Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, newlitg
Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman in The Daily LITG, 24th of May 2026
Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Absolute Batman vs Absolute Batman tops Bleeding Cool again, leading the daily LITG rundown of yesterday’s biggest reads.
- DC Comics August 2026 solicits headline the chart, with Absolute Batman joined by major TV, movie, and comics news.
- More standout stories include Absolute Green Arrow sales, Daredevil gains, Dynamite solicits, and Judge Dredd updates.
- The Daily LITG also revisits May 24 highlights from the past six years, from The Ark to Anne Rice and Power Rangers.
As I head back for the final day of MCM London Comic Con, Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- DC Comics August 2026 Full Solicits Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman
- The Boys: Vought Offers Post-Finale, Post-Homelander Statement
- New Masters of the Universe Animated Series Debuting in June?
- Image Comics August 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations
- Angel, Talespin & Thundercats in Dynamite August 2026 Full Solicits
- House of the Dragon Offers Twisted Season 3 Motivational Poster Series
- Absolute Green Arrow Leads Bleeding Cool Top 11 Weekly Bestseller List
- Daredevil #3 by Stephanie Phillips & Lee Garbett Outsells Daredevil #2
- ComicsPRO/MCM: Grant Morrison's Zenith Now As A Full Colour Omnibus
- Dark Horse Publish The Best Of Magneto as Sir Ian McKellen Returns
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- MCM/ComicsPRO: Judge Dredd In Compact Format In 2027/2028 Every Month
- Absolute Green Arrow Leads Bleeding Cool Top 11 Weekly Bestseller List
- Judge Dredd "Defund The Police" Story Gets Its Sequel In 2000 AD #2500
- Angel, Talespin & Thundercats in Dynamite August 2026 Full Solicits
- MCM/ComicsPRO: Garth Ennis On Robo-Hunter In The 2000 AD 2027 Annual
- Daredevil #3 by Stephanie Phillips & Lee Garbett Outsells Daredevil #2
- ComicsPRO/MCM: Grant Morrison's Zenith Now As A Full Colour Omnibus
- Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman in The Daily LITG, 23rd May, 2026
LITG one year ago, The Ark Season 3
- The Ark Has "Brand-New Destiny" Beginning with Season 3: Dean Devlin
- Frank Castle, The Punisher Returns To Marvel Comics With A Red Band
- South Park Creators Offer One Fan a Chance to Be a Permanent Resident
- Buffy Revival Series Has Us Thinking About Angel S05E11: "Damage"
- Marvel Comics Full August 2025 Solicits, Finally
- Countdown: Prime Video Gives Jensen Ackles Series "The Boys" Treatment
- Bosch Universe Will Include "Nightshade" Hero Det. Stilwell: Connelly
- Mel Gibson on the Shelved Lethal Weapon 5 and its Solid Screenplay
- Space Scouts, Powers 25 & He-Man in Dark Horse September 2025 Solicits
- Hermes Press: Diamond Is "Effectively Halting Distribution" Of Comics
- Diamond Comic Distributors Sends Letter Of Assurance To Comic Shops
- Furrlough Makes It To #200 In Antarctic Press' August 2025 Solicits
- MCM/ComicsPRO: The Return Of Deadline And A1 Comics With Dave Elliott
- MCM/ComicsPRO: The Publishing Plans Of Ridley Scott & Mechanical Cake
- Harley X Elvira, ThunderCats & Demona in Dynamite August 2025 Solicits
- MMPR X TMNT III, Mary Sue & Dune Launch In Boom August 2025 Solicits
- Conan And Ekos On The Cover Of Next Week's Diamond Previews Catalog
- From One Side Of MCM London Comic Con Spring 2025 To The Other
- MCM London Comic Con & South Park in The Daily LITG 23rd of May 2025
LITG two years ago, Marvel Comics' Full Solicits
- Psylocke, Don't Talk to Omega Sentinel About Partition- X-Men Spoilers
- Bleeding Cool Presents IDW's Full August 2024 Solicits With Turtles
- DC Comics Brings Back Tiered Promotions And Prices For Absolute Power
- Frankensteining Together 33 Marvel Comics August 2024 Solicits
- J. Michael Straczynski Returns To Spider-Man For Black Suit & Blood
- Tom King Writes Archie's Decision, Choosing Between Betty & Veronica
- The Differences Between Blood Hunt #2 Standard And Red Band (Spoilers)
- The Return Of Green Goblin Twice In Amazing Spider-Man #50 (Spoilers)
- Life #1, Missionary #1 & Time Waits #1 in Dstlry August 2024 Solicits
- Bill Allison's Target Comics Vol. 6 #6 Cover in High Grade, at Auction
- Keanu Reeves Returns To Brzrkr From Boom With Matt Kindt & Ron Garney
- Missionary #1 by Ryan Stegman & Jason Howard from Dstlry
- Future Comics' Disney Dictator from Saturn, Up for Auction
- The Pedestrian #1 Launches in Magma Comix August 2024 Solicits
- Archie Beating Off Three Guys in Archie Comics August 2024 Solicits
- Life #1 From Brian Azzarello, Stephanie Phillips & Danijel Zezelj
- Garth Ennis Joins Brian K Vaughan on Battle Action From 2000AD
- Victory Comics Featuring Bill Everett's The Conqueror, up for Auction
- Fell Hound of Commander Rao Launches S.I.R. #1 From Boom Studios
- Conan: Battle Of The Black Stone Begins in Titan August 2024 Solicits
- Doctor Who: The Fifteenth Doctor Vs The Cybermen, In June 2024
- Will Destro #1 Push The Energon Universe Past 2 Million Copies Sold?
- Time Waits #1 by Chip Zdarsky, David Brothers & Marcus To from Dstlry
- Mission Appleseed #1 in Scout Comics August 2024 Solicits
- Digital Vertical Comics Publisher Fable Launches At MCM With Ram V
- X-Men And Partition in The Daily LITG, 23rd of May, 2024
LITG three years ago, Anne Rice's Immortal Universe
- Anne Rice's Immortal Universe: AMC Invites You to "Night Island"
- Roy Thomas Complains About Fire And Ice Comics, Dynamite Responds
- Knightfall Batman Emerges from the Shadows with McFarlane Toys
- Disgraced Cartoonist Rolf Harris Dies, Aged 93
- Cities: Skylines & Remastered Reveals Full Slate Of Content
- Why Didn't Marvel Comics Call This a ROMNIBUS?
- Fear the Walking Dead S08E02 Biggest TWDU Heartbreaker Yet: Review
- Max: Warner Bros. Discovery Removing "HBO" Was Smart Move (Seriously)
- Who Is Really After City Boy In Gotham? (Spoilers)
- The Marvel &; IDW Comics Delayed This Week By Diamond Truck Crash
- Diamond Comic Distributors Is Suddenly Very Busy With News
- No More Free San Diego Comic-Con For Comic Stores, Must Pay $330
- Bryce Gold Is The New Head Of Comics At Kickstarter
- The Last Person I Knew Still At Comixology, Bryce Gold, Has Left
- Zoom Rockman's Jewish Hall Of Fame As A Comic Book Gallery
- Kauzo Umezz's Cat-Eyed Boy in Viz Media August 2023 Solicits
- Fear the Walking Dead in The Daily LITG, 23rd of May, 2023
LITG four years ago, Mighty Morphin Non-Binary Power Rangers
- The New Non-Binary Mighty Morphin Power Ranger, The Death Ranger
- DC To Launch New Batman Incorporated Series As Well As Batman V Robin
- Night Court Star Melissa Rauch: "I Love This Cast"; Shares New Images
- The Last Samurai: Ken Watanabe 'Step Forward' for Asian Representation
- Saturday Night Live Posts Davidson, Bryant, McKinnon Goodbye Sketches
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Explains Why Tom Ellis Can't Be THIS Lucifer
- Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #1 Review: Versatile Enough
- Batman: Beyond the White Knight #3 Preview: Still a Little Batty
- Will Deino Be The June 2022 Pokémon GO Community Day Focus?
- Dark Crisis To Bring Back Young Justice Villain – The Mighty Endowed?
- DC Comics Adds Discounts, Returnability to Bump Dark Crisis #2 Numbers
- BRZRKR Still #1 Heading Into Its Most BRZRK Issue Yet
- Kid Toussaint & Aveline Stokart's Elle(s) From Ablaze in August 2022
- What If Russia Invaded Japan? Antarctic Press August 2022 Solicits
- Something About SNL In The Daily LITG, 23rd May 2022
LITG five years ago – Transformers The Movie Is Moving Again
- Relive Transformers: The Movie With New Figures Coming From Hasbro
- New Premium Transformers Bumblebee and Optimus Prime Figures Arrive
- Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic Gina Carano Collateral Damage?
- Transformers Shattered Glass Starscream Figure Debuts With Hasbro
- Prodigal Son: Tom Payne Shares Thoughts; #SaveProdigalSon Campaign
- Hey DC, Please Don't Change The Way We See Locke & Key and Sandman
- Geoff Johns Gone Wild in Stargirl Spring Break Special #1 [Preview]
- Magneto Hears Voices in His Head in Mutant Force #1 [Preview]
- Pokémon TCG Previews Cards From Chilling Reign
- Galarian Weezing Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
- Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- The Peak 1990s Nostalgia of Simpsons Comics and Stories #1, at Auction
- Ahoy Comics' Snelson to 'Mock Dying Breath of White Male Entitlement'
- Showcase #97: First Power Girl Solo Comic Up for Auction
- First Guardians Of The Galaxy, Marvel Super-Heroes #18, At Auction
- Second Sight Launches Menagerie and Chess-Masters in August Solicits
- MJ Rodriguez, Writing & Drawing Her Own Comic, and Would Play Elektra
- Samuel Spano's Nine Stones Launches in Behemoth August 2021 Solicits
- Doctor Who's Paradise Towers Gets A Sequel As A Comic Book
- A New Milo Manara Exhibition to Open in Belgium in June
- Transformers The Movie, Moving Again, The Daily LITG, 23rd May 2021
LITG six years ago – 13 Reasons Why
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but eyes were elsewhere, and here are 13 Reasons Why.
- 13 Reasons Why Graduating Class Yearbook Pics Hold Clues and Secrets
- Civilization VI Is Free On The Epic Games Store, Crossplay With Steam
- The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Dance Holds Up Nicely to The Original
- Nightmare Before Christmas Gets "Best Of" Figures from Diamond
- DC Tells Diamond Retailers That Comics Will Be Late
- Warhammer 40,000: Games Workshop Announces 9th Edition Rules
- NJPW, Stardom Wrestler Hana Kimura Passes Away, Age 22
- Funko Funkoween Reveals – Stephen King and Universal Monsters
- Nicola Murray Was in Love With Malcolm Tucker in The Thick Of It
- Peter Parker's Original Response to the Return of Gwen Stacy
- Sam Humphries Not Allowed to Talk Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy, Does Anyway
- Godzilla King of the Monsters Gets A New Statue from X-Plus
- Netflix Corrected Back to the Future Error, Writer Says
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Pat Shand, writer of Wonderland, Grimm Fairy Tales, Destiny NY, Robyn Hood and more.
- Moses Lopez, creator for Mayhem Comics.
- Theo Dwyer of Bleeding Cool
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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