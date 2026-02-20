Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: brzrkr, china mieville, keanu reeves

China Miéville Returns To Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr In 2026

China Miéville Returns to Keanu Reeves’ Brzrkr with Season Butler and Alessio Avallone from Boom Studios in May 2026

Article Summary China Miéville and Season Butler team up for Brzrkr: Light Draws Breath from Boom Studios, debuting May 2026.

Keanu Reeves’ Brzrkr universe expands with a new one-shot comic featuring immortal warrior B’s mysterious clone.

Set in the Bronze Age, two rogue scientists experiment with B’s protoplasm, sparking a new being’s journey.

Light Draws Breath blends historical figures, alchemy, and deep questions about humanity, humor, and power.

Announced today at ComicsPRO, sci-fi writer and political and cultural commentator China Miéville will return to Keanu Reeves' comic book series Brzrkr, with Brzrkr: Light Draws Breath #1 along with Season Butler and Alessio Avallone. Catch up with more from ComcisPRO retailer event at this handy, dandy tag.

The immortal warrior B. is dead. Again. Not for long, of course. But, in the Bronze Age, two rogue scientists have siphoned off a tiny portion of his protoplasm before he can fully reconfigure, and something else has been born anew… Something that must learn what it is, what its powers are, how to be in the world…and how to fight those who would try to control it. Drawing on real historical figures and events, and secret histories of alchemy, award-winning writer Season Butler, along with NYT-bestselling author China Miéville, and powerhouse artist Alessio Avalone craft a story that's at once grim and funny, poignant and touching, about what it is to be "human" in the brand-new one-shot BRZRKR: LIGHT DRAWS BREATH #1. BRZRKR: LIGHT DRAWS BREATH #1 features a main cover by Esad Ribic, with variants by Ronald Wimberly, David Lafuente, Dillon Snook, Sweeny Boo, and more! BRZRKR: LIGHT DRAWS BREATH #1 will be available in comic shops May 20, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!