Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #163, jeph loeb, jim lee, paul dini

Did Loeb Read Paul Dini? Batman #163 by Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee Spoilers

Did Loeb Read Paul Dini? Batman #163 by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee, out this Wednesday (Bat Spoilers)

Article Summary Batman #163 spoilers reveal the brutal end of H2SH Part One, as Loeb and Lee finally bring the first arc to a close.

Batman clashes with Red Hood while Hush returns quoting Aristotle again, reviving old mysteries around his true identity.

Hush strikes hard, Talia al Ghul enters the chaos, and multiple killer blows leave Batman’s world drenched in betrayal.

Batman #163 spoilers tease shifting alliances, near-fatal violence, and a cliffhanger that sets up H2SH Part Two.

Batman #163, the final part of the first half of H2SH, the sequel to Hush from twenty years ago, by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee is out this Wednesday, a year-and-a-half after its original planned schedule, though only nine months late after it was first solicited. The original Batman: Hush, published in Batman #608 to 619 twenty-plus years ago, featured a mysterious villain named Hush, seemingly Tommy Elliot, Bruce Wayne's childhood friend turned enemy, who orchestrates a complex conspiracy involving nearly every major Batman rogue and ally, while exploring themes of trust, identity, and Batman's relationships, including a prominent Batman/Catwoman romance. In 2024, Bleeding Cool announced H2SH as the long-awaited follow-up, with Hush returning to disrupt Batman's world again… here's the preview, with spoilers below…

And like I said, Bleeding Cool does try to go a little beyond the preview… though you may need to squint a little. As Batman goes up against Red Hood…

Which may explain some of the attitude he was portraying in the spinoff series that should have followed this series a year ago…

And Hush is back on the scene with another quote from the Greek Philosopher Aristotle. You can see what Bleeding Cool thought that would mean. Were we right? Not saying yet…

And with Hush doing what Hush was always going to. Shame they didn't go with a SNIKT sound effect…

And turns out Batman is not the only one on the end of his spear… but someone just bought a knife to a gun fight. And Talia Al Ghul is quite the shot.

And with everyone at each other's throats and delivering the killer blows, for some it seems a mere flesh wound…

If you kill the woman who killed the man who tried to kill the man you were just trying to kill, what does that make you? Because, yes, it does seem that Jeph Loeb did encounter Paul Dini's take on Hush… Batman #163, the end of H2SH: Part One by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee, is published tomorrow. Part Two will probably be published by 2126….

Batman #163 by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee

The shocking conclusion to "H2SH" Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!