Captain Planet #1 by David Pepose & Eman Casallos from Dynamite Comics

A new comic book Captain Planet #1 by David Pepose and Eman Casallos launches from Dynamite Comics in April 2025

Article Summary Captain Planet returns in a new comic by David Pepose and Eman Casallos, launching from Dynamite Comics in April 2025.

Follow five Planeteers as they harness elemental powers to summon the iconic environmental champion, Captain Planet.

This series offers a modernized take on the beloved '90s cartoon, appealing to both nostalgic fans and new readers.

The first issue, released on Earth Day, features eco-friendly printing and exclusive variant covers by top artists.

Captain Planet #1 by David Pepose and Eman Casallos is launching from Dynamite and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products in April 2025, the first comics series starring Captain Planet in over three decades. After all, David is a bit of a fan. "Every comic creator has their own personal white whale — that singular property they've been itching to make their mark on — and for more than a decade Captain Planet has been mine."

"Five ordinary young people from around the world must become humanity's last hope after being chosen to wield elemental rings of Gaia, the High Priestess of Earth. Each Planeteer suddenly finds themselves equipped with abilities aligned with one of the world's elemental forces: Earth, Fire, Wind, Water, and Heart. And in the most dire circumstances, the five can combine these powers together to summon the globe's greatest champion — Captain Planet! Kwame from Ghana wields the power of Earth. Wheeler hails from the United States and channels Fire. Linka's origins are in Russia and she can manipulate Wind. Gi traces back to South Korea and can control Water. Ma-Ti is from Brazil and uses Heart.

"Red-hot superstar writer David Pepose (Space Ghost, Cable) fuses his powers with artist Eman Casallos (Vampirella, Pathfinder) for the first comics series starring Captain Planet in over three decades. They're kicking off the story with an energized, yet faithful modernization of the franchise, in the same vein as Pepose's approach to the smash-hit Space Ghost series. "Before these would-be eco-warriors can grasp their own newfound powers in pursuit of environmental justice, they're first going to have to learn to trust each other. It will be even more of a trial by fire experience when Gaia is kidnapped, forcing the inexperienced Planeteers to learn in action against the well-financed might of Lucian Plunder. Their first test against the ruthless exploiters of Earth won't be the hardest, but it all starts here!

"Pepose is ambitiously embracing bringing this beloved 1990s cartoon to the comics page, for the first time at this scale and tone. It will appeal both to those who grew up on the show and are now seasoned adults in tune with the real world headlines that inspire the challenges of the Planeteers, as well as their children and other younger readers. He has described the excitement in trying to balance a moment to shine in each and every issue for all the main characters, their own emotional arcs, showcasing the might of Captain Planet, and bringing in some of the show's iconic villains.

The first issue will be published on the 23rd of April, for Earth Day. Captain Planet issues will be printed on 70% recycled paper, as with all of the Dynamite Entertainment's periodicals. The first issue features variants by Mark Spears, Christian Ward and Ben Oliver. The first six issues will also feature a special connecting set of covers by Jae Lee and June Chung.

