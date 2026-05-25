Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: dick grayson, mcm, nightwing

Old Nightwing Comics Suddenly In Demand In The UK… Butt Why Tho?

From dealers at MCM London Comic Con, old Nightwing comics are suddenly in massive demand in the UK... butt why tho?

Article Summary Nightwing back issues are suddenly selling fast in the UK, with MCM London Comic Con dealers struggling to keep stock.

Retailers Resurrection Comics and World Of Superheroes both reported a sharp rise in demand for Dick Grayson comics.

Possible reasons include buzz around The Batman Part II, Dan Watters' Nightwing run, and Dick Grayson's appeal.

Nightwing remains one of DC's most popular heroes, from Robin origins to Bludhaven protector and occasional Batman.

At MCM London Comic Con, talking to a few comic book retailers, filming dealer Resurrection Comics, and then a smidgen of World Of Superheroes before my camera surprisingly cut out, both dealers told me of a rush on Nightwing back issues, without any specific reason why. Could it be Dick Grayson appearing in the movie Batman Part II? It is filmed here after all, so maybe. Could it be British writer Dan Watters writing the current ongoing series? Possibly. Maybe he's just got a cute butt. No doubt that plays a part. But for whatever reason, at MCM London Comic Con this weekend, no one could keep Nightwing or Dick Grayson-related back issues in stock. It seems to have suddenly become the new Ben 10, Daredevil or Absolute Batman. Maybe someone should do an Absolute Nightwing….

Nightwing is one of the more popular superheroes in DC Comics, primarily the superhero alias of Dick Grayson, the original Robin and Batman's first sidekick. Born into a family of circus acrobats known as the Flying Graysons, as a child, he witnessed the murder of his parents when a gangster sabotaged their trapeze act as part of an extortion racket. Bruce Wayne took the orphaned boy in, trained him as his sidekick Robin, and together they fought crime in Gotham City. As Dick grew up, he sought independence from Batman and adopted the identity of Nightwing. He has operated primarily out of Blüdhaven, a city near Gotham, though he frequently returns to Gotham. He has also taken on the Batman mantle in certain storylines…

NOTHING BUTT NIGHTWING TP VOL 01

(W) Patrick R. Young (A/CA) Moy R. Marco

YOU WANNA SAVE THE WORLD, DICK? YOU BETTER WERK! Dick Grayson has made a name for himself in Bludhaven as the hero Nightwing. When he's approached by a modeling agent, he laughs it off–he's plenty busy protecting the city and spending time with his girlfriend, Barbara Gordon (a.k.a. Oracle). But when Barbara tells him to hit the road, he decides to try taking a walk…down the runway! Smash cut to: Dick Grayson, international supermodel! He's got the eyes of the audience, the other models, and the best agent in the biz. But he still only has eyes for one thing: the super-villains who terrorize the fashion industry! From Paris to Tokyo, Dick uncovers crimes that will need more than the fashion police. They need a hero in a tight blue suit! Written by Patrick R. Young (Red Hood: Outlaws) with art by Moy R. Marco (West Coast Avengers), this volume collects the first 13 episodes of DC's Ringo Award-winning webcomic series, optimized for a brand-new reading experience in print. Also includes never-before-seen bonus content from the creators themselves! $14.99 10/6/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!