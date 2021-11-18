Carnage #1 Ongoing Series Launches In March 2022

In Marvel Comics solicitations, they confirmed an ongoing Carnage series following February's Carnage Forever #1 one-shot. It's part of the first week's worth of March titles that get shoved on the end of the solicitations, because Marvel Comics has moved their FOC dates back one week as part of being distributed by Penguin Random House. That also includes the What If... Miles Morales series and the new Devil's Reign spinoff for Moon Knight, all for March.

Carnage first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #361 in 1992, created by David Michelinie and Mark Bagley, originating as an offspring of Venom who bonds with serial killer Cletus Kasady. The character has had a number of mini-series and anthologies, but this marks the first time the character has had an ongoing series. With DC Comics having such success with The Joker, might tghis be the first of many?

Here's a list of the March titles, as well as the solicit for Carnage Forever #1 for February…

FOC 01/31/22, ON-SALE 03/02/22

CARNAGE FOREVER #1

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, RAM V, TY TEMPLETON (W)

EDGAR SALAZAR, TY TEMPLETON, AND MORE! (A)

COVER BY KENDRICK LIM

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

VARIANT COVER BY Dan Panosian

A KILLER CELEBRATION!

Cletus Kasady is the most notorious serial killer in the Marvel Universe — and it's been thirty years since his first introduction! Thirty years of monsters, mayhem and murder — AND YOU HAVEN'T SEEN ANYTHING YET! With an awesome assembly of creators, this issue will HAVE IT ALL! A look back on Carnage's past, his present and, just maybe, the first hints you'll ever get of his visceral and violent FUTURE!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99