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Barbara Gordon Will Be Absolute Batgirl In Absolute Batman… But How?

Barbara Gordon will become the new Absolute Batgirl in Absolute Batman... but how? And when? And under what name?

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Article Summary

  • Scott Snyder has confirmed an Absolute Batgirl is coming to Absolute Batman, though she may debut under a different name.
  • Barbara Gordon is already central to Absolute Batman as a rookie GCPD officer secretly aiding Batman from inside Gotham.
  • Key clues point to Barbara’s evolution into Absolute Batgirl, including Batman’s cowl, suit tech, and her break with the GCPD.
  • Jim Gordon’s reported death and Barbara’s crisis of faith could drive her toward vigilantism against Batman, Joker, or Scarecrow.

Previously on the ComicPop Returns live podcast with Scott Snyder, Bleeding Cool reported Scott Snyder telling us that Cassandra Cain is coming to Absolute Batman. And yes, there is an Absolute Batgirl coming too, but she may not be called Batgirl. Then, on the Dark Lord Collectors WhatNot channel, he dropped more knowledge, saying that Scott Snyder had just reviewed Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batgirl design that evening. Whatever the character will be called…

Absolute Batgirl Is Coming... But May Not Be Called Batgirl
Absolute Batman #5 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

In the Absolute Universe, Barbara Gordon is a rookie officer in the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) and the daughter of Jim Gordon, former mayor of the city. Depicted as a principled, justice-driven young officer, she has secretly cooperated with Batman, providing him with information and assistance despite the GCPD's opposition to the vigilante.Early on, she chases him, confronts him, and ultimately lets him escape, but keeps his cowl….

Absolute Batgirl Is Coming... But May Not Be Called Batgirl
Absolute Batman #9 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

…and later Batman uses it to communicate with her, and bring her to his side.

Absolute Batgirl Is Coming... But May Not Be Called Batgirl
Absolute Batman #10 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

She participates in operations against threats like the Party Animals gang and Poison Ivy…

Absolute Batgirl Is Coming... But May Not Be Called Batgirl
Absolute Batman #17 by Scott Snyder and Eric Canete

Batman saves her during a Poison Ivy confrontation by pushing her off a ledge, attaching part of his high-tech cape to her as she falls, transforming into a parachute.

Absolute Batgirl Is Coming... But May Not Be Called Batgirl
Absolute Batman #17 by Scott Snyder and Eric Canete

… and keeping the Batman helmet.

Absolute Batgirl Is Coming... But May Not Be Called Batgirl
Absolute Batman #18 by Scott Snyder and Eric Canete

Maybe she will evolve? She has the helmet. She has a bit of the suit that attacjed to her. And now it has been reported that Batman killed her father, Jim Gordon.

Absolute Batgirl Is Coming... But May Not Be Called Batgirl
Absolute Batman #20 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

Along with her disillusionment with the GCPD and her strong sense of justice, might this moment – and the upcoming funeral in the next issue of the series- push her toward vigilantism? Going againbst Batman, the CGPD, Scarecrow of Joker? And using whaty he has from Batman to create something new?

  • ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21
    (W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta
    SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026
  • ABSOLUTE BATMAN #22
    (W) Scott Snyder (A) Werther Dell Edera (CA) Nick Dragotta
    THE ORIGIN OF HARLEY QUINN! As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/2026
  • ABSOLUTE BATMAN #23
    (W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta
    BATMAN VS. BATMAN! In a climactic showdown, Batman is forced to battle an unyielding enemy in not just the Robins but in himself. More than one dead character signals a call for help…and a symbol of hopelessness as more friends become enemies.
    $4.99 8/12/2026

 

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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