Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batgirl, Absolute Batman, barbara gordon, nick dragotta, scott snyder

Barbara Gordon Will Be Absolute Batgirl In Absolute Batman… But How?

Barbara Gordon will become the new Absolute Batgirl in Absolute Batman... but how? And when? And under what name?

Article Summary Scott Snyder has confirmed an Absolute Batgirl is coming to Absolute Batman, though she may debut under a different name.

Barbara Gordon is already central to Absolute Batman as a rookie GCPD officer secretly aiding Batman from inside Gotham.

Key clues point to Barbara’s evolution into Absolute Batgirl, including Batman’s cowl, suit tech, and her break with the GCPD.

Jim Gordon’s reported death and Barbara’s crisis of faith could drive her toward vigilantism against Batman, Joker, or Scarecrow.

Previously on the ComicPop Returns live podcast with Scott Snyder, Bleeding Cool reported Scott Snyder telling us that Cassandra Cain is coming to Absolute Batman. And yes, there is an Absolute Batgirl coming too, but she may not be called Batgirl. Then, on the Dark Lord Collectors WhatNot channel, he dropped more knowledge, saying that Scott Snyder had just reviewed Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batgirl design that evening. Whatever the character will be called…

In the Absolute Universe, Barbara Gordon is a rookie officer in the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) and the daughter of Jim Gordon, former mayor of the city. Depicted as a principled, justice-driven young officer, she has secretly cooperated with Batman, providing him with information and assistance despite the GCPD's opposition to the vigilante.Early on, she chases him, confronts him, and ultimately lets him escape, but keeps his cowl….

…and later Batman uses it to communicate with her, and bring her to his side.

She participates in operations against threats like the Party Animals gang and Poison Ivy…

Batman saves her during a Poison Ivy confrontation by pushing her off a ledge, attaching part of his high-tech cape to her as she falls, transforming into a parachute.

… and keeping the Batman helmet.

Maybe she will evolve? She has the helmet. She has a bit of the suit that attacjed to her. And now it has been reported that Batman killed her father, Jim Gordon.

Along with her disillusionment with the GCPD and her strong sense of justice, might this moment – and the upcoming funeral in the next issue of the series- push her toward vigilantism? Going againbst Batman, the CGPD, Scarecrow of Joker? And using whaty he has from Batman to create something new?

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #22

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Werther Dell Edera (CA) Nick Dragotta

THE ORIGIN OF HARLEY QUINN! As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Werther Dell Edera (CA) Nick Dragotta THE ORIGIN OF HARLEY QUINN! As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #23

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN VS. BATMAN! In a climactic showdown, Batman is forced to battle an unyielding enemy in not just the Robins but in himself. More than one dead character signals a call for help…and a symbol of hopelessness as more friends become enemies.

$4.99 8/12/2026

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