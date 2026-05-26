Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker, D'Orc, Fireborn, Lost Fantasy, Of This Earth, printwatch, Spider-Man/Superman, swamp thing, Tigress Island

PrintWatch: D'Orc, Spider-Man/Superman, Absolute Batman & Swamp Thing

D'Orc gets a 6th, Absolute Batman & Tigress Island get 4th, Spider-Man/Superman, Fireborn & Lost Fantasy, Swamp Thing get 3rd

Article Summary D'Orc #1 Sixth Printing leads PrintWatch, with D'Orc #2 getting a fourth printing and D'Orc #3 landing a third.

Image Comics stays hot as Tigress Island #1 gets a fourth printing, with Fireborn, Lost Fantasy and Of The Earth rising.

Marvel and DC fuel demand with Spider-Man/Superman #1 third printings and Absolute Batman #15 earning a fourth.

Swamp Thing 1989 #1 returns for a second printing, highlighting renewed demand for DC's Black Label revival.

Printwatch is a runaround of the latest second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth printings for comic books in the direct market, with entries since last week's (and Absolute Green Arrow) gathered up, as well as a few that no one has announced yet. I would expect a D'Orc #1 sixth printing press release, and the rest, later today… but Bleeding Cool is an impatient website, is it not? Also, in a new format, we are rejigging it chronologically, the furthest out first. Tigress Island, Fireborn, Of The Earth and Lost Fantasy show it's not just D'Orc for Image Comics. And at DC, Absolute Joker is kicking up Absolute Batman #15, there are still not enough copies of Spider-Man/Superman it seems, and as Swamp Thing #88/Swamp Thing #89 #1 gets a second printing three decades after it would have only had a first printing, at the bottom of the chart, find the original Vince Locke artwork below.

PrintWatch 1st July 2026

MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN #1 ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO 3RD PRINTING VARIANT – Marvel Comics

3RD PRINTING VARIANT – Marvel Comics MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN #1 PEPE LARRAZ RATIO VIRGIN 3RD PRINTING VARIANT [1:25] – Marvel Comics

RATIO VIRGIN 3RD PRINTING VARIANT [1:25] – Marvel Comics MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN #1 ADAM HUGHES RATIO VIRGIN 3RD PRINTING VARIANT [1:50] – Marvel Comics

PrintWatch 24th June 2026

SWAMP THING 1989 #1 (OF 4) Second Printing Cvr A Vince Locke (MR) – DC Comics/Black Label

(MR) – DC Comics/Black Label SWAMP THING 1989 #1 (OF 4) Second Printing Cvr B Michael Zulli Card Stock Var (MR) – DC Comics/Black Label

SWAMP THING 1989 #1 (OF 4) Second Printing Cvr C Michael Zulli Foil Var (MR) – DC Comics/Black Label

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 Fourth Printing Cvr A Nick Dragotta – DC Comics

– DC Comics ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 Fourth Printing Cvr B Gabriele Dell'Otto Foil Var – DC Comics

DORC #1 6TH PTG (CA) Brett Bean – Image Comics

– Image Comics DORC #2 4TH PTG (CA) Brett Bean – Image Comics

DORC #3 3RD PTG (CA) Brett Bean – Image Comics

OF THE EARTH #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR) (CA) Charlie Adlard – Image Comics

We'll add the last two when we have them.

PrintWatch 17th June 2026

TIGRESS ISLAND #1 (OF 5) 4TH PTG (MR) (CA) EPHK – Image Comics "Instead of giving a standard press-release-style quote here, and instead of being cute and self-aware, I'm going to be earnest on behalf of myself and EPHK. Thank you to everyone who made word of mouth on this title as strong as it is. We created a comic we'd want to read and were happy to learn there's many people who share our passions. We appreciate you all." – Patrick Kindlon .

– Image Comics "Instead of giving a standard press-release-style quote here, and instead of being cute and self-aware, I'm going to be earnest on behalf of myself and EPHK. Thank you to everyone who made word of mouth on this title as strong as it is. We created a comic we'd want to read and were happy to learn there's many people who share our passions. We appreciate you all." – . FIREBORN #1 3RD PTG (CA) Patrick Mulholland – Image Comics "Team Fireborn is blown away by the continued support of our amazing readership and retailer partners. We launched massive in April with Image Comics #1 new series launch of the month—and you guys burnt through our stock and sent us to a second printing in record time. And now here we are again. We are humbled and grateful for the support and committed to telling a massive Image Comics epic that you can sit on the shelves beside all time greats like Spawn and Invincible. The next great Image Comics hero has arrived, and we're just getting started." – Curt Pires

– Image Comics "Team Fireborn is blown away by the continued support of our amazing readership and retailer partners. We launched massive in April with Image Comics #1 new series launch of the month—and you guys burnt through our stock and sent us to a second printing in record time. And now here we are again. We are humbled and grateful for the support and committed to telling a massive Image Comics epic that you can sit on the shelves beside all time greats like Spawn and Invincible. The next great Image Comics hero has arrived, and we're just getting started." – LOST FANTASY #9 3RD PTG (CA) Eamon Winkle – Image Comics "Team Lost Fantasy is thrilled and grateful to be headed to a third printing on issue nine—something virtually unheard of in comics. It's been a thrill watching the book explode and gain new readers as they rush to shops to grab issues and join the amazing universe we're building with our friends at image comics. The world of lost fantasy is just beginning, come in and join us." – Curt Pires

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