Cheyenne Smith Auctions Rights to Hell On Wheels & Super Moon Summer

Cheyenne Smith auctions the publishing rights to both her Hell On Wheels and Super Moon Summer graphic novels

Hell On Wheels is a romance spotlighting disabled teens and the wheelchair basketball community.

Super Moon Summer features four girls navigating teen life and magical witch powers.

Random House Graphic to publish in Summer 2027 and Spring 2029; Ammi-Joan Paquette negotiated the deal.

Cheyenne Smith has auctioned the world rights to her first two graphic novels, Hell On Wheels and Super Moon Summer. Both YA titles, Hell on Wheels, the contemporary romance own voices story of an ambitious girl who plays wheelchair basketball and a boy with a clubfoot who seeks to hide his disability, and Super Moon Summer, a contemporary fantasy about four girls whose teenage struggles are magnified by their newfound magical witch powers. Shana Corey and Alex Lu at Random House Graphic won the auction. Alex Lu will edit, and Hell On Wheels and Super Moon Summer will be published in the summer of 2027 and the spring of 2029, respectively. Yes, that's our first mention of a graphic novel for 2029. We'll have one for 2030 before you know it.

Cheyenne Smith is an author-illustrator from Austin, Texas, who got her start in comics as an editorial cartoonist and has gone on to publish work in The Washington Post, genre anthologies, zines, and more, as well as editing the annual horror anthology, Splintermouth. She says, "YEEEEHAWWWW!!! Absolutely over the moon to announce that I'll be publishing not one, but *two* graphic novels with the fine folks at Random House Graphic!! "Hell on Wheels" is my rom-com love letter to the disabled community and "Super Moon Summer" is my best attempt at capturing the magic (and mayhem) of teenage girls. I hope you come to love these characters as much as I do and will mark your calendars for Summer 2027 and Spring 2029. Biggest of shoutouts to the dream team – my agent-extraordinaire, @ammi.joan.paquette, my editor and creative partner-in-crime, @alexlu_comics, and my RHG champion, @shanacorey – thank you for believing in these stories and in me."

Cheyenne Smith's agent Ammi-Joan Paquette while at Erin Murphy Literary ran the auction and negotiated the deal.

