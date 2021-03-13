Captain Marvel Turns to Animal Abuse to Overcome Alcoholism

In this preview of Captain Marvel #27, Carol Danvers has fallen prey to a classic trap that snares many an addict. In order to overcome one addiction, she has replaced it with another. Yes, after breaking up with War Machine, even Captain Marvel's friends like Jessica Drew, Spider-Woman, are concerned she might be hitting the bottle. That's why Jessica comes to Carol with an alternative: head to central park and punch giant purple cat-snakes in the face. And so she does. She and Jessica punch all of the cat-snakes.

And it's clear that it works; punching those cat-snakes fills the void in Carol's soul, the one she would normally fill with booze. But what happens when there are no more cat-snakes to punch? That's the kind of deep, high-stakes emotional drama happening in Captain Marvel #27 next week. Check out the solicit and the preview pages below, true believers!

CAPTAIN MARVEL #27

JAN210679

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) David Lopez (CA) Marco Checchetto

SWIPE RIGHT, CAPTAIN MARVEL!

Carol Danvers is back! Or is she? Devastated by her breakup with Rhodey, Carol can't seem to get back into her groove. Sure, monsters are still getting punched, but things are also getting missed…and boy, oh boy, is she grouchy. Before she can drive them fully insane, Carol's friends stage an intervention that looks a hell of a lot like speed dating. With friends like these, who needs enemies?! Featuring beloved Captain Marvel veteran artist David L pez!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99