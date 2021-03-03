Casual Fling #2: AWA Studios Presents Preview of Erotic Thriller

It's an AWA Studios previews extravaganza today, as we present 5 titles out this week and next week from the publisher's list! AWA Studios has sent along with the cover and first pages of the first issue to whet your appetite for the book. There's a bit of something for everyone in the diverse genres that the studio's imprint Upshot Studios are bringing out. Next up is Casual Fling #2, the second issue of Jason Starr and Dalibor Talajic's adult erotic thriller.

We didn't expect this series from AWA Studios, but it's an indication of the publisher's interest in diverse content and genres. Casual Fling is reminiscent of thrillers like movies like Basic Instinct, Eyes Wide Shut, and Fatal Attraction. Writer Jason Starr is an acclaimed and seasoned novelist of crime and noir thrillers, so we're in good hands. Starr and artist Talajic's sense of pacing, with Talajic's ability to convey characters as people rather than cartoons, is crucial to the story's naturalistic feel. It's about what happens when a woman's casual affair spirals into something much darker and threatens everything in her life: her career, her husband, her family, as the man she entered into an obsessive affair with turns out to be something more sinister than she ever imagined.

(W) Jason Starr (A) Dalibor Talajic, Marco Lesko (CA) Dani

"Jennifer Ryan has the perfect life. A loving family. A high-paying job in corporate law. A luxurious apartment in upper Manhattan. Then one day, she steps out of her marriage… and finds that her new lover isn't the one-night stand she expected. Stalked and threatened with exposure, Jennifer attempts to unravel the true identity of her tormentor, discovering valuable clues in the trail of destruction left in this mysterious man's wake."

Casual Fling #2 is out today in comic shops and digital platforms.