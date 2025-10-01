Brian Bolland To Collect The Actress And The Bishop In Colour

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: brian bolland, kickstarter, The Actress And The Bishop

Brian Bolland to collect, in full, The Actress And The Bishop in colour on Kickstarter

One of my favourite comic strips of all time is The Actress And The Bishop by Brian Bolland, a black and white, highly-detailed take on the British phrase "said the actress to the bishop", a cousin to America's rather less lugubrious "that's what she said." Taken from a time when "actress" was basically a synonym for "prostitute", it places someone from the high liturgical spheres covered in his vestments of office, rooming with someone who looks like they just stepped out of a brothel. And then all told in rhyming couplets, in iambic tetrameter. And now Brian Bolland is, via Kickstarter, going to colour all the black-and-white strips and publish The Actress And The Bishop in a Deluxe Collectors form, as well as further prose stories and illustrations, and published alongside a companion black and white volume, showcasing Brian's linework.

The book will feature the strips The Actress and the Bishop Go Boating, The Actress and the Bishop Throw a Party (originally printed in A1), The Actress and the Bishop and the Thing in the Shed (from Bolland Strips!) and finally The Actress and the Bishop Go to the Seaside (printed in Shift Anthology volume 2 issue 5). With two prose stories with spot illustrations from Brian – The Actress and the Bishop Go Shopping and The Actress and the Bishop Take Up Sport, plus pin-ups, covers, preliminary art and an interview. Brian Bolland is colouring the strips over the coming months, for an estimated delivery in November. And the Kickstarter can be registered for right here, ahead of when it goes live.

Many people say they want to see Brian create comics again, rather than just covers. Well, here you go. I will be ready for this one when it goes live. Now someone to the same to Sleaze Castle.

