Catwoman: Soulstealer, Indestructibles Delayed By DC Till August 2021

Two of the DC Kids/YA graphic novels have been delayed and rescheduled for August 2021. Indestructibles: The First Fracture by Ridley Pearson and Berat Pekmezci was originally scheduled for 9th of March, but is now scheduled for the 3rd of August 2021. While Catwoman: Soulstealer by Louise Simonson, Sarah J. Maas, Samantha Dodge, was originally scheduled for 2th of March, but is now scheduled for the also 3rd of August 2021.

Indestructibles: The First Fracture by Ridley Pearson and Berat Pekmezci

Thirteen-year-old Michael Horton always thought he was your average kid. But a family camping trip takes a turn for the worse and Michael discovers that his body is fireproof, drawing the attention of the nefarious scientist Dr. Limn Torn in the process. When Michael's parents are abducted in an effort to trap him into one of Doc Torn's schemes, the mysterious Adrianna steps in with an offer to help. But who is she? Who is the mysterious girl assisting her? And can they really help Michael find his parents? As it turns out, Michael is not the only kid with extraordinary powers, or with missing parents…and one of their group has already betrayed them. Can the team pull together in time to stop Torn's plans and rescue their families? Or is the team already fractured beyond repair? New York Times bestselling author Ridley Pearson (Kingdom Keepers), with the help of artist Berat Pekmezci, brings readers back to the familiar city of Coleumbria in this thrilling first installment of a series featuring an all-new team of heroes…the Indestructibles!

Catwoman: Soulstealer by Louise Simonson, Sarah J. Maas , Samantha Dodge, scheduled for the also 3rd of August 2021.

It's been two years since Selina Kyle last set eyes on Gotham City…and now that Batman is gone…Selina is back! Or at least, Holly Vanderhees is. As Gotham's newest socialite, she'll put her old talent for picking pockets to new use while rubbing shoulders with the city's finest citizens. But her past is catching up to her, and she is running out of time… Luke Fox has been looking for just the right opportunity to show Batman he can protect the city from Gotham's worst as Batwing. When several high-profile fundraisers are disturbed, Luke's clandestine activities clash with his parents' expectations. As a scion of one of Gotham's finest families, he's expected to attend these events with pride. As Batwing, he's trying to stop a new team of villains from ruining his mother's plans. Now he feels permanently one step behind… Will Selina have what it takes to outsmart Batwing before it's too late? Or will she be the final victim of her greatest heist yet?