Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman #163, newlitg
Batman #163 Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 26th of May 2026
Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee's Batman #163 Spoilers was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Batman #163 spoilers top Bleeding Cool again, with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee leading the site's most-read stories.
- The Daily LITG rounds up the ten biggest stories, from Batman #163 and Amazing Spider-Man #1000 to Transformers.
- Fresh links spotlight more comics coverage, including Dave Gibbons, Patton Oswalt, Absolute Batman, and Rebellion.
- LITG also looks back across seven years of past headlines, from Peter David news to Tom King Batman rumors.
Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee's Batman #163 Spoilers was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee's Batman #163 and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Did Loeb Read Paul Dini? Batman #163 by Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee Spoilers
- "Suit Me Up, Uncle Alfred?" Batman Gets A New Butler In 2026, But Who?
- Amazing Spider-Man #1000: Peter Parker's Life Flashes Before His Eyes
- Nerdy Food: General Mills Reveals Multiple Summer Cereals
- Hasbro Unveils New Transformers: Age of the Primes Sentinel Prime
- 2026 American Music Awards: Your Viewing Guide to Tonight's AMAs!
- Superman: Father of Tomorrow #1 Preview: Daddy's Home
- Old Nightwing Comics Suddenly In Demand In The UK… Butt Why Tho?
- New Marvel Boss Brad Winderbaum's Favourite Superhero? Absolute Batman
- New Transformers 3-Pack Revealed with Mirage, Ironhide, and Bluestreak
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Dave Gibbons Gets A 2000 AD Apex Edition From Rebellion In November
- Patton Oswalt Returns To Vault Comics' August 2026 Full Solicitations
- Absolute Batman Copies That Sell For $1500+ But What About Your Copy?
- Things To Do Called Denver in Mad Cave's August 2026 Full Solicits
- Rebellion's August 2026 Full Solicits Ahead Of 2000 AD's 50th Birthday
- Transformers: Sentinel Prime in The Daily LITG, 25th of May 2026
LITG one year ago, The passing of Peter David
- Hulk, Aquaman, Spider-Man 2099 Writer Peter David Has Died, Aged 68
- MCM Gossip: The First Three New DC Vertigo Comics
- Alien: Earth Storyline Details; Chandler on Playing "Hybrid" Wendy
- Rick and Morty Season 8 Spotlights Post-Rick Prime Ramifications
- Rick and Morty Season 8 E01 Preview: Beth Loves The New Summer, Right?
- SNL Season 51 Could See "A Lot of Change" to Cast: Kenan Thompson
- Rick and Morty Season 8: Our Episode 1: "Summer of All Fears" Preview
- Nope, It's Not Mark Millar On DC/Marvel Or Marvel/DC
- Batman #160 Preview: Meet Silence, Hush's New BFF
- Peter David Runs Out of Insurance, Loses Medicaid And Needs Your Help
- Mike Turner's Ekos Vol 1, Finally, in Aspen's August 2025 Solicits
- Robyn Hood's Infinite War Launches in Zenescope's August 2025 Solicits
- Anti-Christ & Plan 79 From Outer Space #1 in Dren August 2025 Solicits
- Last Day Of MCM & The Ark S03 in The Daily LITG, 25th of May, 2025
LITG two years ago, DC Comics' MCM Presentation
- DC Comics Presentation at MCM London – Finest, Compact & Nicola Scott
- Jeph Loeb Announces Batman: The Last Halloween as Tribute to Tim Sale
- What Happens To The X-Men And Mutants At The End Of The Krakoan Age?
- Jeph Loeb Returns To Comics, A New Title To Be Announced Today at MCM
- X-Men: The Wedding Special #1 Preview: RSVP for Mutant Mayhem
- Amazing Spider-Man #50 Dominates Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Lanterns: James Gunn Welcomes Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, Tom King
- Post Office Scandal Musical Cancelled by Paula Vennells-Related School
- Is Goomy Community Day Coming To Pokemon GO Next Month?
- Doctor Who: "73 Yards" Review: Horror Tale of Abandonment & Surviving
- Joe Stapleton's Poker Comic Trapped, Free At MCM London Comic Con
- Warren Kremer's Harvey Horror in Black Cat Mystery #37, up for Auction
- Heading Back To MCM London in The Daily LITG, 25th of May, 2024
LITG three years ago, MCM London Comic Con began…
- How – And Why – Those Amazing Spider-Man #26 Spoilers Leaked
- Tom King & Mitch Gerad's Joker Story Replaced In Brave & The Bold #3
- Yellowjackets Season 2 Finale "Storytelling": New Images Releaseds
- Liam Sharp Is No Longer Drawing His Conan Project For Titan/Heroic
- How Many Copies Of Thomas Woodruff's Graphic Opera Have Sold Anyway?
- The Cast Of Marvel's G.O.D.S. by Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti
- Now Marvel Comics Publishes The Entire Micronauts in Omnibus Form0
- Image Comics Quits Diamond To Go Exclusive With Lunar Distribution
- War Machine's Creator Len Kaminski Needs Your Help
- Void Rivals #1 Rockets to Over 101,000 Orders at FOC
- Grant Morrison Writes "Partially Naked Came the Corpse!" From Ahoy
- Alligator Loki Comes To Marvel In September 2023
- Jock Signs Exclusive Batman/Joker Foil Cover at MCM London Comic Con
- Aiko Maki, and Other G.O.D.S. in The Daily LITG, 25th of May, 2023
LITG four years ago, Khan-La'an
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Featurette Addresses Khan-La'an Link
- Is There A Daredevil/Elektra Vs Punisher Coming After Dark Reign?
- Night Court Star Melissa Rauch: "I Love This Cast"; Shares New Images
- Mary Jane Watson Does Not Appear In This Comic! (Spoilers!)
- The New Non-Binary Mighty Morphin Power Ranger, The Death Ranger
- Does Jane Foster Have Hammer Envy In Avengers #56? (Spoilers)
- Did Thor Get Hulked Or Did Hulk Get Thored? Welcome #THULK (Spoilers)
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Explains Why Tom Ellis Can't Be THIS Lucifer
- Jazwares Announces Star Wars: Micro Galaxy Squadron Collectible Line
- Mountain Dew Will Be Bringing Back Its Typhoon Flavor
- Preview Hollow, the Queer YA Take on The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
- Co-Founder Of CBCS Steve Borock Quits To Join MyComicShop
- Z2 Comics Turns Weird AL Yankovic Songs Into Comic Book Stories
- This Punisher Didn't Set Fire To Ants When He Was A Kid (Spoilers)
- The Return Of Motormouth To Marvel In Captain Carter
- Non-Binary Power Rangers In The Daily LITG, 25th May 2022
- 2000AD Unearths Romance Comics From 40s & 50s in A Very British Affair
- Daughters Of Albion Debuts At MCM London Comic Con
LITG five years ago – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Pops
- Funko Breaks the Internet With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Pops
- DC Teases Justice Society Of America with Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch
- Remembering The Best Glitch In Pokémon GO History
- The Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Styling, Profiling & Smiling
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Trio Signal Season 15 First Day Back
- Funko Reveals New Spooky Marvel Comics Pops For Funkoween
- DC Comics' August 2021 Solicits Frankensteined (UPDATE)
- DC Comics To Restart Batman and Superman Collections From Vol 1 Again
- The Bad Guy On The Cover of Detective Comics #27 Finally Gets A Name
- Funko Reveals Día de Muertos DC Comics and Gabriel Iglesias Pops
- The One Big Spoiler Of Laila Starr #1
- Something Is Killing The Children #17 Double Tops Advance Reorders
- DC Comics Promises a New Stargirl Comic, With Stargirl #1 Soon
- Matthew Rosenberg Writes The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox From DC
- Other History Of The DC Universe Gives Us a Gotham Monopoly Board
- Huntress Back-Up Strip Invades Detective Comics #1036 Main Feature
- Josh Williamson On Bringing Back Connor Hawke, Lian and Roy Harper
- Black Swan & XXL – Meet The New Assassin Character Finds Of Robin #2
- Dynamite Get Double FOC Sales Jumps For Red Sonja and Bettie Page
- Lobo's Back is Back For Crush & Lobo
- Action Lab Launches Citizen #1 in August 2021 Solicits
- "Worlds Will Live" – Josh Williamson Sells Infinite Frontier #1
- Dancing With The Dragon and Action Tank in Scout August 2021 Solicits
- Eric Powell and Lucky Yates's New Comic, Lester Of The Lesser Gods
- Good Boy Magazine #1 – Indie Comics Anthology From Silver Sprocket
- Adventures Of Adrienne James Launches in Heavy Metal August Solicits
- Turning The Volume Back Down To One, The Daily LITG, 25th of May 2021
LITG six years ago – Magic: The Gathering
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but yesterday it was all about Magic The Gathering. With just a little Twin Peaks.
- Magic: The Gathering Announces Full Sleeves Secret Lair Drop
- Psych Star James Roday on Why Twin Peaks, Bobby Briggs Mattered
- Watchmen Creator Damon Lindelof Kicks Us in Our Season 2 Feels
- Marvel Comics Cancels Living Vampire, Dark Marvel and Sneaker Variants
- What Was All That About Batman Sitting Down in Harley Quinn S02E05?
- That New DC Comics Origin For The Joker in Walmart Batman Giant #5
- Mahmud Asrar Returns to X-Men, Takes Over From Leinil Yu
- Breaking Social Distancing Rules? The Walking Dead Knows Who You Are
- Pedro Pascal Talks Community, Buffy the Vampire Slayer Role and More
- Comics Folk React to… That Dominic Cummings Press Statement
LITG seven years ago – we knew all about Tom King.
Man, we were so on the ball with Tom King coming off Batman, weren't we? And so off about Sheriff Kapoor.
- Rumour – Tom King Taken Off Batman? Last Issue Will Be #85?
- The Walking Dead Introduces Sheriff Kapoor – a Replacement For Rick? (Spoilers)
- The Morning After… The Tom King Batman News Broke
- DC Comics Gay Kiss Featured on Marvel Comics #1000 Cover
- Wanna See 4 Netflix's Upcoming 'Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' Photos?!
- Batman's Tom King Thanks His Readers For Their Support
- Who Is Leviathan? And What Might It Have To Do With Sherlock? (POSSIBLY MAJOR SPOILERS)
- What Does Mitch Gerads Know About the Rumored End of Tom King's Batman Run?
- A New Wally West Comic From DC to Follow Heroes In Crisis?
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Tom Mandrake, artist on The Spectre, Martian Manhunter, Grimjack and Batman.
- James Kochalka, creator of Superf*ckers
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.