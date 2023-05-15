Checklist For X-Men's The Fall Of X From Marvel in August 2023 We have a full checklist for the Fall Of X crossover in August coming from Marvel Comics as Professor X faces the end of his dream....

As seen in the fully leaked Marvel Comics August 2023 solicits and solicitations, that just ran on Bleeding Cool, we have a full checklist for the Fall Of X crossover in August coming from Marvel Comics. In which we learn that the Hellfire Gala had cataclysmic events, and Professor X faces the end of his dream and the promise that for the Fall Of X, he fell furthest…

, as well as the solicitations that accompany it. And a confirmation that all the new titles are to be five of four issue mini-series as Fall Of X spreads out across five months. Could we have a whole relaunch timed for January 2024?

UNCANNY AVENGERS #1 (OF 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)

AVENGERS CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

AVENGERS CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X-MEN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X-MEN CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

THE FALL OF X CALLS FOR THE RETURN OF THE AVENGERS' UNITY SQUAD!

Innocent people and world leaders are dead after simultaneous attacks on the U.S. and Krakoan governments, and that means one thing: It's time

for a new squad of Avengers. False-flag attacks meant to whip up anti-mutant hysteria are unfolding, and hey, some of Steve Rogers' best friends

are mutants. Your new unity squad is: Captain America, Rogue, Deadpool, Quicksilver, Psylocke and Monet. They must solve the mystery of who

the new, murderous Captain Krakoa is – and stop his team of killers from igniting the fires of a new world war.

PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.? 40 PGS./RATED T …$4.99

DARK X-MEN #1 (OF 5)

STEVE FOXE (W) • JONAS SCHARF (A) • COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

X-MEN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X-MEN CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

WELCOME TO THE DARK X-MEN… HOPE THE WORLD SURVIVES THE EXPERIENCE!

Following the explosive events of the Hellfire Gala, MADELYNE PRYOR realizes the world needs the X-Men now more than ever. HAVOK and GAMBIT

have served on the team before…but never one that looks like this! And how does GIMMICK, breakout star of MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE, fall under

the Goblin Queen's sway? Find out in the most horrific installment of the X-Men saga yet!

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY …$3.99

ASTONISHING ICEMAN #1 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • VINCENZO CARRATÙ (A) • COVER BY JESÚS SAIZ

VARIANT COVER BY EJIWA "EDGE" EBENEBE • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

THE OMEGA-LEVEL MUTANT AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE!

After the events of this year's can't-miss HELLFIRE GALA, BOBBY DRAKE, A.K.A. ICEMAN, sets his sights on heroic deeds like never before. But as

a new situation develops that links Iceman to his Antarctic ice palace, he'll have to be slicker than ever to accomplish his mission before ORCHIS

knows what hit them! An all-new adventure that'll push Iceman to the limits of his powers…and beyond!

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$3.99



CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #1 (OF 4)

DENIZ CAMP (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) • COVER BY YANICK PAQUETTE

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

TO SAVE THE FUTURE!

The Children of the Vault are back, and they are determined to be humanity's salvation! But not everything is as it seems, and every utopia has its

costs. What is the motivation behind these highly evolved beings gifting the world with their advanced technology? And how do Bishop and a

now-Orchis-captured Cable figure into their plans? Find out in rising stars Deniz Camp and Luca Maresca's miniseries!

40 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99 25



ALPHA FLIGHT #1 (OF 5)

ED BRISSON (W) • SCOTT GODLEWSKI (A) • COVER BY LEONARD KIRK

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

SAVING CANADA…FROM THE MUTANT MENACE?!

GUARDIAN, PUCK, SNOWBIRD and SHAMAN return, as a terrestrial ALPHA FLIGHT bursts onto the scene! But what schism will pit these heroes

against their former teammates AURORA, NORTHSTAR and NEMESIS, as well as Aurora's beau, FANG? The FALL OF X has changed the game, and

will Alpha Flight soar to new heights…or be crushed under the weight of an impossible mission?

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$3.99



JEAN GREY #1 (OF 4)

LOUISE SIMONSON (W) • BERNARD CHANG (A) • COVER BY AMY REEDER

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL • VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

SUPERSTAR CREATORS TAKE JEAN GREY'S LEGACY TO FIERY NEW HEIGHTS!

After the events of the Hellfire Gala, Jean's life is in shambles. Mutantkind is in dire straits – and there's nothing this founding X-Man can do. She'll

have to save herself first. And that means looking into her past – for the moment when it all went wrong – in a desperate attempt to save her and

all Krakoa's future. Legendary writer Louise Simonson returns to the X-Men with a story full of fan-favorite moments, heartrending revelations and

pulse-pounding devastation!

40 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99



REALM OF X #1 (OF 4)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • DIÓGENES NEVES (A) • COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

VARIANT COVER BY KAREN S. DARBOE • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS BACHALO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS BACHALO

Leaping straight from the astonishing events of this year's Hellfire Gala, the unlikely team of Magik, Mirage, Marrow, Dust and Typhoid Mary find

themselves stranded in…Vanaheim? And what's even more confusing, the locals seem to believe that they hold the key to fulfilling a prophecy that

can either raise the realm to riches – or cause it to fall to ruin. With Magik's powers malfunctioning and a mysterious figure amassing power on

the outskirts of the realm, these X-Men are going to have to band together if they want to stay alive long enough to find their way home!

40 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99



X-MEN #25

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

X-MEN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X-MEN CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

CORNER BOX VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS • KINGPIN VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DAVILLA

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

WRAPAROUND PROMO VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH • DESIGN VARIANT BY PEACH MOMOKO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

THE FALL.

She's been known as Kitty, Sprite, Ariel, Red Queen and Captain Kate. Now, as a new X-Men team finds their way through their darkest

hour…SHADOWKAT emerges!

56 PGS./RATED T+ …$5.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #9

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • COVER BY KAEL NGU

VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

TONY STARK: BLACK KING OF THE HELLFIRE CLUB!

Feilong and the Stark Sentinels have beaten Iron Man and robbed him of his armor. But Tony isn't without his resources: his father's membership

to the Hellfire Club and his new Stealth Armor!

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$3.99 X-MEN RED #14

AL EWING (W) • YILDIRAY ÇINAR (A)

COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER

BY JAVIER GARRÓN

VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO

AFTER THE FALL!

As the Brotherhood reels from the cataclysmic events of the Hellfire Gala, Genesis takes advantage of the chaos – and declares war! Two vast mutant armies clash, and Arakko's idols fall…but this is only the beginning of a conflict that will remake the Red Planet. And whatever happened to Isca the Unbeaten?

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #43

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

COVER BY DANIEL ACUÑA

VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH

EXILE!

• COLOSSUS leads X-FORCE into the next era! But no one on the team is prepared for a mission set to fracture their trust and teamwork for all time.

• And don't miss the first of legendary Daniel Acuña's run of covers on the series!

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY …$3.99



IMMORTAL X-MEN #14

KIERON GILLEN (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A) • COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

TO ME, MY NO ONE.

• Xavier had a dream. Now he has nothing.

• This is the Fall of X. He fell. He fell furthest.

32 PGS./RATED T+ …3.99