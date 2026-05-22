Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Solicits, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Bad Seeds, poison ivy, vertigo

DC Comics August 2026 Full Solicits Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman

DC Comics August 2026 Full Solicits included Bad Seeds, Black Tower and Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman

Article Summary DC Comics August 2026 Full Solicits launch Batman: Bad Seeds, with Gotham plunged into a brutal overnight event.

Absolute Batman #23 headlines August as Batman battles his Robins and himself in a major Absolute Universe showdown.

Black Tower: The Raven Conspiracy #1 brings Ram V and Mike Perkins to DC with a paranormal spy thriller debut.

August 2026 solicits also feature Batman and Robin: Year One, Next Level, Superman, Justice League, and more.

DC Comics launched Batman: Bad Seeds in its August 2026 solicits and solicitations… as well as the return of Batman And Robin: Year One, the new Black Tower: The Raven Conspiracy the DC Next Level One Shot... and Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman. Okay, it's Absolute Clayface. But still…

BATMAN: BAD SEEDS – SUNSET #1

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/26/26

Writer: MATT FRACTION and G. WILLOW WILSON

Artist: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and CLIFF RATHBURN

Cover Artist: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and CLIFF RATHBURN

Gotham City's new mayor, Pamela Isley, deserted by her allies both political and arcane, is about to make a last-ditch power play that will leave Gotham decimated by daylight. Having already declared war on the Bat-Family and flooded the streets with his private, paramilitarized police army, Police Commissioner Vandal Savage sees an opportunity to solve two problems at once. Storylines converge in Batman: Bad Seeds, a Gotham City event spanning one long, dark night in Gotham that threatens to turn the entire city into a hostile world of prehistoric plant life unlike anything on Earth for millennia, at a time when its greatest heroes are hunted and in hiding. As the sun goes down and Gotham loses power, Matt Fraction (Batman), G. Willow Wilson (Poison Ivy), Giuseppe Camuncoli (Absolute Evil), and Cliff Rathburn (The Walking Dead) deliver an unforgettable opening chapter that shows the only thing scarier than the night just might be the morning sun… Variant covers by DAN MORA and MARCIO TAKARA. Bad Seeds variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ. Foil variant cover by DAN MORA ($8.99 US). Glow-in-the-Dark variant cover by JEFF SPOKES. Blank sketch cover.

POISON IVY #47

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/26/26

Writer: G. WILLOW WILSON

Artist: LEANDRO FERNANDEZ

Cover Artist: JESSICA FONG

Gotham City is done with Mayor Pamela Isley—there's just one problem for everyone there: She's not done with them. The stage is set for the explosive new Batman line crossover event—Bad Seeds! Variant covers by NOOBOVICH, KYUYONG EOM, and MANNY VINCENT CARBONILLA.

BATMAN #12

Writer: MATT FRACTION

Artist: JORGE JIMENEZ

Cover Artist: JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN, JORGE MOLINA, and RYAN SOOK

Foil variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

1:25 variant cover by DAVID AJA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil) On Sale: 8/5/26

Six of the world's deadliest killers have descended on Gotham City at once—but who hired them, and who's the target? Surely, it can't be the Batman… As the Caped Crusader races to uncover who set this deadly plan in motion, the late Alfred Pennyworth provides a gift from beyond the grave with the arrival of a brilliant new ally to the Bat-Family at a time when it needs one most.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1112

Writer: TOM TAYLOR

Artist: MIKEL JANIN

Cover Artist: MIKEL JANIN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by BJORN BARENDS and CARY NORD

Dark Knight Returns 40th Anniversary variant cover by ANDY KUBERT

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/26/26

The sinister secrets of the Reynoso family have been revealed, and with these revelations come closure for a tragedy that befell Batman, Black Canary, and Green Arrow long ago. Now, with the shadowy secrets exposed, it's up to our dynamic trio to save young Arabella from a decades-old conspiracy. "Flight concludes in this can't-miss issue by the superstar team of Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín!

NIGHTWING #141

Writer: DAN WATTERS

Artist: DENYS COWAN

Cover Artist: JORGE FORNES

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN and TIM BRADSTREET

Dark Knight Returns 40th Anniversary variant cover by DAN MORA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/19/26

The deadline has arrived. The curious citizens of Blüdhaven gather to see whether their hero will surrender to the authorities for the deadly crash that took nine lives. Nightwing doesn't know what he's going to do either. But one thing is certain— things can't go on like this…

CATWOMAN #90

Writer: TORUNN GRONBEKK

Artist: DAVIDE GIANFELICE

Cover Artist: SEBA FIUMARA

Variant covers by FRANK CHO, JEEHYUNG LEE, and CHLOE BRAILSFORD

Dark Knight Returns 40th Anniversary variant cover by JOELLE JONES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/19/26

Selina Kyle has made many enemies in her life, but none who hate her with quite the same vitriol as Black Mask and Katarina Belov. With the stage set for an unforgettable night of torture and violence aimed at Selina and those closest to her, there's only one question left to ask—when the curtains go up on the grand finale, who will live and who will die? One thing's for certain—not everyone is making it out alive.

HARLEY QUINN #65

Writer: ELLIOTT KALAN

Artist: CARLOS OLIVARES

Cover Artist: BRANDT&STEIN

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, TERRY DODSON & RACHEL DODSON, and DERRICK CHEW

Dark Knight Returns 40th Anniversary variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/26/26

Solicitation Harley here—you ain't gonna believe this! The shadowy secret leader of the Harley Quinn Revenge Squad? Well, it's none other than ****************! That's right, can you believe it?! *************! Not in my wildest dreams would I ever have imagined that **************** would be behind it. Why, it's enough to make me say @&#$%! Ahhh! I'm so angry I could eat a table! I can't believe it! What the #$@%^! #$@#*^$&#%#$@%^#$@%^#@$%@#! (ಠ_ಠ)

BATGIRL #22

Writer: TATE BROMBAL

Artist: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover Artist: DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by KYUYONG EOM

Dark Knight Returns 40th Anniversary variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/5/26

Cassandra Cain has solved the murder, uncovering the killer's identity in the process. The only problem is that she is now trapped within a prison in her own mind! To stop the next murder, Batgirl must escape the labyrinth of her memories and survive one final confrontation with the past that made her. And when the true meaning of "forgetme- not is finally revealed, it may be the one thing Cassandra was never meant to remember. The shocking end of this arc will leave Batgirl questioning everything!

BLACK TOWER: THE RAVEN CONSPIRACY #1

$3.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/26/26

Writer: RAM V

Artist: MIKE PERKINS

Cover Artist: MIKE PERKINS

Twenty-three-year-old Darren Burroughs out of Audubon, PA, is a "gifted rookie sent under the guise of a diplomatic aide to train with Division Nine—an obscure, outdated, and easily dismissed arm of British intelligence that specializes in dealing with paranormal incidents. In the right sort of spy circles, they're known by a different, more feared name…"Black Tower. It's 2026, and in the age of cyber warfare and drone strikes, someone is plotting to steal the head of a giant-king to break a centuries-old ward that has kept invading forces out of Britain. Magic and espionage collide as the Black Tower's band of misfits, led by the enigmatic Alistair Romeo, delves into a maelstrom of spells and silencers, working against time and in the shadows to fight the esoteric battles bubbling under the surface of our visible wars. Eisner Award winner Ram V (Detective Comics, The Swamp Thing) and acclaimed artist Mike Perkins (The Swamp Thing, The Bat-Man: First Knight) team up once again to bring you a contemporary spy thriller with the distinct flavor of Vertigo magic…from His Majesty with love. Variant covers by EVAN CAGLE, MARK BUCKINGHAM, and ACO.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #23

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/12/26

Writer: SCOTT SNYDER

Artist: NICK DRAGOTTA

Cover Artist: NICK DRAGOTTA

In a climactic showdown, Batman is forced to battle an unyielding enemy in not just the Robins but in himself. More than one dead character signals a call for help…and a symbol of hopelessness as more friends become enemies. Variant covers by KAARE ANDREWS, JUAN FERREYRA, and JEFF SPOKES. 1:25 ratio variant cover by DAMION SCOTT. Dark Knight Returns 40th Anniversary variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO.

ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN #3

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/12/26

Writer: SCOTT SNYDER and CHE GRAYSON

Artist: BENGAL

Cover Artist: BENGAL

Selina Kyle's life is falling apart around her as members of her old crew, the Calicos, come crashing into her plans. Can the Catwoman open herself up to her old pack, or is she better off alone? Variant covers by CHUMA HILL, MAHMUD ASRAR, and KYUYONG EOM. 1:25 ratio variant cover by TIRSO CONS.

ABSOLUTE GREEN ARROW #4

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/19/26

Writer: PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

Artist: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Cover Artist: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Dinah's search for the Green Arrow Killer has led them both to discover the truth behind the Island—a place far more horrifying than either of them could ever dream. But most disturbing of all is who they discover there—as Absolute Green Arrow debuts the first appearance of a new Absolute take on a classic DC character. Variant covers by GERALD PAREL, KRIS ANKA, and MARTIN SIMMONDS. 1:25 ratio variant cover by TIRSO CONS.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #22

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/5/26

Writer: JASON AARON

Artist: JUAN FERREYRA

Cover Artist: RAFA SANDOVAL

Superman will stop at nothing to see the universe's most vicious madman brought to justice. But before he can get his hands on Brainiac, Superman will have to go through Metallo, a man with Kryptonite in his veins. "Get Brainiac begins here, kicking off the march to a game-changing blockbuster issue #25! Variant covers by ERIC CANETE, JUAN FERREYRA, and SCOTT HEPBURN.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #23

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/26/26

Writer: KELLY THOMPSON

Artist: HAYDEN SHERMAN

Cover Artist: HAYDEN SHERMAN

Back from the underworld, Diana returns to Area 41 with more than justice on her mind. What she finds is not what she expected, but neither is life in Gateway, as a new threat is rising. Unfortunately, Diana recognizes this particular threat…the gods themselves have come to Gateway City! Variant covers by TERRY DODSON, STEVE SKROCE, and YASMINE PUTRI.

ABSOLUTE FLASH #18

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/19/26

Writer: JEFF LEMIRE

Artist: NICK ROBLES

Cover Artist: NICK ROBLES

Central City is thrown into chaos as DEO Agent Hunter Zolomon comes to town. Can Wally protect his new home and friends, or will the young hero finally be captured? Variant covers by EJIKURE, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, and GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI.

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #17

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/5/26

Writer: AL EWING

Artist: SID KOTIAN

Cover Artist: JAHNOY LINDSAY

Sinestro's might has overwhelmed Jo Mullein and Tomar Re! Can the two anomalies overcome his brutal onslaught, or will they be lost to Oa and become one with Mu?! Variant covers by ANDREW ROBINSON, TULA LOTAY, and KYUYONG EOM.

NEXT LEVEL: ONE SHOT #1

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/19/26

Writer: GERRY DUGGAN

Artist: FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover Artist: FERNANDO BLANCO

The deadliest assassin in DCU history goes to the Next Level in Next Level: One Shot—and uncovers a conspiracy that will change everything. Writer Gerry Duggan tells the tale of a job gone sideways, a father and his daughter, and a web of super-powered lies that stretches throughout the entire DC Next Level cast of characters…and points the direction to war on the horizon. This epic issue tells you everything you need to know about what's next for Next Level…if you survive the experience. Variant covers by MARK SPEARS, JORGE CORONA, and CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO. 1:25 variant cover by MARIO FOCCILLO. Foil variant by MARK SPEARS.

LOBO #6

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/19/26

Writer: SKOTTIE YOUNG

Artist: RILEY ROSSMO

Cover Artist: JORGE CORONA

Four out of five dentists agree that the Tooth Fairy is real, and they're freaky enough to make your teeth chatter right out of your head! Good thing Lobo's teeth always grow back, because he's been hired to merc the mystical master of molars, and the pay's good enough to make a Main Man want to get the fluoride treatment. If you're familiar with Lobo's previous contracts and specials, you know you can't miss this one! Guest-drawn by Riley Rossmo (The Moon Is Following Us, Martian Manhunter)! Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, STEVAN SUBIC, and RILEY ROSSMO.

BARBARA GORDON: BREAKOUT #4

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/12/26

Writer: MARIKO TAMAKI

Artist: AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover Artist: KARL KERSCHL

Barbara entered Supermax alone, with no one by her side—so who is the mysterious ally that's come to her defense, and what is their connection to her family? And even with someone watching her back, will she be able to protect the killer's next target? Find out as Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan's DC Next Level smash hit continues! Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN, DAVE JOHNSON, and GERALD PAREL. Dark Knight Returns 40th Anniversary variant cover by KLAUS JANSON and FRANK MILLER.

BATWOMAN #6

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/19/26

Writer: GREG RUCKA

Artist: JEFF SPOKES

Cover Artist: DaNI

Broken by Alice's death, Kate Kane was left in pieces. How did the fall that claimed her sister's life lead to a rebirth in Petalon, and what does it mean for the future? Witness the truth of what happened that night in Gotham as Batwoman's DC Next Level journey continues in a special issue drawn by guest artist Jeff Spokes! Variant covers by STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ, JEFF SPOKES, and JORGE FORNES. Dark Knight Returns 40th Anniversary variant cover by WALTER SIMONSON and LAURA MARTIN.

THE DEADMAN #3

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/5/26

Writer: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

Artist: MARTIN MORAZZO

Cover Artist: MARTIN MORAZZO

The third edition of this morbid disquisition concerning the attrition/detrition of the human condition, which, in the weekly tradition, boasts a four-color exhibition on some printer's emission. Here, by order of an anonymous optician, watch closely this vision of our titular apparition (armed, you'll remember, with fresh erudition) try and survive—by another's volition—a dire and dangerous mission through the hissin', Stygian conditions of putrid and pockmarked Perdition—a kind of new rendition (depicted as a living, breathing country-sized conniption), which is rich in its list of sick compositions: e.g., reason's egregious abolition; a pyrotechnic passel of pernicious seditions; hideous, bulging buck-toothed dentition; admittedly ambitious demonic deglutition…of gargoyles and ghouls in decomposition…not to mention an array of impossible physical positions that a physician might consider the work of magicians. So please accept our contrition for this rude imposition, our addled transmission this ungodly, offset-press parturition—one that we wish some brave obstetrician would bring to fruition its quick decommission. Variant covers by CHRISTIAN WARD, ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN, and TYLER BOSS.

THE FURY OF FIRESTORM #5

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/12/26

Writer: JEFF LEMIRE

Artist: RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Cover Artist: RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Firehawk and Martin Stein arrive in Pittsburgh with a plan to save Ronnie from the Firestorm Matrix! But is Ronnie too far gone inside of his own mind to truly be saved? Variant covers by DENYS COWAN & JEFF LEMIRE, TORU TERADA, and BRAD WALKER.

ZATANNA #5

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/26/26

Writer: JAMAL CAMPBELL

Artist: JAMAL CAMPBELL

Cover Artist: JAMAL CAMPBELL

Zatanna Zatara arrives in the Hidden City of the Homo Magi, the place of her mother's birth and death. Following up a string of mysterious visions and omens, she is met with a people divided, raging chaos, and unresolved anxieties, all on the verge of erupting. And what an eruption it will be! Variant covers by DAVID TALASKI, BRUNO REDONDO, and NIMIT MALAVIA.

DEATHSTROKE: THE TERMINATOR #6

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/19/26

Writer: TONY FLEECS

Artist: CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover Artist: CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Ravager's life hangs in the balance as Deathstroke fights for his future against… Deathstroke?! Will this mystery doppelgänger succeed in taking literally everything from him? Can the city caught in their crosshairs survive two Deathstokes? Or will it be the end of everything? Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN, DIKE RUAN, and CARLOS D'ANDA.

BATMAN & ROBIN: YEAR ONE – DYNAMIC DUOS #1

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/12/26

Writer: MARK WAID and CHRIS SAMNEE

Artist: CHRIS SAMNEE

Cover Artist: CHRIS SAMNEE

Batman and Robin are back in action! The Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder have been hard at work cleaning up the streets of Gotham City, and their partnership has only gotten tighter. But when a gang of street kids starts causing mischief, Batman and Robin will need to get to the bottom of where these kids came from and who is in charge! Mark Waid and Chris Samnee return to Gotham to tell another tale of the early days of the Dynamic Duo! Variant covers by MARC SILVESTRI, DUSTIN NGUYEN, and HAYDEN SHERMAN. Dark Knight Returns 40th Anniversary variant cover by GREG CAPULLO.

WONDER WOMAN #36

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/19/26

Writer: STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Artist: CLAYTON HENRY

Cover Artist: JEFF SPOKES

The tale of Diana's origin continues as she enters the Contest, where only one Amazon emerges victorious and is granted passage to Man's World as Wonder Woman. The fate of Themyscira hangs in the balance as their princess finds herself at a crossroads, much like her own daughter, as she prepares to take down the Matriarch once and for all. Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, CARLO PAGULAYAN, and ACO.

SUPERGIRL #16

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/12/26

Writer: SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Artist: JOE QUINONES

Cover Artist: GUILLEM MARCH

The Kryptonite Kingdom of El Caldero has been taken over by General Zod! Supergirl gathers her own super-force to infiltrate the Kingdom! Superboy-Prime, Conner Kent, Tomorrow Man, Lois Lane, Steel, Lana Lang, Natasha Irons, Princess Shark, and more of Supergirl's wild cast! But before they can remove Zod from power, he unleashes a dangerous new force… What is the K-Zone?! Variant covers by NOOBOVICH, STEPHANIE HANS, and JOE QUINONES. Foil variant cover by MARK SPEARS.

ACTION COMICS #1101

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/12/26

Writer: MARK WAID

Artist: MONTOS

Cover Artist: GUILLEM MARCH

Superman returned in last month's landmark #1100 issue! Now the Man of Steel crashes into the present day and finds himself thrown into the war with Zod! With a few stowaways along for the ride including…young Clark Kent?! The battle for Zod's Kryptonite Kingdom has already begun! Is Superman's return too late? Variant covers by ARIEL OLIVETTI and MIKE CHOI. Foil variant cover by MARK SPEARS.

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #16

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/19/26

Writer: DAN SLOTT

Artist: RACHAEL STOTT

Cover Artist: GUILLEM MARCH

Zod reveals the secrets of his Kryptonite Kingdom. His powers are back. His empire grows, but it's not enough. He demands more. No matter the cost. Tomorrow Man, Steel, Natasha Irons, and Lana Lang work together to develop a cure for the Kryptonite infection that spreads across the world! Variant covers by ACO and TAURIN CLARKE. Foil variant cover by MARK SPEARS.

SUPERMAN #41

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/26/26

Writer: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist: EDDY BARROWS

Cover Artist: GUILLEM MARCH

An epic battle of power and revenge across the Kryptonite Kingdom! An eye for an eye! But Superboy-Prime joins the fight, hoping to show the returning Superman how much he's changed! With a shock ending that will change the Kingdom of Zod and the DC Universe forever! Variant covers by MIKE CHOI, VINCENZO RICCARDI, and CHRISTIAN WARD. Foil variant cover by MARK SPEARS.

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #22

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/26/26

Writer: MARK WAID

Artist: DAN MORA

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

When the reborn arch-dictator Despero seizes control of Powers Planet, the Justice League is outnumbered, outmatched, and outgunned by a barrage of brutal battle! But its troubles are somehow just beginning, as a new moon rises over this new galactic hot plate. Meanwhile, the fissures created by the Amnesty program finally erupt into chaos on the Watchtower! Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO, NATHAN SZERDY, KAREN S. DARBOE, and GERALD PAREL.

GREEN LANTERN #38

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/26/26

Writer: JEREMY ADAMS

Artist: XERMANICO

Cover Artist: EDDY BARROWS

Fast food is a big business in Los Angeles, but there's more in the fryers than beef tallow. A rivalry is about to shift a cold-cut war into a hot one, and Kyle Rayner's on the frontline! Meanwhile, Hal Jordan's mysterious quest has the Guardians of the Universe desperate to stop him. What are they hiding?! Variant covers by MARC ASPINALL and JESSICA LUNA.

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #19

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/12/26

Writer: MORGAN HAMPTON

Artist: JUAN JOSE RYP

Cover Artist: FERNANDO PASARIN

Death arrives in the form of a friend. The Manhunters, the ancient android virus built to exterminate all emotional beings and reborn in the body of android Green Lantern Aya, reach Oa. The Lantern Corps, sworn to harness emotion to protect sentient life, have had little time to prepare. Have they united the reborn emotional entities just in time to make them easy prey? Variant covers by JORGE FORNES and RIAN GONZALES.

THE FLASH #36

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/26/26

Writer: RYAN NORTH

Artist: GAVIN GUIDRY

Cover Artist: GAVIN GUIDRY

Wally is saving both Central and Keystone cities from everything bad, and he's ready to scale up. So now he's running to Metropolis…where he engages in a series of shenanigans and adventures as Wally shows what he can do! Yes, this special issue of Flash features Superman villains going up against the Fastest Man Alive! And maybe even a Battlemech or two. Do all of them get punched really fast? Some of them, absolutely! But surely things can't keep going perfectly forever, can they? Probably they can! Let's read this book together to find out! Variant covers by CLAUDIO CASTELLINI and JUNI BA.

NEW TITANS #38

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/19/26

Writer: TATE BROMBAL

Artist: SAMI BASRI

Cover Artist: TAURIN CLARKE

The spark of Dakota City joins the New Titans crew, sending a shock to the team's dynamic! But the introduction is short-lived before the team heads to the Amazon for its first big mission! Variant covers by DIKE RUAN and LUCAS MEYER. Foil variant cover by DIKE RUAN.

JSA #22

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/5/26

Writer: JEFF LEMIRE

Artist: DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover Artist: PETE WOODS

The wrath of the Spectre has ravaged the JSA. As the dust settles, one hero will step up and take on the mantle of the Spectre, but will they be able to control its fury? Variant cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE.

EMPEROR AQUAMAN #20

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/12/26

Writer: JEREMY ADAMS

Artist: JOHN TIMMS

Cover Artist: JOHN TIMMS

Aquaman has become so powerful, even the gods have taken notice. Poseidon arrives in Atlantis to humble the lighthouse keeper's son in a fight that will span the stars and wreck the seas! Variant covers by MARC SPEARS and STEPHEN BYRNE.

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: BOOK OF EL #11

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 11 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/5/26

Writer: PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Artist: SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover Artist: SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Superman has traveled to the end of the universe to find the first God-Aspect of Olgrun and seek the aid of the Promethean giants in the fight to keep Kryl-Ux from rewriting all of existence. But there's more waiting for the House of El than any dared fear or hope. Variant covers by LUCIO PARRILLO and CIAN TORMEY.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #54

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/19/26

Writer: MARK WAID

Artist: BRUNO FRENDA

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

Superman, Batman, and their fellow Justice Leaguers are forced to compete in Hell for the souls of all humanity—in the wildest baseball game of all time! Billions of lives depend on an impossible victory against a team of the vilest, most gruesome demons in the entire underworld! Variant covers by MIGUEL MERCADO and ADRIAN GUTIERREZ. Dark Knight Returns 40th Anniversary variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ.

CLAYFACE: CELEBRITY DIRT #2

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/12/26

Writer: JUDE ELLISON S. DOYLE

Artist: FRAN GALAN

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

Basil Karlo tracks the man who stole his identity to the set of Hollywood's hottest new film production, but getting close to "Basil Karlo means sneaking onto the studio lot via forgotten underground tunnels and discovering the nightmare waiting underneath. Meanwhile, a new supplement is causing grotesque transformations across Los Angeles. Clayface's comeback is about to become a horror show as acclaimed writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle and rising-star artist Fran Galán continue bending genres and bodies. Variant covers by MIKE DEL MUNDO and HAYDEN SHERMAN.

DC X SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: METAL LEGION #4

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 5 | $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/5/26

Writer: ADAM BRYCE THOMAS

Artist: ADAM BRYCE THOMAS

Cover Artist: PABLO M. COLLAR

Dr. Eggman and his super-powered Metal Legion are looming unchecked over the Justice League's Earth! It's going to take the combined might of the Justice League, Sonic, and his many friends to challenge the mad doctor's mechanical might! But as their battle rages in space, who is left to stop Lex Luthor and the Legion of Doom? Variant covers by MIN HO KIM and DANIELE DI NICUOLO.

100 BULLETS: THE US OF ANGER #2

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/5/26

Writer: BRIAN AZZARELLO

Artist: EDUARDO RISSO

Cover Artist: DAVE JOHNSON

America has a problem. The streets are burning and a young man is dead—but it sure looks like the only reason Lono's arrived at the funeral is to pay disrespects… Variant cover by CLIFF CHIANG.

BLEEDING HEARTS #7

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/12/26

Artist: STIPAN MORIAN

Cover Artist: STIPAN MORIAN

After the outrageously bloody events of Out-Break, Poke is overwhelmed by guilt and the beauty of living things…but he also must reckon with the horrible choice he made. Plus: Cara and Rabbit's final resting place! Variant cover by MANNY VINCENT CARBONILLA.

END OF LIFE #7

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/19/26

Artist: STEVE PUGH

Cover Artist: GERALD PAREL

Eddie Stallion has had his butt beaten, and now he's locked in some sicko's shack. With Eddie sidelined, things are falling apart in Pluto, George's health is getting worse, and the Menagerie is closer than ever. But Eddie is going to get a big hand from the littlest of allies… Variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL II #2

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/19/26

Writer: TOM TAYLOR

Artist: OTTO SCHMIDT

Cover Artist: YASMINE PUTRI

A sickness has befallen the Els, sending the Kingdom of Metropolis into disarray. But what—or who—could bring true harm to such a powerful royal family? Queen Diana and her Amazonians are intent on finding answers, but what will it cost them? Amidst the chaos, Amanda Waller takes surefooted steps into the vacuum of leadership…but she harbors an agenda far darker and more twisted than anyone yet realizes. Variant covers by TRAVIS MOORE, GERALD PAREL, and LUCAS MEYER.

SUPERGIRL: SURVIVE #3

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/5/26

Writer: ETHAN S. PARKER and GRIFFIN SHERIDAN

Artist: ROD REIS

Cover Artist: ROD REIS

After their run-in with the Lantern Corps, Kara has taken Kal back to Krypton…but the real Krypton no longer exists. This one is of her own making. A shimmering city of blue constructs that shelters them from the pain of their loss. Kara could call it home and keep her cousin safe…but she'd be living a lie. Fortunately, the arrival of an interdimensional imp will help change her mind. Variant covers by TAURIN CLARKE and STEPHEN BYRNE.

SUPERMAN: FATHER OF TOMORROW #4

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/26/26

Writer: KENNY PORTER

Artist: DANNY EARLS

Cover Artist: DANNY EARLS

Superman is struggling with how to help humanity reach their potential, so he looks for help from a friend in Gotham City. Enter: Batman and Robin! But Jor-El might have his hands full in Metropolis when General Sam Lane brings his WildC.A.T.S. to the city to face down the Man of Steel! Variant covers by GABRIEL HARDMAN and JERRY ORDWAY.

ACTION COMICS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

$6.99 US | 64 pages | Variant $7.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/26/26

Writer: JERRY SIEGEL, HOMER FLEMING, FRED GUARDINEER, RUSSELL COLE, SVEN ELVEN, GARDNER FOX, and KEN FITCH

Artist: JOE SHUSTER, HOMER FLEMING, FRED GUARDINEER, RUSSELL COLE, BILL ELY, and BERNARD BAILY

Cover Artist: JOE SHUSTER

Able to leap an eighth of a mile! Hurdle a 20-story building! Raise tremendous weights and run faster than an express train! Champion of the oppressed, the physical marvel sworn to devote his existence to helping those in need! Look up in the sky (but also, in these very pages)…it's the astounding first appearance of… Superman! Foil variant cover by JOE SHUSTER ($9.99 US). Blank sketch cover.

ADVENTURE COMICS #247 FACSIMILE EDITION

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/12/26

Writer: OTTO BINDER, HENRY BOLTINOFF, ED HERRON, and JACK MILLER

Artist: AL PLASTINO, HENRY BOLTINOFF, GEORGE PAPP, and RAMONA FRADON

Cover Artist: CURT SWAN

The Legion was/is/will be founded to honor the high ideals set forth by the greatest hero of all time/a complete stranger/a friend who's trying out for membership! Time-travel can play havoc with sentence structure, but that's nothing compared to the trials Superboy must go through when three super-teens from the future extend an invitation to join their club. A friendship and legacy that will transcend the bounds of time itself starts right here—with the very first appearance of the Legion of Super-Heroes! Foil variant cover by CURT SWAN ($6.99 US). Blank sketch cover.

DETECTIVE COMICS #27 FACSIMILE EDITION

$6.99 US | 64 pages | Variant $7.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/5/26

Writer: BILL FINGER, GARDNER FOX, HOMER FLEMING, JERRY SIEGEL, JIM CHAMBERS, TOM HICKEY, LEO O'MEALIA, SVEN ELVEN, and RUSSELL COLE

Artist: BOB KANE, FRED GUARDINEER, HOMER FLEMING, WAYNE BORING, JOE SHUSTER, JIM CHAMBERS, TOM HICKEY, LEO O'MEALIA, SVEN ELVEN, and RUSSELL COLE

Cover Artist: BOB KANE

The legendary Dark Knight has solved many bizarre and frightening cases, but all his storied exploits began right here, with "The Case of the Chemical Syndicate! Someone has marked the partners of the Apex Chemical Corporation for death, and the first victim has already been claimed. As Police Commissioner Gordon rushes from one crime scene to another, he finds himself one step behind a mysterious figure known only as…the Bat-Man! Foil variant cover by BOB KANE ($9.99 US). Super Powers Action Figure variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK ($7.99). Blank sketch cover.

BATMAN: LIMITED COLLECTOR'S EDITION C-25 FACSIMILE EDITION

$14.99 US | 80 pages

On Sale: 8/12/26

Writer: BILL FINGER, DON C. CAMERON, JOHN BROOME, MIKE FRIEDRICH, and DENNY O'NEIL

Artist: BOB KANE, JERRY ROBINSON, DICK SPRANG, CARMINE INFANTINO, NEAL ADAMS, IRV NOVICK, and DICK GIORDANO

Cover Artist: NEAL ADAMS

Six astounding tales of crime and the Caped Crusader brought to you by a veritable murderers' row of talent! Witness the return of the Clown Prince of Crime in "The Case of the Joker's Crime Circus! Learn the secret that Batman and Robin vow never to reveal in "The Case Batman Failed to Solve! Thrill as the Dark Knight duels to the death battling a would-be Enemy Ace in "Ghost of the Killer Skies! All this and more from some of the best in the Batbiz! Foil variant cover by NEAL ADAMS ($19.99 US).

AVENGERS/JLA #4 FACSIMILE EDITION

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 8/26/26

Writer: KURT BUSIEK

Artist: GEORGE PEREZ

Cover Artist: GEORGE PEREZ

With their two universes now violently being forced to merge with one another, the Justice League and the Avengers fight to save the people of both Earths as cities, citizens—even entire histories—shift and reform before their very eyes! Desperate to restore reality before both universes are destroyed, the two teams must come together to launch an all-out assault against the forces of Krona, the mad being at the heart of the chaos! Comicdom's most legendary team-up concludes in this issue that holds nothing back! Foil variant cover by GEORGE PEREZ ($8.99 US). DC/Marvel connecting variant cover with JLA/Avengers #3 by ALEX ROSS. Blank sketch cover.

YOU'RE A SUPERHERO!

$12.99 US | 72 pages | 6 x 8 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799504047

On Sale: 11/3/26

Writer: AZIE TESFAI

Artist: PENELOPE RIVERA GAYLORD

Cover Artist: PENELOPE RIVERA GAYLORD

Six-year-old Mariam loves superheroes, but when she watches them on TV, they feel like they exist on an entirely different planet. Mariam wishes there were more superheroes in her everyday life. As she explores her neighborhood, her mom points out that superheroes do exist within her community. Suddenly, her building's super resembles Superman! The bus driver is just like Wonder Woman! Her neighborhood electrician is as super as Batman! After a long day of emulating the super people in her life, including her super mom, Mariam learns the most important lesson of all: She's a superhero too!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN VOL. 3: SEASON OF THE WITCH

$29.99 US | 216 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508946

On Sale: 10/27/26

Writer: KELLY THOMPSON

Artist: HAYDEN SHERMAN and MATTIA DE IULIS

Cover Artist: HAYDEN SHERMAN

The Mark of Hecate, the symbol on Diana's arm, shows up at a series of crime scenes in Gotham, drawing her into Batman's orbit and kicking off a deadly team-up—the very first in the Absolute Universe! But back in Gateway City, a familiar face has emerged—Zatanna Zatara, the Mistress of Magic. This time, her appearance is no dream—instead, it's pure nightmare fuel, as Zatanna and a strange new Suicide Squad are set loose on the city with one mission…kill Wonder Woman at any cost. Will it take a witch to destroy a witch? Plus, the return of artist Mattia De Iulis for a mythic tale of gods and monsters as Diana journeys to the ends of the Earth to deliver justice! Collects Absolute Wonder Woman #15-20 and Absolute Wonder Woman 2026 Annual #1.

KINGDOM COME: 30TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION

$39.99 US | 352 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799513032

On Sale: 10/6/26

Writer: MARK WAID and ALEX ROSS

Artist: ALEX ROSS

Cover Artist: ALEX ROSS

In 1996, visionary artist Alex Ross and writer Mark Waid presented a dark glimpse of the future DC Universe, where heroes abounded but acts of heroism were rare. When the next generation of metahuman crime-fighters causes a devastating accident resulting in mass civilian casualties, a disillusioned Superman is coaxed out of retirement by Wonder Woman to reform the Justice League. But while the Man of Tomorrow believes that his actions will help avert further destruction, his return puts events into motion that may, in fact, cause the apocalypse. Is the future set in stone, or can the Justice League perform a final courageous act to save the world from itself? This 30th anniversary deluxe edition of the bestselling graphic novel features an exclusive new cover by Ross, new retrospective afterwords by Ross and Waid, and more, collecting issues #1-4 of the explosive story!

JLA BY MARK WAID OMNIBUS

$175.00 US | 1320 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799509257

On Sale: 10/6/26

Writer: MARK WAID, BRIAN AUGUSTYN, BRYAN HITCH, and others

Artist: BARRY KITSON, BRYAN HITCH, MIKE MILLER, and others

Cover Artist: BRYAN HITCH and PAUL NEARY

From Superman, the Flash, the Legion of Super-Heroes, and more, Mark Waid wrote across the entire DC Universe. Now, for the first time, his epic stewardship of the JLA comes together in one massive omnibus. This volume includes iconic moments that helped define a generation of comics, including the seminal retelling of the JLA's founding, the formation of the Flash and Green Lantern's unbreakable bond of friendship, how the Batman took down the entire League by himself, the Queen of Fables' nightmarish assault, and more! JLA by Mark Waid Omnibus collects JLA: Year One #1-12; Flash & Green Lantern: The Brave and the Bold #1-6; JLA: A Midsummers Nightmare #1-3; JLA #18-21, #32-33, #43-58, and #60; JLA: Secret Files #3; and JLA: Heaven's Ladder #1.

THE DEMON: HELL'S HITMAN (2026 EDITION)

$29.99 US | 296 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799517665

On Sale: 10/6/26

Writer: GARTH ENNIS

Artist: JOHN McCREA, MATT BROOKER, LUKE McDONNELL, and others

Cover Artist: JOHN McCREA

For nearly two thousand years, Blood has served as a living prison for this infernal inmate. In return for his longevity, he must bear the burden of unleashing Etrigan. against any incursions from his fellow Hell-spawn and their mortal collaborators—as well as watching the innocent and guilty alike suffer his all-consuming wrath. On the mean streets of Gotham City, however, the innocent are in short supply. Corruption oozes from every corner, and the rotten fruit that it bears is too great a temptation for the denizens of the underworld to resist—no matter what the laws of God or man command. Such defiance cannot go unpunished. Luckily, one fiery fiend stands ready to strike back. Collecting The Demon (1990) #40 and #42-49 and Annual (1993) #2.

END OF LIFE VOL. 1: WHAT'S WRONGDOG?

$17.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799506201

On Sale: 10/13/26

Writer: KYLE STARKS

Artist: STEVE PUGH

Cover Artist: GERALD PAREL

Professional hitman Eddie Stallion messed up. He just accidentally robbed his international assassins' guild, the Menagerie, and now there's a huge price on his head, and everyone is looking to cash in. So, needless to say, he's in huge trouble. So Eddie hides in the place they'd least expect…the small town of Pluto, home of his estranged father, ex-Menagerie member and badass George Stallion. Expecting safety, Eddie instead finds his resentful father dying of cancer, surprise Menagerie assassins, and a local crime lord who is also a cancelled comic strip creator. All this is happening in a delightful town full of weirdos that Eddie can't stand—oh, and his childhood first love is there, too. Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh, the team behind Peacemaker Tries Hard!, present the story of a man-child assassin with very grown-up problems. Collects End of Life #1-6.

KANGA-U: TRICKS AND TRANSFORMATION

$12.99 US | 160 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799513278

On Sale: 11/3/26

Writer: SHOLLY FISCH

Artist: YANCEY LABAT

Cover Artist: YANCEY LABAT

Having escaped the infamous Labyrinth with some monster friends in tow, the Kanga Krew and the Amazons have temporarily settled the dangerous creatures on Transformation Island. But Themyscira is divided over what to do next with its recently acquired neighbors. As tension fills the air, the stage is set for Kanga-monium…and that's exactly what erupts when a series of mystic artifacts go missing from Themyscira. The Amazons are sure the new arrivals are to blame, while the creatures protest their innocence. But fewer and fewer of the Amazons believe them. Even the Kangas are divided—especially when one of the Amazons is attacked… Who is really behind it all? Can Jumpa and her friends learn to trust each other, and themselves, to unravel the mystery?

BIRDS OF PREY: THE ORIGINS

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6 x 9 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799503088

On Sale: 11/3/26

Writer: SARA SHEPARD

Artist: STEPHANIE PEPPER

Cover Artist: STEPHANIE PEPPER

Gotham City is a place where people of all types mingle, where the weird, opulent, and violent are celebrated. Helena Bertinelli lost her family here. Barbara Gordon suffered a tragic accident. Dinah Lance ran away from the foster system. And Harleen Quinzel is looking for her place. But each of these girls is hiding something—a secret that could destroy her life in an instant. When strange things start happening to students at Gotham Prep, everyone at the school is on edge, worried they might be next. Will Helena, Barbara, Dinah, and Harleen be able to put their differences aside and learn to trust each other in time to find out who is behind the mysterious accidents before another victim turns up? #1 New York Times bestselling author Sara Shepard (Pretty Little Liars) and artist Stephanie Pepper take readers through a thrilling mystery that is sure to keep them on the edge of their seats!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN VOL. 3: SEASON OF THE WITCH

$19.99 US | 216 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508953

On Sale: 10/27/26

Writer: KELLY THOMPSON

Artist: HAYDEN SHERMAN and MATTIA DE IULIS

Cover Artist: HAYDEN SHERMAN

The Mark of Hecate, the symbol on Diana's arm, shows up at a series of crime scenes in Gotham, drawing her into Batman's orbit and kicking off a deadly team-up—the very first in the Absolute Universe! But back in Gateway City, a familiar face has emerged—Zatanna Zatara, the Mistress of Magic. This time, her appearance is no dream—instead, it's pure nightmare fuel, as Zatanna and a strange new Suicide Squad are set loose on the city with one mission…kill Wonder Woman at any cost. Will it take a witch to destroy a witch? Plus, the return of artist Mattia De Iulis for a mythic tale of gods and monsters as Diana journeys to the ends of the Earth to deliver justice! Collects Absolute Wonder Woman #15-20 and Absolute Wonder Woman 2026 Annual #1.

ANIMAL MAN BY GRANT MORRISON BOOK ONE (2026 EDITION)

$34.99 US | 376 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799517702

On Sale: 10/13/26

Writer: GRANT MORRISON

Artist: CHAZ TRUOG

Cover Artist: BRIAN BOLLAND

From one of the greatest storytellers of his generation, Grant Morrison's Animal Man took a forgotten DC Comics character and reimagined him in a groundbreaking, postmodern series that redefined what was possible in superhero comics. Buddy Baker, a.k.a. "The Man with Animal Powers, is a second-rate superhero, devoted father, and animal activist. There isn't much money in the hero game, and with a wife and kids to support, Buddy soon finds himself torn between trying to make a living through traditional super-heroics and getting more deeply involved in the questionably legal world of animal rights activism. But in today's world with real-life issues, who really needs Animal Man's protection? Is it humankind or the animals? Or is it Buddy himself? From the Eisner Award-winning writer Grant Morrison and Eisner Award-nominated artist Chaz Truog comes one of their earliest works exploring the nature of reality itself through the lens of a down-on-his-luck family-man superhero. This first of two trade paperback editions collects Animal Man (1988) #1-13 and a story from Secret Origins (1986) #39 [Animal Man: "The Myth of the Creation].

BATMAN: GOTHAM ADVENTURES OMNIBUS VOL. 1

$125.00 US | 1168 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799509233

On Sale: 10/20/26

Writer: TY TEMPLETON, SCOTT PETERSON, and others

Artist: RICK BURCHETT, TIM LEVINS, TERRY BEATTY, and others

Cover Artist: BOB SMITH

Batman, Robin, Nightwing, and Batgirl return for more thrilling exploits inspired by the Emmy Award-winning Batman: The Animated Series and its successor The New Batman Adventures. Join our intrepid heroes as they protect Gotham from classic foes such as Two-Face, Mr. Freeze, The Joker, the League of Assassins, and more! This first of two omnibuses collects Batman: Gotham Adventures #1-42; Superman Adventures #25; The Batgirl Adventures #1; Harley & Ivy: Love on the Lam #1; and a story from Adventures in the DC Universe #3 [Cruise to Nightmare] and Batman: Gotham Knights #14 [The Bet].

NOTHING BUTT NIGHTWING VOL. 1

$14.99 US | 208 pages | 5.5 x 8.5 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799513193

On Sale: 10/6/26

Writer: PAT R. YOUNG

Artist: MOY R. MARCO

Cover Artist: MOY R. MARCO

Dick Grayson has made a name for himself in Blüdhaven as the hero Nightwing. When he's approached by a modeling agent, he laughs it off— he's plenty busy protecting the city and spending time with his girlfriend, Barbara Gordon (a.k.a. Oracle). But when Barbara tells him to hit the road, he decides to try taking a walk…down the runway! Smash cut to: Dick Grayson, international supermodel! He's got the eyes of the audience, the other models, and the best agent in the biz. But he still only has eyes for one thing: the super-villains who terrorize the fashion industry! From Paris to Tokyo, Dick uncovers crimes that will need more than the fashion police. They need a hero in a tight blue suit! Collecting Nothing Butt Nightwing episodes #1-13.

RENAISSANCE OF RAVEN VOL. 1

$14.99 US | 240 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 1/2 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799517139

On Sale: 10/6/26

Writer: SINA GRACE

Artist: NICO BASCUNAN, CAROLA BORELLI, and KATH LOBO

Cover Artist: VASCO GEORGIEV

On the anniversary of her mother's death, Raven encounters a mysterious young girl who sends her centuries into the past to the forgotten kingdom of Galonia. Embroiled in a civil war between covens that could decide the very fate of magic itself, Raven must battle demons both literal and personal as she travels through haunted forests, enchanted dells, and ogre mountains to save the day…and find out how her mother had a hand in Galonia's history! Collecting Renaissance of Raven #1-13.

HARLEY QUINN IN PARADISE VOL. 1

$14.99 US | 192 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 1/2 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799513230

On Sale: 10/6/26

Writer: CRC Payne

Artist: SIOBHAN CHIFFON and CATHY LE

Cover Artist: SIOBHAN CHIFFON and CATHY LE

Harley Quinn is rarely lucky in love—and after her recent breakup with The Joker, has been feeling particularly chaotic. Ivy advises Harley to lay low for a while— maybe a little R&R (recklessness and robbery) would be good for her! Good advice, right? True to character, Harley decides the best way to lay low is to plaster her face across every television in America and find true love on TV's hottest reality dating show. Harley heads for the show's island setting, ready to be the best contestant the program has ever seen…because she's playing to win by any means necessary! And can she help it if she accidentally falls in love along the way? Collecting episodes #1-13.

BATMAN BY GRANT MORRISON BOOK THREE

$39.99 US | 448 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799509172

On Sale: 9/22/26

Writer: GRANT MORRISON

Artist: ANDY CLARKE, FRAZER IRVING, TONY S. DANIEL, and others

Cover Artist: FRANK QUITELY

Dick Grayson, the original Boy Wonder. Damian Wayne, Bruce Wayne's wayward son. Together, they are the new chapter of Gotham's legendary protectors, Batman and Robin, and this Dynamic Duo will stop at nothing to keep their city safe. But the original Batman is not dead. And neither are his enemies. While two of the Dark Knight's deadliest foes emerge from the shadows to wage all-out war against each other, Bruce Wayne contends with a different battle against time itself in search of a way back to his city and his family. Continuing the epic saga from the Eisner Award-winning writer, Batman by Grant Morrison Book Three collects Batman (1940) #701-702; Batman & Robin (2009) #10-16; and Batman: The Return of Bruce Wayne #1-6!

BATMAN: NIGHT OF THE OWLS COMPENDIUM

$59.99 US | 560 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799509165

On Sale: 9/29/26

Writer: SCOTT SNYDER, KYLE HIGGINS, TONY S. DANIEL, and others

Artist: GREG CAPULLO, JONATHAN GLAPION, GUILLEM MARCH, and others

Cover Artist: JASON FABOK

Bruce Wayne thought that the Court of Owls was nothing more than a nursery rhyme—until he became the target of its legendary assassin, the Talon, and found himself fighting for his life against an enemy that seems to be part of the very fabric of the city he has sworn to protect. Now, as he works to expose the Court's secrets, its fury builds into an unparalleled crescendo of violence—and Batman will need the help of every one of his allies to stop the wave of destruction that is about to be unleashed! Written and illustrated by an all-star creative team—including Scott Snyder, Greg Capullo, Kyle Higgins, Jonathan Glapion, Tony S. Daniel, Guillem March, Scott Lobdell, and Rafael Albuquerque—Batman: Night of the Owls Compendium assembles one of the greatest Batman sagas ever printed in a single definitive volume! Collects Batman (2011) #1-7, #8-11 (A & B stories), #9 (C story), #12, and Annual (2012) #1; Detective Comics (2011) #9; Batman and Robin (2011) #9; Batgirl (2011) #9; Nightwing (2011) #8-9; Catwoman (2011) #9; Batwing (2011) #9; Red Hood and the Outlaws (2011) #9; Batman: The Dark Knight (2011) #9; Birds of Prey (2011) #9; and All-Star Western (2011) #9.

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: THE BRONZE AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 (2026 EDITION)

$125.00 US | 894 pages | 7 1/4 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799509288

On Sale: 10/6/26

Writer: BOB HANEY, MIKE SEKOWSKY, and DENNIS O'NEIL

Artist: ROSS ANDRU, MIKE SEKOWSKY, BOB BROWN, NEAL ADAMS, IRV NOVICK, NICK CARDY, and JIM APARO

Cover Artist: KARL KERSCHL

The late '60s marked the height of Batmania, when fans of the television series and the comic books couldn't get enough of the Caped Crusader. His appearances on covers meant higher sales, so it was decreed that Batman would take up permanent residence in The Brave and the Bold. His courage was never questioned, and he fearlessly teamed up with the most daring partners from across the DC Universe at a time when such crossovers were rare. These groundbreaking stories featured some of Batman's greatest team-ups with such legendary characters as Wonder Woman, Flash, Deadman, Green Arrow, Green Lantern, the Teen Titans, and others, all by some of the foremost comics talent of the Bronze Age—Neal Adams, Jim Aparo, Bob Haney, Dick Giordano, and Dennis O'Neil, to name a few. Batman: The Brave and the Bold: The Bronze Age Omnibus Vol. 1 collects the first stories of Batman's epic run on the series—The Brave and the Bold (1955) #74-106—and includes a foreword by Robert Greenberger.

GREEN LANTERN: EARTH ONE VOL. 1 TPB (2026 EDITION)

$17.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799517962

On Sale: 9/22/26

Writer: CORINNA BECHKO and GABRIEL HARDMAN

Artist: GABRIEL HARDMAN

Cover Artist: GABRIEL HARDMAN

Hal Jordan yearns for the thrill of discovery, but the days when astronaut and adventure were synonymous are long gone. His gig prospecting asteroids for Ferris Galactic is less than fulfilling—but at least he's not on Earth, where technology and culture have stagnated. When Jordan finds a powerful ring, he also finds a destiny to live up to. There are worlds beyond his own, unlike anything he ever imagined. But revelation comes with a price: the Green Lantern Corps has fallen, wiped out by ruthless killing machines known as Manhunters. The odds against reinstating the Corps are nearly impossible…but doing the impossible is exactly what Hal Jordan was trained for! In this installment of the hit Earth One original graphic novel line, creators Gabriel Hardman and Corinna Bechko (Invisible Republic, Star Wars: Legacy) reimagine Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps in this modern sci-fi epic.

GREEN LANTERN: SECRET ORIGIN (2026 EDITION)

$19.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799517955

On Sale: 9/22/26

Writer: GEOFF JOHNS

Artist: IVAN REIS

Cover Artist: IVAN REIS

Before he became the greatest Green Lantern. Before he unwittingly brought about the downfall of the Green Lantern Corps. Before his rebirth as the universe's most powerful protector, Hal Jordan of Earth was just a washed-up test pilot with no way to fly…until the dying alien Abin Sur granted him his power ring, the most powerful weapon in the universe—and his entry into a reality he never could have imagined. But there is a secret origin behind the well-known story of Hal Jordan. And as Hal and his superior, the Green Lantern Sinestro, investigate Abin's death, they find themselves on the trail of a powerful and murderous creature who holds the knowledge of the darkest secrets of the Guardians of the Universe—and the hidden prophecy that threatens to end all life as we know it. The acclaimed team behind Blackest Night writer Geoff Johns and artist Ivan Reis, explores the hidden past of the Green Lantern Corps to sow the seeds of the greatest Green Lantern story ever told! Collecting Green Lantern (2005) #29-35.

HARLEY QUINN BY AMANDA CONNER & JIMMY PALMIOTTI OMNIBUS VOL. 1 (2026 EDITION)

$100.00 US | 768 pages | 7 1/4 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799510901

On Sale: 10/27/26

Writer: JIMMY PALMIOTTI and AMANDA CONNER

Artist: DARWYN COOKE, STEPHANE ROUX, JOHN TIMMS, ALAIN MAURICET, CHAD HARDIN, AMANDA CONNER, MORITAT, and others

Cover Artist: AMANDA CONNER

Surrounded by freak shows, oddities, and hot dog stands, Harley Quinn has never been more at home than at her new address on the world-famous Coney Island boardwalk. Her on-again, off-again relationship with a certain psychotic clown has finally ended (with a bang!), but there's no such thing as a fresh start when you're a former super-villain! Unstoppable creative duo Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti's bestselling run is collected in its entirety, beginning here! Collecting Harley Quinn (2013) #0-16 and Annual (2014) #1; Harley Quinn: Futures End #1; Harley Quinn Invades Comic-Con International San Diego Special #1; Harley Quinn Holiday Special #1; Harley Quinn: Valentine's Day Special (2015) #1; and Harley Quinn and Power Girl #1-6.

THE SPECTRE BY JOHN OSTRANDER AND TOM MANDRAKE OMNIBUS VOL. 2

$125.00 US | 888 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799509240

On Sale: 10/13/26

Writer: JOHN OSTRANDER

Artist: TOM MANDRAKE, JOHN RIDGWAY, and others

Cover Artist: TOM MANDRAKE

From John Ostrander (Suicide Squad) and Tom Mandrake (Martian Manhunter) comes the thrilling conclusion to their dark reimagining of the Spectre. In this second and final volume, when the Spectre faces a crisis of faith, he seeks out the one being who is capable of reconciling Jim Corrigan's guilty conscience with Spectre's mission of divine wrath—God! Collects Spectre (1992) #32-62 and Annual (1995) #1; a page from Who's Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe #21, a page from Who's Who: Update '87 #5, a page from Who's Who in the DC Universe #8; and the entire Spectre series proposal by John Ostrander, with new essays by John Ostrander and series editor Dan Raspler, a glow-in-the-dark dust jacket, and a slew of behind-the-scenes extras.

HOUSE OF MYSTERY: THE BRONZE AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 (2026 EDITION)

$150.00 US | 840 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799509264

On Sale: 10/6/26

Writer: JOE ORLANDO, JACK OLECK, LEN WEIN, SERGIO ARAGONES, and others

Artist: JACK KIRBY, BERNIE WRIGHTSON, ALEX NINO, MICHAEL WM. KALUTA, SERGIO ARAGONES, GERRY TALAOC, and others

Cover Artist: RYAN SOOK

The House of Mystery: The Bronze Age Omnibus Vol. 2 collects House of Mystery (1951) #201-226 of the acclaimed series and features scarily sublime work from a horde of comics' greatest talents, including Len Wein, Jack Kirby, Bernie Wrightson, Marv Wolfman, Frank Thorne, Alex Nino, Jack Sparling, Jim Aparo, Nestor Redondo, Jack Oleck, Gerry Talaoc, Michael Wm. Kaluta, Sergio Aragonés, and many more!

JONAH HEX: FACE FULL OF VIOLENCE (2026 EDITION)

$14.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799517740

On Sale: 9/1/26

Writer: JUSTIN GRAY and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Artist: LUKE ROSS and TONY DEZUNIGA

Cover Artist: TIM BRADSTREET

Jonah Hex rides again in a critically acclaimed collection of six individual tales of Western adventure. You'll encounter greed, corruption, vengeance and deadly gunfighters as you ride alongside the greatest bounty hunter in the Old West as he doles out justice the only way he knows how: one bullet at a time! Collecting Jonah Hex (2006) #1-6.

DC FINEST: HORROR: WHERE DEAD MEN WALK

$39.99 US | 544 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799509325

On Sale: 10/13/26

Writer: LEN WEIN, GERRY CONWAY, STEVE SKEATES, and others

Artist: ALEX TOTH, BERNIE WRIGHTSON, JACK SPARLING, and others

Cover Artist: NEAL ADAMS and JACK ADLER

DC Finest's celebrated horror anthology shambles ahead with an all-new volume filled to bursting with otherworldly adventures and uncanny encounters, all carefully crafted by some of comics' greatest talents! Featuring frighteningly fantastic work from the likes of Len Wein, Bernie Wrightson, Alex Toth, Gerry Conway, Marv Wolfman, Jack Sparling, and Gray Morrow (to name just a few), this eldritch tome reprints a host of timeless tales, including "The Symbionts, "Dark City of Doom, and "Death Has Marble Lips! from the long-lost years of 1970 and 1971. Collects House of Secrets (1956) #86-90; House of Mystery (1951) #186-190; The Phantom Stranger (1969) #7; The Witching Hour (1969) #8-12; and The Unexpected (1968) #118-123.

DC FINEST: GREEN LANTERN: SETTING UP SHOP

$39.99 US | 592 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799510291

On Sale: 9/29/26

Writer: STEVE ENGLEHART, JOHN BYRNE, MINDY NEWELL, and others

Artist: JOE STATON, MARK FARMER, ERNIE COLON, and others

Cover Artist: JOE STATON and BRUCE PATTERSON

In the aftermath of the Crisis on Infinite Earths and departure of the Guardians from this plane of existence, the remaining members of the Green Lantern Corps settle on Earth, where they must grapple with international political disputes, interstellar invasions, and Guy Gardner's ego! Also included in this volume is a stirring series of standalone tales starring Earth's Lanterns as well as their far-flung comrades (and nemeses) throughout the cosmos. Collects Green Lantern Corps (1986) #201-219; Tales of the Green Lantern Corps Annuals (1986) #2-3; Secret Origins (1986) #7; Action Comics (1938) #589; and pages from DC Sampler (1983) #3; Who's Who: The Directory of the DC Universe #9 [profiles on Hal Jordan, John Stewart, the Green Lantern Corps, and the Guardians of the Universe]; and Who's Who: Update '87 #1-3 [profiles on Arisia, Ch'p, the Green Lantern Corps, Kilowog, and the Guardians of the Universe].

SWAMP THING: THE ANATOMY LESSON: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

$9.99 US | 200 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 1/2 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799509295

On Sale: 10/6/26

Writer: ALAN MOORE

Artist: STEPHEN BISSETTE, JOHN TOTLEBEN, DAN DAY, and RICK VEITCH

Cover Artist: JOHN TOTLEBEN

From 1983 through 1987, a young British writer named Alan Moore revolutionized the American comic book. His groundbreaking tenure on DC Comics' Swamp Thing set new standards for graphic storytelling and touched off a revolution in the medium that is still expanding today. Building on the title's framework of gothic horror with a remarkably intuitive narrative style and an unprecedented depth of characterization, Moore's vision was realized through the hauntingly beautiful artwork of such collaborators as Stephen Bissette, John Totleben, Dan Day, and Rick Veitch. The result is one of comics' most enduring masterpieces. This compact volume features Moore's earliest issues in the classic run, starting with "The Anatomy Lesson. Swamp Thing's mythology is hauntingly reshaped with terrifying revelations that begin a journey of discovery and adventure, taking him across the stars and beyond. Collects The Saga of the Swamp Thing (1982) #20-27.

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