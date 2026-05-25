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Did Loeb Read Paul Dini? Batman #163 by Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee Spoilers

Did Loeb Read Paul Dini? Batman #163 by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee, out this Wednesday (Bat Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • Batman #163 spoilers reveal the brutal end of H2SH Part One, as Loeb and Lee finally bring the first arc to a close.
  • Batman clashes with Red Hood while Hush returns quoting Aristotle again, reviving old mysteries around his true identity.
  • Hush strikes hard, Talia al Ghul enters the chaos, and multiple killer blows leave Batman’s world drenched in betrayal.
  • Batman #163 spoilers tease shifting alliances, near-fatal violence, and a cliffhanger that sets up H2SH Part Two.

Batman #163, the final part of the first half of H2SH, the sequel to Hush from twenty years ago, by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee is out this Wednesday, a year-and-a-half after its original planned schedule, though only nine months late after it was first solicited. The original Batman: Hush, published in Batman #608 to 619 twenty-plus years ago, featured a mysterious villain named Hush, seemingly Tommy Elliot, Bruce Wayne's childhood friend turned enemy, who orchestrates a complex conspiracy involving nearly every major Batman rogue and ally, while exploring themes of trust, identity, and Batman's relationships, including a prominent Batman/Catwoman romance. In 2024, Bleeding Cool announced H2SH as the long-awaited follow-up, with Hush returning to disrupt Batman's world again… here's the preview, with spoilers below…

And like I said, Bleeding Cool does try to go a little beyond the preview… though you may need to squint a little. As Batman goes up against Red Hood…

Loeb Did Read Paul Dini... Batman #163 by Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee Spoilers
Batman #163 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb Spoilers

Which may explain some of the attitude he was portraying in the spinoff series that should have followed this series a year ago…

What Red Hood Tells Us About How H2SH Ends (Spoilers)
Red Hood #1 by Gretchen Felker-Martin and Jeff Spokes, 2025

And Hush is back on the scene with another quote from the Greek Philosopher Aristotle. You can see what Bleeding Cool thought that would mean. Were we right? Not saying yet…

Loeb Did Read Paul Dini... Batman #163 by Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee Spoilers
Batman #163 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb Spoilers

And with Hush doing what Hush was always going to. Shame they didn't go with a SNIKT sound effect…

Loeb Did Read Paul Dini... Batman #163 by Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee Spoilers
Batman #163 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb Spoilers

And turns out Batman is not the only one on the end of his spear…  but someone just bought a knife to a gun fight. And Talia Al Ghul is quite the shot.

Loeb Did Read Paul Dini... Batman #163 by Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee Spoilers
Batman #163 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb Spoilers

And with everyone at each other's throats and delivering the killer blows, for some it seems a mere flesh wound…

Loeb Did Read Paul Dini... Batman #163 by Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee Spoilers
Batman #163 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb Spoilers

If you kill the woman who killed the man who tried to kill the man you were just trying to kill, what does that make you? Because, yes, it does seem that Jeph Loeb did encounter Paul Dini's take on Hush…  Batman #163, the end of H2SH: Part One by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee, is published tomorrow. Part Two will probably be published by 2126….

Batman #163 by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee
The shocking conclusion to "H2SH" Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies?

Did Loeb Read Paul Dini? Batman #163 by Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee Spoilers
Batman #163 Spoilers

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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