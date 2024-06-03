Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Billy Batson, captain marvel, shazam

Breaking Bad For Billy Batson in Shazam #12 (Spoilers)

The splitting of Billy Batson and Captain Marvel's mind has been a notable Shazam plot twist of late, but not quite up there with the return of Billy Batson's mother in the last issue, throwing the current adoption plans of the Shazafam, in tomorrow's Shazam #12. Spoilers of course.

And it seems that the life events of his human self are impacting on his transformation. And the Captain, who is now basically Billy Batson's backup personality (should we call him Shaz-En-Arrh?) is noting that this may have dire effects. Seems that The Captain may be taking on a similar role as Zur-En-Arrh is over in Batman.

Taking him over, without consent, you can see where that might lead. Suddenly you have to download yourself into a robot body. Future solicits suggest Bily choosing never to be The Captain again. Especially as there are bigger emotional explosions on the imminent horizon.

Billy Batson has the brother of all problems now. The son that his biological mother brought up, and didn't give up. This is the kind of thing upon which therapists' careers are made.

Just in time for all of reality to break down, let alone their planned adoption. Shazam #12 by Josie Campbell and Emanuela Lupacchino, is published tomorrow by DC Comics.

SHAZAM #12 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Dan Mora

Billy and the Captain have always made a great team…so why is the Captain keeping secrets from him? Darla discovers the Captain has the ability to transform without Billy knowing, but why now? What is it that the Captain doesn't want him to know? The answer will not only impact the adoption plans…but the future of Billy's existence!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 06/04/2024

With more to come…

SHAZAM #13 CVR A GLEB MELNIKOV

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Mike Norton (CA) Gleb Melnikov

WHERE IN THE WORLD IS BILLY BATSON?! Freddy and Mary hit the road to track down their teenage runaway brother, but little do they know he's hiding right under their noses…in the subway! Meanwhile strange new monsters are stalking the streets of Philly. Can Billy still prove he's hero enough to save the day without the Captain? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/3/2024 SHAZAM #14 CVR A GLEB MELNIKOV

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Gleb Melnikov

Mary and Freddy have tracked Billy down to the unused tunnels of SEPTA–but the monsters plaguing Philly have followed them, too. With Billy refusing to turn into the Captain, can Mary and Freddy turn the tide and figure out what's causing the monster onslaught? Can they convince Billy to come home? And what's up with the weird kid in a toga that only Billy can see? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/7/2024

