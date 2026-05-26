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Doctor Who Christmas Special Rumors: It's Time for Someone to Speak Up

As rumors of the Doctor Who Christmas Special being moved to Easter continue to grow, isn't it time for someone to step up and say something?

Article Summary Doctor Who Christmas Special rumors say the 2026 festive episode could slip to Easter 2027 amid new Doctor casting talk.

BBC, Bad Wolf, BBC Studios, and Russell T. Davies are fueling Doctor Who speculation by leaving a major info vacuum.

Questions swirl over Ncuti Gatwa, Billie Piper, David Tennant, and whether the Doctor Who special could reset the series.

Past updates suggest a Doctor Who Christmas Special is planned, but multiple script versions hint the future is still fluid.

Setting aside the question marks that still remain surrounding the show's future, even in light of the recently announced deal with AMC Global Media here in the U.S., Showrunner Russell T. Davies's upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special has its own pile of questions that fans are hoping to get answered. Did Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor regenerate into Billie Piper's Sixteenth Doctor – or someone else? Will one of David Tennant's Doctors factor into this? Could we be looking at the Christmas Special to do a hard reboot on the long-running series? But there's one question we didn't think would come up.

Will there even be a Doctor Who Christmas Special?

Just to be clear? I view the U.K.'s The Sun with the same level of respect I give The New York Post over here in the States. I wouldn't use either of them to clean the dog poop off my shoe. It would be an insult to the poop. So, when The Sun reports that the Christmas Special could end up becoming an Easter 2027 Special due to the producers not being able to find a new Doctor, I take it with about a ten-pound grain of salt. That said, the steaming pile of rumors, innuendo, and conjecture has been gaining mainstream attention – with Radio Times running with it earlier today. And that's the problem, folks. The BBC, Bad Wolf, BBC Studios, and Davies allowed this to happen by creating a media vacuum surrounding the special and the show's future so large that it was only a matter of time before it drew in a ton of rumors and speculation.

And rightfully so. From concerns about the show's creative direction, its inability to pull in younger viewers, and the gatekeeping by its older fanbase, to rumblings about major changes behind the scenes (and let's not forget all of the Disney/streaming talk), Doctor Who is in a unique position – and not in a good way. The producers should be keeping even more open lines of communication than usual, even if the news isn't great. For example, are we looking at budget concerns as an issue? While the AMC Global Media news was good, we also know the BBC is moving forward with more budget cuts across the board. And while I understand that Davies has been keeping himself laser-focused on promoting Channel 4's Tip Toe, the level to which it isn't being addressed pretty much feeds into the old adage, "silence is deafening." Again, do we think this will probably be much ado about nothing? Probably – but we hate that we can't dismiss it outright.

Doctor Who Christmas Special 2026: Previous Updates

In October 2025, we learned that Davies would be writing the Christmas Special, with Davies sharing, "Here we go. Away in Danger? Jingle Hells? Silent Blight? Hark the Weeping Angels Sing..? O Come All Ye… um, Nimon?" A month later, during an interview with RadioTimes.com, Davies revealed that his current commitments were preventing him from writing the special. "Not at the moment because I'm busy on [The War Between the Land and the Sea]. I'm also shooting a show in Manchester [Tip Toe], so next year my plate clears, and we'll get to work on that." However, Davies made it clear that he's not going to be writing the special cold, adding, "I know exactly what happens in it, don't worry about that."

In Doctor Who Magazine #624, Davies dropped a tease about the special in his Doctor Who-themed "12 Days of Christmas" column. "Twelve months-a-waiting! Next December, I'll be here to trumpet and toot about the 2026 Christmas Special. It contains these three words. 'Bafflers,' 'Winternox' and 'village.'" Shortly after, Davies shared that the bigwigs over at the BBC liked what Davies had planned for the special. "We haven't even started work on it yet," Davies revealed to BBC Newsbeat regarding next year's Christmas special. "I know what happens, but I better write it down soon in case I get run over by a bus." Understandably, Davies didn't get into details – partly because it hasn't been written yet and partly because he's not going to spoil something that's still a year away. But it seems like the folks over at the BBC know what Davies is up to, and it left them "with jaws agape, loving it."

However, despite all of that, images "leaked" on social media showed Paul McGann's Eighth Doctor and Piper on a set together during filming of… something. Was Davies lying the entire time, and was the Christmas Special already being filmed? Could this be for something other than the special? Well, it didn't take long before social media started picking apart the "big leak," and now, we have McGann on the record, calling out and scoffing at the image. Checking in with The Gerry Anderson Podcast hosts Jamie Anderson, Richard James, and Chris Dale, McGann touched on the topic, making it clear that it wasn't real (McGann: "If only!") while joking with the hosts that they were part of the problem when speculated that it could be true but McGann can't discuss it because he's under some kind of non-disclosure agreement (NDA). Make sure to check out the complete episode (waiting for you above), and here's the clip that James shared:

During an interview with Deadline Hollywood in early February, Zai Bennett, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of BBC Studios Global Content, addressed funding and the show's future. While noting that "we're all in it together" when it comes to the future of Doctor Who, Bennett didn't offer a direct response when asked whether BBC Studios would cover some of the funding lost after the Disney deal ended. "We're a big important part of 'Doctor Who' and are all motivated to make sure 'Doctor Who' has a long and flourishing life. We've got the Christmas special coming. After that, it's time for us all to work on it," Bennett noted, adding that he "won't speak for the BBC" or to its plans. In terms of the BBC, BBC Studios is the company's commercial production and distribution arm and is responsible for shows like Strictly Come Dancing and Bluey.

Speaking with Billy Barnell during a recent episode of the Half the Picture podcast (which you can check out below, with a shoutout to Cultbox for also getting the word out), composer Murray Gold offered a fascinating insight into Davies and how he's approaching the scripts for the Christmas Special. "I know that Russell's written, I think, multiple versions depending on certain outcomes… So that's all I really know, and I'm not sure I'm even supposed to know that," he shared. There are two ways to view that. On the one hand, multiple scripts are an effective way to keep spoilers from getting out – and "contingency" scripts are definitely not unheard of, as Gold explained. That said, it could also speak to just how many of the questions we listed above still remain unanswered, ten months before the Christmas Special hits.

Despite the rollercoaster ride that the long-running series has been on over the past few years, Gold is hopeful that Doctor Who will be back in fine form before we know it. "I think we're at a precarious point for 'Doctor Who.' I am hopeful that it's all going to be the start of a wonderful new era. So I really hope that that's what happens," he added. And before you ask, yes, Gold would definitely return to the series. "If someone asks me and says, 'Would you? Do you want to do it?' Of course, I would always say, 'Yes.' I don't think I'd ever say, 'No' to Russell anyway. It's fun, even when it's hard!" the composer shared.

Discussing the recently recovered episodes – "The Nightmare Begins" and "Devil's Planet," from the 1965 serial The Daleks' Master Plan – with Doctor Who Magazine at a special screening event in May, Davies touched on the bigger issue of how television was experienced back then, as opposed to today. Specifically, how the lack of avenues for previews and spoilers added to the live viewing experience. "We're well aware that Dalekmania existed, that hysteria and excitement, but we only ever read the clippings. We thrive on those clippings. But let's be blunt: if you're a child, you didn't read the Daily Mirror. There's not one child who stood in a playground saying, 'Oh, guess what it said in the newspaper' – or 'in the Radio Times.' Trust me, I was there: that did not happen," Davies shared.

The showrunner continued, "Everything we think of as 'publicity' you'd do in your own head. 'Oh, there's a new companion and she's from back in time? The way that Vicki was from the future, now they're taking someone from the past, that's interesting… She's going to travel with the Doctor… Oh, she thinks it's the Place of Perfection. Oh my God. She's dead.'It's not that you read about this stuff; you saw it and experienced it. That's the way I wish all television could be made. Every time I pick up a copy of 'Inside Soap' – which is often, because I do buy 'Inside Soap' – I just think, you're so mad to give away all the storylines every week. Let people experience it fresh on television! Wouldn't it be great if we got to this year's 'Doctor Who Christmas Special' and nothing had been spoiled and everything was new? Why do we do it any other way?"

Davies goes on to offer examples from the recently recovered episodes, explaining how they affected viewers who were watching the original broadcasts – essentially, turning the viewing experience into a shared event. "What you're seeing there is television as a live experience. Imagine the word of mouth the Monday after: 'Oh my God, they killed that girl from the TARDIS!' I wonder if the following week's ratings went up – I know for a fact that the excitement among children would have. That's why it's no wonder the sixties stuff is welded, heart and soul, into the core of viewers. And people worship it still."

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