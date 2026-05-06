Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, newlitg

Absolute Compact Comics in The Daily LITG, for the 6th of May 2026

The argument over Absolute Compact Comics was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Absolute Compact Comics leads Bleeding Cool’s top ten, with DC format debate driving the site’s biggest comics read.

Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest stories, from Ahsoka Season 2 and Marvel solicits to Batman spoilers.

Seven years of LITG highlights revisit past top reads, including JK Rowling, Drug Dealer Simulator 2, and Grant Morrison.

Absolute fans also get extra comics picks, creator news, and today’s comic book birthday spotlight for David Michelinie.

The argument over Absolute Compact Comics was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Absolute Compact Comics and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, JK Rowling Defends Paapa Essiedu

LITG two years ago, Drug Dealer Simulator 2

LITG three years ago, Bleeding Cool's "Death Of Mary Jane" Theory & Spider-Man Spoilers

LITG four years ago, Grant Morrison

LITG five years ago, DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG six years ago – Wonder Woman Cosplay, Michael Grey

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.

LITG seven years ago – Patrick Gleason and the FCBD

Patrick Gleason was probably Marvel's biggest scalps from DC Comics two years ago, usually the kind of thing DC Comics had been doing.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

David Michelinie, co-creator of Venom.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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