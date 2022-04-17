Catwoman #42 Preview: Rigging the Vote

If Catwoman wants to survive the wrath of Gotham's crime families in this preview of Catwoman #42, she'll need to win a popularity contest. Can she convince just one more crimelord to take her side? Check out the preview below.

CATWOMAN #42

DC Comics

0222DC088

0222DC089 – Catwoman #42 Jenny Frison Cover – $4.99

(W) Tini Howard (A) Nico Leon (CA) Jeff Dekal

You know what they say—some of them are gonna love you, and some of them are gonna hate you—but it doesn't matter as long as they need you. Black Mask wants to be the dirty little secret of the Gotham underworld, but Catwoman's even better at being a secret when she needs to be. Thankfully she's not afraid to have a little help—from Valmont, Onyx, and the newly minted Tomcat…exactly the kind of guy to let her in the house.

In Shops: 4/19/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.