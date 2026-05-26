Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, captain america, doctor doom, mephisto, valeria

Captain America Is Dead To Marvel Comics… But Who Is "Doom's Woman"?

Captain America Is Dead To Marvel Comics... But Who Is "Doom's Woman"? And is Steve Rogers about to become a terrifying angel with a sickle?

So yes, in the most recent issues of both Captain America #11 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti and Ultimate Endgame #4 (of 5) by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson and Jonas Scharf, Captain America, Steve Rogers, dies. In Captain America #11, it was at the hands of a military bombardment by General Ross and the Red Hulk, who had turned his US Army squad into Hulks. And in Ultimate Endgame #4, he is beheaded in battle by Captain Britain. What happens next? That might be it for the Ultimate Captain America, but the 616 Steve Rogers finds himself in Hell with Doctor Doom. Might that be because he died in Latveria? And what happens next? It seems that Steve Rogers and Doctor Doom will be leading the rebellion against Mephisto in hell in Captain America #12 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti. Writer Chip Zdarsky says, "They're both in deep, deep trouble. But the enemy of my enemy… When I was laying out the larger story, Hell seemed like the logical next step. I think people will see the reasoning shortly and how it ties into the themes we've been developing for Steve… it feels very black and white, but it's not necessarily the case here, especially through the eyes of a man who most definitely doesn't belong there." Oh, I don't know, he was a soldier after all…

Victor Von Doom is not alone in that iron mask, in the infernal realms. And she seems to be quite handy… the solicits mention "Doom's first love", is this Valeria, the woman Doctor Doom named Valeria Richards after?

I think it may well be. Did she tell Doom that she would see him in hell? But is Steve actually dead? Maybe he's in a coma? Possibly brain dead?

Tony Stark and Sharon Carter don't seem minded to turn his life support machine off quite yet… Tony Stark can rebuild him, he has the technology.

As Mephisto's preacher reads from his own gospel to his Hellish throng…

At least Stevce Rogers gets his shield in hell. Or something very close to it. And it does seem that Steve Rogers will be getting a new look, a terrifying angel to escape from hell and enter… the Armageddon! I wonder what he will use that sickle for… at least he managed to glue that Shield together.

Also, The Ultimates #24, the final issue of that series, is out on Wednesday. Will that reflect the events of Ultimate Endgame? It is by the same writer after all…

Captain America #11 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

DOOM'S ULTIMATE WEAPON REVEALED ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON! Steve puts aside his mission to protect Victor Von Doom's ultimate weapon from both the U.S. and Latveria, which puts him on a dangerous collision course with RED HULK'S ALL-NEW, ALL-HULK strike team! But there are some wars not even Captain America can win… Witness the spark that starts the fire of ARMAGEDDON in this can't-miss issue!

DOOM'S ULTIMATE WEAPON REVEALED ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON! Steve puts aside his mission to protect Victor Von Doom's ultimate weapon from both the U.S. and Latveria, which puts him on a dangerous collision course with RED HULK'S ALL-NEW, ALL-HULK strike team! But there are some wars not even Captain America can win… Witness the spark that starts the fire of ARMAGEDDON in this can't-miss issue! Captain America #12 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

FROZEN…IN HELL! After S.H.I.E.L.D.'s campaign in Latveria meets a brutal and violent end, Captain America finds himself in the last place he expected to be, alongside the last person he expected to see again. Where has Victor Von Doom been since the FALL OF DOOM, and what does he want with Steve Rogers? Find out here as everything hurtles toward ARMAGEDDON!

FROZEN…IN HELL! After S.H.I.E.L.D.'s campaign in Latveria meets a brutal and violent end, Captain America finds himself in the last place he expected to be, alongside the last person he expected to see again. Where has Victor Von Doom been since the FALL OF DOOM, and what does he want with Steve Rogers? Find out here as everything hurtles toward ARMAGEDDON! Captain America #13 by Chip Zdarsky, Ton Lima

CAPTAIN AMERICA: HELL'S ANGEL! VICTOR VON DOOM has captured the soul of Captain America, dragging him to an unfamiliar battlefield to use him as an unwilling weapon. As Steve Rogers struggles to survive in a world he doesn't understand, the world he left behind needs him more than ever. And ARMAGEDDON draws ever closer…

CAPTAIN AMERICA: HELL'S ANGEL! VICTOR VON DOOM has captured the soul of Captain America, dragging him to an unfamiliar battlefield to use him as an unwilling weapon. As Steve Rogers struggles to survive in a world he doesn't understand, the world he left behind needs him more than ever. And ARMAGEDDON draws ever closer… CAPTAIN AMERICA #14

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY Art by TON LIMA

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI Variant Cover by DOMENICO CAVA

A SOUL FOR A SOUL… Bound together in an unfamiliar war zone, Captain America and Victor Von Doom are after the ANTIDIVINE – a sword powerful enough to destroy MEPHISTO. But someone else also has their eyes on the weapon! Can Steve stop Doom's first love from destroying Victor as his own soul hangs in the balance?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY Art by TON LIMA Cover by VALERIO SCHITI Variant Cover by DOMENICO CAVA A SOUL FOR A SOUL… Bound together in an unfamiliar war zone, Captain America and Victor Von Doom are after the ANTIDIVINE – a sword powerful enough to destroy MEPHISTO. But someone else also has their eyes on the weapon! Can Steve stop Doom's first love from destroying Victor as his own soul hangs in the balance? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 Ultimate Endgame #4 (of 5) by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

SPIDER-MAN MEETS HIS MAKER! Time is ticking on the Ultimate Universe!!! In this penultimate issue of the most climactic super-hero event EVER(!)…heroes will fall, villains will rise and your favorite characters will be forced to make difficult sacrifices!

SPIDER-MAN MEETS HIS MAKER! Time is ticking on the Ultimate Universe!!! In this penultimate issue of the most climactic super-hero event EVER(!)…heroes will fall, villains will rise and your favorite characters will be forced to make difficult sacrifices! Ultimate Endgame #5 (of 5) by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

THE END OF THE LINE! The universe hangs by a thread as our weary heroes face their final, crushing challenge: the ultimate, cataclysmic showdown with The Maker! Everything they have fought for, everything they believe in, will be tested in this pulse-pounding, oversized final issue. There are no more retreats, no more second chances.

by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf THE END OF THE LINE! The universe hangs by a thread as our weary heroes face their final, crushing challenge: the ultimate, cataclysmic showdown with The Maker! Everything they have fought for, everything they believe in, will be tested in this pulse-pounding, oversized final issue. There are no more retreats, no more second chances. Ultimates #24 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri

YEAR TWO OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE NEARS ITS END IN THE FINAL ISSUE OF ULTIMATES! She-Hulk and her remaining teammates confront the villainous Hulk in a brutal, all-or-nothing battle on Gamma Island!

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