Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: gun honey, Hard Case

Gun Honey Doubles Down #1 Gets 100,000 Orders From Comic Shops

Gun Honey Doubles Down #1 gets 100,000 orders... as Joanna Tan is paid ten million dollars to assassinate the Russian premiere

Titan Comics and Hard Case Crime are loading up for a massive hit this summer. Bleeding Cool gets the scoop that Gun Honey: Doubles Down #1, the latest chapter in Charles Ardai and Ang Hor Kheng's sexploitation action adventure series, has racked up 100,000 pre-orders from comic book retailers ahead of its June 2026 release. It puts the new miniseries in rare company for an independent title with mature readers appeal, signalling serious retailer confidence in the return of lead character Joanna Tan to the series. Now it will have been helped along the way with covers by Stanley Artgerm Lau and Adam Hughes, as well as exclusive and retailer variants, but no blind bags that we can see. Titan Comics has been aggressively promoting the final order cutoff (FOC), with recent social media pushes reminding shops and fans to lock in their numbers. But maybe also the plot that sees Joanna Tan paid ten million dollars to, basically, assassinate Putin. Gun Honey: Double Down #1 by Charles Ardai and Ang Hor Kheng is published on the 17th of June.

GUN HONEY DOUBLES DOWN #1 (OF 4) (MR)

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA)

When a botched attack on the dictator of Russia sends three identical-looking men fleeing Moscow for Siberia, Finland,

and the Black Sea, Gun Honey Joanna Tan is offered $10 million to separate the real target from his doubles — and make sure the right man dies.

$4.99 6/17/2026

GUN HONEY DOUBLES DOWN #2 (OF 4) (MR)

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Derrick Chew

When a botched attack on the dictator of Russia sends three identical-looking men fleeing Moscow for Siberia, Finland, and the Black Sea, Gun Honey Joanna Tan is offered $10 million to separate the real target from his doubles — and make sure the right man dies.

$4.99 7/22/2026

GUN HONEY DOUBLES DOWN #3 (OF 4) (MR)

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Sozomaika

When A Botched Attack On The Dictator Of Russia Sends Three Identical-Looking Men Fleeing Moscow For Siberia, Finland, And The Black Sea, Gun Honey Joanna Tan Is Offered $10 Million To Separate The Real Target From His Doubles — And Make Sure The Right Man Dies.

$4.99 8/19/2026

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