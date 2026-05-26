Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman #163, newlitg

Batman #163 Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 26th of May 2026

Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee's Batman #163 Spoilers was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Batman #163 spoilers top Bleeding Cool again, with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee leading the site's most-read stories.

The Daily LITG rounds up the ten biggest stories, from Batman #163 and Amazing Spider-Man #1000 to Transformers.

Fresh links spotlight more comics coverage, including Dave Gibbons, Patton Oswalt, Absolute Batman, and Rebellion.

LITG also looks back across seven years of past headlines, from Peter David news to Tom King Batman rumors.

Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee's Batman #163 Spoilers was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee's Batman #163 and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The passing of Peter David

LITG two years ago, DC Comics' MCM Presentation

LITG three years ago, MCM London Comic Con began…

LITG four years ago, Khan-La'an

LITG five years ago – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Pops

LITG six years ago – Magic: The Gathering

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but yesterday it was all about Magic The Gathering. With just a little Twin Peaks.

LITG seven years ago – we knew all about Tom King.

Man, we were so on the ball with Tom King coming off Batman, weren't we? And so off about Sheriff Kapoor.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Tom Mandrake , artist on The Spectre, Martian Manhunter, Grimjack and Batman.

, artist on The Spectre, Martian Manhunter, Grimjack and Batman. James Kochalka, creator of Superf*ckers

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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