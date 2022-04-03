Captain Marvel and More in the Elusive Fawcett Giants, Up for Auction

With Captain Marvel riding high as one of the top characters in comics with a popularity that rivaled Superman throughout much of the Golden Age, in 1941-1942 and again in 1947-1952 Fawcett Publications produced a number of giant, squarebound annual editions targeting the holiday and otherwise gift-giving market. Gift Comics and Xmas Comics both topped out at a massive 324 pages, while the one-issue Holiday Comics title was 196 pages. The Heritage listings note that some issues of Gift Comics and Xmas Comics are not rebound remaindered issues of previously published Fawcett comics, and consist of issues printed the same time as the originals, but GCD disagrees with them in that regard. There is general agreement that Holiday Comics #1 is a book of reprints. These giant editions included the likes of Captain Marvel, Ibis the Invincible, Commando Yank, Phantom Eagle, Bulletman, Spy Smasher, Golden Arrow, and Mr. Scarlet.

Many of these are considered difficult to get in any condition and that's no surprise. Paper was difficult to get during the war era and for several years beyond the end of the war, and with many of these also being rebinds of unsold copies of a very popular comic line and being sold at a premium price point besides, it is incredibly unlikely that they were produced in anything resembling the average Captain Marvel print run, and probably a small fraction of that.

In 1942, Fawcett touted this line in marketing by noting, "Other original Fawcett achievements are the two largest comics in existence — Xmas Comics and Gift Comics — each with 324 pages of vibrant action, and premium priced at 50 cents and knockout sellers, both." There's a nice group of these tough Fawcett giant issues up for auction in this week's 2022 April 3-4 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122214 from Heritage Auctions.

Gift Comics #1 (Fawcett Publications, 1942) Condition: VG. Contains 324 pages of remaindered Captain Marvel, Bulletman, Golden Arrow, Ibis the Invincible, Mr. Scarlet, and Spy Smasher comics. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $640.

Gift Comics #2 (Fawcett Publications, 1942) Condition: GD. These are not rebound, remaindered issues; rather, they were printed at the same time as the originals. Contains 324 pages featuring Captain Marvel, Ibis the Invincible, Commando Yank, Phantom Eagle, Bulletman, Spy Smasher, Golden Arrow, and Mr. Scarlet. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $200.

Gift Comics #3 (Fawcett Publications, 1949) Condition: GD. Captain Marvel cover, 324 pages of content. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $148.

Gift Comics #4 (Fawcett Publications, 1949) Condition: Apparent GD. A huge squarebound book that contains Captain Marvel Adventures #80 (a key book, retelling the origin of Captain Marvel), Captain Marvel Adventures #86 and Captain Marvel Jr. #60. Dried glue on spine. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $90.

Holiday Comics #1 (Fawcett Publications, 1942) Condition: VG. Featuring Captain Marvel, Spy Smasher, Nyoka, Golden Arrow, and Ibis. Giant 196-page comic book. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $650.

Xmas Comics #1 (Fawcett Publications, 1941) Condition: VG/FN. Gerber rates this book a "7" ("scarce") in its Scarcity Index. Contains Whiz Comics #21, Captain Marvel Adventures #3, Bulletman #2, Wow Comics #3, and Master Comics #18. Back cover by Mac Raboy. These are not remaindered comics that have been rebound; rather, this 324-page tome was printed at the same time as the original issues that it contains. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $972; FN 6.0 value = $1,458.

Xmas Comics #2 (Fawcett Publications, 1942) Condition: GD+. Gerber rates this issue a "7" ("scarce") in its Scarcity Index. Features Captain Marvel, Bulletman, Mr. Scarlet, Commando Yank, Phantom Eagle, and Spy Smasher. Contains a massive 324 pages. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $219.

Xmas Comics #3 (Fawcett Publications, 1947) Condition: VG. Rated a Gerber "7" or "scarce". Features the Christmas adventures of Fawcett's funny animal characters Hoppy the Marvel Bunny, Billy the Kid, Sherlock Monk, and more. One of only three copies we've encountered to date. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $180.

Xmas Comics #4 (Fawcett Publications, 1949) Condition: GD-. Red felt on cover. Features Bill Boyd, Captain Marvel, Nyoka, Tom Mix, and other popular Fawcett characters. These are not remaindered comics that have been rebound; rather, this was printed at the same time as the original issues that it contains. Rodent chew on spine. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $123.

Xmas Comics #7 (Fawcett Publications, 1952) Condition: GD/VG. Green felt on cover. Features Bill Boyd, Captain Marvel, Nyoka, Tom Mix, and other popular Fawcett characters. Gerber "7" or "scarce." One of only five copies we've encountered to date. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $100; VG 4.0 value = $200.