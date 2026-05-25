Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Bradman, Brad Winderbaum

New Marvel Boss Brad Winderbaum's Favourite Superhero? Absolute Batman

New Marvel boss Brad Winderbaum's favourite superhero isn't Spider-Man, it's Absolute Batman. He tells us why he is the Absolute Bradman...

Article Summary Absolute Bradman takes shape as Marvel boss Brad Winderbaum names Absolute Batman his favourite superhero over Spider-Man.

On The Escape Pod Podcast, Winderbaum calls Batman the GOAT and praises stories where villains drive the drama.

He says Absolute Batman stands out by turning Bruce into a working-class hero and making the billionaire the bad guy.

Fresh from his expanded Marvel role, Winderbaum’s Absolute Batman fandom sparks talk of an Absolute Spider-Man twist.

Before being promoted recently to take over the comic book line as Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise, Marvel's new boss, Brad Winderbaum, went on The Escape Pod Podcast to talk comics. But rather than Spider-Man and X-Men, he went for the comic industry's current favourite, Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, as it continues to tick up to a half-million print run.

Emmy Award-winning Head of Marvel Television and Marvel Animation, previously overseeing Marvel's slate of live-action and animated series for Disney+, he has served as an executive producer on all Marvel Studios shows, including Hawkeye, Loki season 2, Agatha: All Along, Daredevil: Born Again, X-Men '97, and Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man. Winderbaum joined Marvel Studios during the production of the company's first theatrical release, Iron Man, going on to become an executive producer on Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow. C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics, will report to Winderbaum, as will David Abdo, as General Manager, Comics & Franchise.

And Brad Winderbaum told The Escape Pod Podcast that the best superhero ever is Batman."He's the GOAT. Batman is a human being, so he has an aspirational edge a little bit. There's two things I love about Batman. One, the stories are often about the rogues' gallery. My favourite Batman stories are the ones where the villain takes centre stage, and he's the existential threat to their journey, which is like just a cool story mechanic that I love. And also the fact that he's a billionaire. Maybe that's a superpower and that's kind of lame but that's why I love Absolute Batman. Sorry. It's so good, and reframing him as kind of a working-class hero, making the bad guy, the billionaire, is really interesting." Which means Bleeding Cool has no choice but to add a new image to our own gallery… welcome to Bleeding Cool, Brad! I hope you survive the experience!

Will the first meeting between Brad and C.B. be… "Have you thought about Absolute Spider-Man?"

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