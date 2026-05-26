Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Herdez

Nerdy Food: Herdez Releases Marinades, Seasonings & BBQ Sauces

Herdez rolls out the Asada line — marinades, seasonings and BBQ sauces for summer — offering bold, global flavors with products under $4.

Article Summary Herdez expands its summer lineup with new marinades, taco seasonings, and BBQ sauces built for bold backyard flavor.

The Herdez Asada line includes Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, and Habanero Pineapple flavors priced at under $4.

Herdez marinades are made to tenderize fast and caramelize well in air fryers, skillets, broilers, and on grills.

From ribs and shrimp to chicken, pork, and vegetables, Herdez seasonings and sauces add a fresh twist to cookouts.

Herdez decided they were going to create some new nerdy combinations for the summer to make all your BBQ and Americana celebrations a little different this time around. The team created a new set of marinades, as well as seasonings, and a few new BBQ sauces that don't fit in the normal flavors you experience. Such as Carne Asada, Habanero Pineapple, and Pollo Asado. All of them done to create something different as you celebrate whatever you feel like this summer. You can read about them here as they started making their way to grocery store shelves this month.

Herdez Has Created a Bunch of New Summer Food Spreads For Summer

The Herdez Asada line, with all products priced under $4, introduces bold, global flavor profiles that go beyond standard grocery aisle options to create a delicious and memorable meal. Recognizing the rise of at-home cooking, the Herdez Asada line is formulated to perform across multiple heat sources. The marinades are specifically designed to caramelize beautifully in air fryers, skillets, and under broilers, ensuring that just-off-the-grill char and flavor no matter how you cook.

Carne Asada Marinade and Pollo Asado Marinade: High-flavor liquid marinades that tenderize and infuse meat with traditional notes of lime, garlic, and chiles in as little as 30 minutes.

High-flavor liquid marinades that tenderize and infuse meat with traditional notes of lime, garlic, and chiles in as little as 30 minutes. Habanero Pineapple BBQ Sauce and Sweet & Tangy Mexican-Style BBQ Sauce: From a tropical, spicy-sweet glaze perfect for ribs or grilled shrimp to a vibrant, citrus-forward twist on traditional BBQ that elevates chicken and pork, the BBQ sauces pack a party of flavors for every meal.

From a tropical, spicy-sweet glaze perfect for ribs or grilled shrimp to a vibrant, citrus-forward twist on traditional BBQ that elevates chicken and pork, the BBQ sauces pack a party of flavors for every meal. Carne Asada and Pollo Asado Taco Seasonings: Perfect for a high-heat sear on the stovetop, flame grilling on the barbeque, or seasoning vegetables and fire-roasted corn.

While carne asada is often found on restaurant menus, true asada is a ritual—a gathering of friends and family over fire, citrus, and spice. The Herdez brand is helping bridge the gap for home cooks who crave those deep, authentic flavors but lack the hours to marinate from scratch.

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