of May 2026
The argument over Absolute Compact Comics was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Absolute Compact Comics leads Bleeding Cool’s top ten, with DC format debate driving the site’s biggest comics read.
- Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest stories, from Ahsoka Season 2 and Marvel solicits to Batman spoilers.
- Seven years of LITG highlights revisit past top reads, including JK Rowling, Drug Dealer Simulator 2, and Grant Morrison.
- Absolute fans also get extra comics picks, creator news, and today’s comic book birthday spotlight for David Michelinie.
The argument over Absolute Compact Comics was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Absolute Compact Comics and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Will DC Publish Absolute Batman In The Compact Comics Format Sooner?
- Remember Ahsoka Season 2? It Doesn't Seem Disney/Lucasfilm Did
- Marvel Comics' Queen In Black August 2026 Solicits With Dylan Brock…
- Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week: Dungeon Crawler Carl & Lost Fantasy
- The Amazing Spider-Man #28 "Bill & Ted" Bit From 2 Years Ago, Tomorrow
- The New Banksy Statue in Central London… What Does It Mean?
- NCIS Season 23 Ep. 19: "Deal with the Devil" Preview: Justice Denied?
- Spoilers: Batman #9 & Poison Ivy #44 Set Up Bad Seeds & Barbara Gordon
- Will Trent S04E18: "Be of Service" Preview; Rosenthal on Season Finale
- Deniz Camp Discovers The Danger Of Posting Your Holiday Destination
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Punisher Writer Benjamin Percy Signs Up For Two More Years With Marvel
- Adam Warren Does His Juri Service For Street Fighter Masters In August
- Brightburn's David Yarovesky & Adam Pollina On "It Demands Sacrifice"
- Doctor Who: Adversary Of The Daleks and Dawn Of The Daleks From Titan
- Marvel Cancels 616 Day Orders in The Daily LITG 5th of May 2026
LITG one year ago, JK Rowling Defends Paapa Essiedu
- Harry Potter: J.K. Rowling Reacts to Calls for Paapa Essiedu's Firing
- Ironheart Arrives on June 24th! (Someone Remind Marvel Studios?)
- Nine Free Comic Book Day 2025 Titles Being Made Available Digitally
- Two Warhammer 40,000 Video Games Take Part In New Crossover
- Doctor Who S02 "Lucky Day": A Deep Dive Into The Trap RTD Set for Us
- Laura Kinney: Wolverine #6 Preview: Daddy Issues, Wolverine Style
- Weapon X-Men Are No Longer Bigger Than Jesus Thanks To Marvel Comics
- DC Comics' Jenette Kahn Sells Her Art And Design Collection At Auction
- Mega Man & Street Fighter Free Comic Book Day Reveals Udon's Future
- Demona Set Up The Fantastic Four/Gargoyles Crossover For October 2025
- Paul Chadwick To Talk About Concrete To The Cement People Of Alabama
- Diamond Told Skyrush To Cease & Desist Over Claiming They'd Won CGA
- Shakespeare's Vampires To Launch at MCM Comic Con London This Month
- Sam Bragg's Hooves Of Death Jumps From Webtoon to Print
- Free Comic Book Day Demona #0 Hits $10 On eBay As Demona #1 Hits FOC
- Star Wars: Grand Collection in The Daily LITG, 5th of May 2025
LITG two years ago, Drug Dealer Simulator 2
- Drug Dealer Simulator 2 Will Be Released This June
- Marvel Now Approving Series For Ten Issues At A Time
- Behind the Music: Van Halen Episode Was "Brutal to Watch": Bertinelli
- Pokémon GO Announces All May 2024 Events & Content
- Free Comic Book Day Wrap-Up: The Best In Years
- Bluey After Dark? The Episode "The Mouse" Didn't Want You to See
- How Batman #127 Prepared For A New Robin In Batman #147 (Spoilers)
- Giant-Size X-Men #1 Preview: New Foe Targets Angel's Wings
- New The Legend Of Drizzt Trilogy Of Novels Announced
- Mayans M.C.: Kurt Sutter Addresses SOA Spinoff Series Departure & More
- Freaking Romance Creator Snailord Talks Comics Success, Film Version
- Ken Ernst Conjures Up Magic Morro in Dell's Super Comics, at Auction
- Red Band Blood Hunt Sells More- Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller Chart
- Early Days of E.C. Stoner's Phantasmo, Dell's The Funnies at Auction
- Heartstopper Official Fan Cards From Alice Osman and Lauren James
- David Baddiel Writes Graphic Novel, Flying South Drawn by Luke Horsman
- A New Robin In Batman #147- The Daily LITG For The 5th Of May, 2024
LITG three years ago, Bleeding Cool's "Death Of Mary Jane" Theory & Spider-Man Spoilers
- Bleeding Cool's "Death Of Mary Jane" Theory & Spider-Man Spoilers
- All Your Marvel And DC Free Comic Book Day Spoilers In One Place
- The Flash Finale Overview: Friends Old & New Join Barry's Final Run
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Shares Alice Krige/Borg Queen BTS Video
- Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Getting Grief for Being Honest Not a Good Look
- Jonathan Hickman's First Data Graphic From Marvel's Ultimate Invasion
- Amazing Spider-Man #25 Preview: Mary Jane Pulls a Hank Pym
- Star Trek: Day Of Blood & And Lower Decks For Free Comic Book Day
- Superman: Legacy Draft Confirmed; Gunn "On a Mission from God": Zaslav
- Babylon 5 Fans Should Get Excited Over JMS's Bruce Boxleitner Story
- 28 More Comic Shops Doing Cool Things On Free Comic Book Day
- Rob Venditti & Riley Rossmo Create A Pacifist Wesley Dodds: Sandman
- Jeremy Adams Gets a Different Flash, Jay Garrick, with Diego Olortegui
- Old Flames in Alan Scott: Green Lantern by Tim Sheridan & Cian Tormey
- Ize Press Unveils Covers, Dates for BTS Graphic Novel and Other Titles
- Jamie Hewlett's Phoo Action No Longer From Z2 Comics
- Jack Skellington's Pumpkin King Origin For Free Comic Book Day
- Shadowman Darque Legacy Preview For Valiant's Free Comic Book Day
- David Alvarez Launches New Puerto Rican Comic Kotto Kotorra For FCBD
- Ultimately Invaded in The Daily LITG, 5th of May, 2023
LITG four years ago, Grant Morrison
- Grant Morrison On Multiverse Characters Becoming Canon Cannon Fodder
- Pam & Tommy Actor Lily James' Complaint Against Daily Mail Upheld
- The Wheel of Time: Amazon Series Wraps Season 2 Filming
- Booster Gold Story Teased Potential Legends of Tomorrow S08 Storyline
- Todd McFarlane Final Jim Lee X-Men Cover For Scorched #6
- Life on Mars Co-Creator: Pilot Script for Sequel Series "Lazarus" Done
- Putting 3D Glasses Back On To Watch Avatar: The Way Of Water Trailer
- Probably Not Worth Staying For Doctor Strange 2 Post-Credit Scene
- Boom's Grim #1 Sells Out And Hits $150 On eBay
- Animal Kingdom Season 6 Poster: For Pope, It's Family 'Til The End
- PrintWatch: Justice League, Robin, Deathstroke & Grim Second Prints
- DC Gives Discount To Stores Who Order More Dark Crisis Than Batman
- Overstreet's Free Comic Book Day On How Joe James Broke Into Comics
- Jeff Lemire & Andrea Sorrentino's Bone Orchard For Free Comic Book Day
- Penguin's Michael Green Wants Graphic Novels For New Publisher Marble
- Lily James vs The Daily Mail in The Daily LITG 5th May 2022
LITG five years ago, DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- DC Comics Crisis Event Next Year To Lead Into Bigger Event In 2023
- Wal-Mart Allegedly Suspending Trading Card Game Sales
- DC's Plan For All Your Favourite Batman Characters – Even Tim Drake
- Castlevania Season 4: Netflix Shares Images From Anime's Final Chapter
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
- Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman Trinity To Get A Trilogy From DC
- Disappointed With Line Of Duty Finale? You Weren't Paying Attention
- Avengers, Fantastic Four Underdressed for Hellfire Gala
- Rob Liefeld Draws Michonne For The Walking Dead
- Hasbro's Star Wars Retro Collection Prototype Boba Fett Drops Tomorrow
- Behold: Carmen Carnero's United States of Captain America #1 Variant
- Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
- This Week's Batman #108 Had Over 200,000 Orders
- Kirby Manga Mania: Viz Media to Publish First English Edition of Manga
- Something Is Killing The Children #16 Has Orders Of Over 155,000
- Boom To Launch 1:250 and 1:200 Foil Covers For BRZRKR #3 and #4
- DC Comics To Print Monthly Solicitations Catalog, DC Connect, Again
- Krakoan X-Men Today: Telling Tales Of Storm Before The Hellfire Gala
- Boba Fett Uses His Dad's ID To Get Served? War Of The Bounty Hunters
- FCBD Presents: Expanded Stray Dogs On Free Comic Book Day
- Heroes Reborn #1 – The World Has Changed But No Mephisto, Yet
- Geoff Thorne – Universe Remaker in The Daily LITG, 5th of May 2021
LITG six years ago – Wonder Woman Cosplay, Michael Grey
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.
- When Wonder Woman Gets Mistaken as a Cosplayer
- Someone Recreated A Zelda Map In Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Who On Earth is DC Comics' New Batman Writer Michael Grey?
- AmazonWatch: Marvel TPBs For Free, From Venom to Secret Invasion
- Shane Davis of DC Comics on His Fight to Get His Artwork Back
- Supernatural Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles On Show's Legacy
- Amazon Glitchwatch: Dark Horse Omnibuses and TPBs For Free, Now
- The Flash Season 6 Preview: To Stop Godspeed, Barry Must Pay the Piper
- Image Comics New Schedules for May and June 2020
- American Horror Story Star Sarah Paulson Posts Coven BTS Snake Pic
LITG seven years ago – Patrick Gleason and the FCBD
Patrick Gleason was probably Marvel's biggest scalps from DC Comics two years ago, usually the kind of thing DC Comics had been doing.
- Patrick Gleason Debuts New Look of the Marvel Universe, Jumps From DC Comics to Marvel Exclusive
- So How Much Are Free Comic Book Day 2019 Titles Selling For?
- Wrestling Legend The Iron Sheik Trashes Star Wars: The Last Jedi for #MayTheFourth
- 'Avengers: Endgame' Sinks 'Titanic' as No. 2 Film of All Time with $2.1 Billion
- Netflix Releases 'The Wandering Earth' Without Announcement or Fanfare
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
-
David Michelinie, co-creator of Venom.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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