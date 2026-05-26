Posted in: Comics | Tagged: doctor who, mcm, panini

Panini UK To Release BBC's Doctor Who Adventures From 2006

Panini UK announces at MCM London Comic Con a collection of BBC's Doctor Who Adventures comic book strips from 2006

Panini UK is expanding its long-running Doctor Who publishing programme with a new line collecting the acclaimed comic strips from Doctor Who Adventures, the popular children's comic book magazine from the early 2000s. Speaking at MCM London Comic Con, Panini's Ed Hammond highlighted the company's deep history with the franchise. Panini UK has published Doctor Who Magazine since the late 1970s, when they were Marvel UK, and has spent the past two decades reprinting its comic strips in collected editions. The new project shifts focus to the strips from Doctor Who Adventures, a title produced by the BBC rather than Panini.

"I was the editor on Spider-Man magazine at the time," Ed Hammond recalled. "Every time we got sample copies in, there was definitely a bit of professional jealousy. They'd done a really good job with this. This is fantastic." He praised the quality of the Doctor Who Adventures strips, created by many of the same talents still prominent in Doctor Who comics today, including Alan Barnes, Jaqueline Rayner and John Ross. The stories are mostly self-contained one-shots, shorter and lighter than the multi-part epics typical of Doctor Who Magazine or Titan Comics' line, but they try to replicate the fun, adventure, and excitement of the show's noughties revival era with Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant. The first collected volume is scheduled for release on the 1st of September, but a special variant cover edition, drawn by veteran Doctor Who artist Adrien Salmon, who created the popular one-page Cyberman strips in the nineties and noughties, has been made available exclusively through the Panini website from the 18th of August and can be pre-ordered now. The new variant cover depicts the Doctor alongside dinosaurs, "because frankly, who doesn't love dinosaurs?" Hammond shared sample pages highlighting why the strips remain appealing. One story sees the Doctor and Rose on a World War I battlefield, manipulated by alien "War Freaks" — military historians observing conflicts. When the Doctor asks Rose to create a distraction by sounding like an angel, she responds by singing Robbie Williams' Angels,and terrifying the German troops. That must have been fun to get past the lawyers. Hammond is calling it a perfect time capsule of the era's pop culture zeitgeist. Another tale features giant monsters whose tears turn out to be full of antibiotics, curing a local disease. While aimed at a younger audience originally, Hammond encouraged older fans not to dismiss the collections. "There are so many little gems in there to enjoy. They're a really lovely read. I thoroughly recommend them."

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