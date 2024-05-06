Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Billy Batson, shazam

Things Get Very Messy For Billy Batson In Tomorrow's Shazam (Spoilers)

Things Get Very Messy For Billy Batson In Tomorrow's Shazam #11 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Josie Campbell and Emanuela Lupacchino continue to shake up Shazam's world in issue #11.

Billy Batson's family life gets complicated with a possible adoption disruption.

A mysterious family member is set to turn the Shazam series upside down.

Upcoming issues explore Captain Marvel's secrets and the future of Billy Batson.

Josie Campbell and Emanuela Lupacchino took over Shazam last month with issue 10 and gave the Shazam family a new sense of togetherness. And a Shaz-van. However, that may not have lasted that long. Tomorrow's Shazam #11 begins with a Blood Hunt crossover.

Okay, so, it's not a Blood Hunt crossover, but it's weird that it's coming out this month. It also reveals that the DC Earth is full of bat folk who just don't know it yet. Sleeper vampires the world over… while Captain Marvel and Billy Batson are sounding more and more like Marvelman and Mike Moran.

A division of oneself? Maybe as a reflection of what else is going on in Billy Batson's family life. Because the planned adoption of the Shazfamily as a whole may not be going ahead as easily as the the previous episode suggested. Even with a home inspection by the adoption agency, it somehow working out despite all the superheroic interference on the day. And Billy Batson hitting himself.

Because there's a member of the family who's wishes may not have been taking account regarding this new aspect of Billy Batson's life. And in tomorrow's Shazam #11 she'll be showing up to upend the entire series going forward…

SHAZAM #11 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Dan Mora

The Vasquezes have made the extraordinary decision to adopt the kids! All they have to do is pass a home inspection by the adoption agency, but ever since the Gods rebuilt the family home, things have become a bit of a magical mess. Can they make it through the day without the inspector running into any interdimensional creatures? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date:05/07/2024

SHAZAM #12 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Dan Mora

Billy and the Captain have always made a great team…so why is the Captain keeping secrets from him? Darla discovers the Captain has the ability to transform without Billy knowing, but why now? What is it that the Captain doesn't want him to know? The answer will not only impact the adoption plans…but the future of Billy's existence! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/4/2024

SHAZAM #13 CVR A GLEB MELNIKOV

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Mike Norton (CA) Gleb Melnikov

WHERE IN THE WORLD IS BILLY BATSON?! Freddy and Mary hit the road to track down their teenage runaway brother, but little do they know he's hiding right under their noses…in the subway! Meanwhile strange new monsters are stalking the streets of Philly. Can Billy still prove he's hero enough to save the day without the Captain? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/3/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!