Posted in: Comics | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Legends X-Men 97' Professor X Revealed for SDCC 2026

Clear some space on your shelves as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of Marvel Legends including a new SDCC 2026 release

Article Summary Hasbro unveils an SDCC 2026 Marvel Legends X-Men ’97 Professor X, featuring Charles Xavier in his animated series look.

The new X-Men ’97 Professor X includes a screen-accurate hoverchair with blast effects, psychic effect, and clear hover stand.

Marvel Legends Charles Xavier packs in an alternate head, swappable hands, Cerebro, and a removable helmet for display options.

The SDCC 2026 exclusive launches first at the Hasbro booth, then heads to Hasbro Pulse online later for $49.99.

Hasbro is getting ready for San Diego Comic-Con 2026, as they have just unveiled their latest Marvel Legends exclusives. Things are getting uncanny this year as Professor X is arriving with a brand new figure inspired by his appearance from X-Men 97'. Unlike his previous Marvel Comics-inspired release, this new version of Professor X comes with a brand-new hover chair that faithfully comes to life right off the TV screen. It will feature hovering features, an attachable telekinetic part, and two blasters.

The Marvel Legends fun continues with the newly updated cel-saded Charles Xavier figure, which comes with swappable hands, an extra head sculpt, and Cerebro. Everything is packaged in an impressive X-Men '97-themed box that captures the 90s VHS flair, featuring artwork from the show. This SDCC 2026 exclusive will be available first exclusively at the Hasbro booth during the 2026 San Diego Comic-Con. He will then be offered on Hasbro Pulse after the convention for $49.99, so stay tuned for specific release dates.

Marvel Legends – SDCC 2026: X-Men 97' Professor X Set

"As one of the most skilled telepaths in the world and founder of the X-Men, Professor Charles Xavier has vast dreams for human and mutant coexistence. Professor Charles Xavier's iconic Hoverchair makes its debut in the Marvel Legends Series X-Men '97 collection with a special Comic Con release! The Hoverchair vehicle features removable blast effects to display the chair in offensive mode."

"Also comes with a psychic effect that attaches behind the figure, control panel buttons, and a clear stand to make it look like the chair is hovering over your display shelf. Charles Xavier, aka Professor X, features premium series-inspired design and deco, and over 20 points of articulation that enable him to sit inside the Hoverchair. Comes with an alternate head accessory, 3 alternate hands to display him activating his telepathic powers, and a removable helmet."

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