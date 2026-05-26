Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

American Music Awards, Creature Commandos & TVL: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: American Music Awards, Wytches, The Vampire Lestat, Creature Commandos, The Hunting Wives, The Boys & more!

Article Summary 2026 American Music Awards lead the roundup with BTS opening the AMAs, winning Song of the Summer, and Billy Idol honored.

Get the key American Music Awards highlights fast, plus a viewing guide covering the biggest AMAs moments and winners.

Beyond the American Music Awards, catch updates on Wytches, The Vampire Lestat, President Curtis, and Creature Commandos.

The Daily Dispatch also spotlights WWE Raw, AEW Double or Nothing, The Hunting Wives, The Boys, and The Batman: Part II.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: 2026 American Music Awards, WWE Raw, Wytches, The Vampire Lestat, President Curtis, Creature Commandos, AEW Double or Nothing, The Hunting Wives, The Boys, The Batman: Part II, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, May 26th, 2026:

2026 American Music Awards: Billy Idol Rocks Out After Lifetime Honor

2026 American Music Awards: BTS Wins Song of the Summer & More (VIDEO)

2026 American Music Awards: AMAs Open with BTS Performing "Hooligan"

Tribal Combat Contract Signing Looms Over Tonight's WWE Raw (Preview)

2026 American Music Awards: Your Viewing Guide to Tonight's AMAs!

Wytches Series Adapt Gets Another Promising Update From Scott Snyder

The Vampire Lestat Special Gets YouTube Release; Reid on Singing Live

President Curtis: "Rick and Morty" Spinoff Gets Adult Swim Teaser

Creature Commandos Season 2 Set for 2027, After "Man of Tomorrow"

AEW Double or Nothing Was Too Exciting and Way Too Much Fun

Rick and Morty, AEW Double or Nothing & Tracker: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Hunting Wives Writers Already "Cooking Up" Season 3: Mulroney

The Boys: Laz Alonso on MM's Happy Ending, Ryan, Spinoff Idea & More

The Batman: Part II – Did Sebastian Stan Just Drop A Spoiler?

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!