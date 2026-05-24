Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, newlitg

Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman in The Daily LITG, 24th of May 2026

Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Absolute Batman vs Absolute Batman tops Bleeding Cool again, leading the daily LITG rundown of yesterday’s biggest reads.

DC Comics August 2026 solicits headline the chart, with Absolute Batman joined by major TV, movie, and comics news.

More standout stories include Absolute Green Arrow sales, Daredevil gains, Dynamite solicits, and Judge Dredd updates.

The Daily LITG also revisits May 24 highlights from the past six years, from The Ark to Anne Rice and Power Rangers.

As I head back for the final day of MCM London Comic Con, Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Ark Season 3

LITG two years ago, Marvel Comics' Full Solicits

LITG three years ago, Anne Rice's Immortal Universe

LITG four years ago, Mighty Morphin Non-Binary Power Rangers

LITG five years ago – Transformers The Movie Is Moving Again

LITG six years ago – 13 Reasons Why

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but eyes were elsewhere, and here are 13 Reasons Why.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Pat Shand , writer of Wonderland, Grimm Fairy Tales, Destiny NY, Robyn Hood and more.

, writer of Wonderland, Grimm Fairy Tales, Destiny NY, Robyn Hood and more. Moses Lopez , creator for Mayhem Comics.

, creator for Mayhem Comics. Theo Dwyer of Bleeding Cool

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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