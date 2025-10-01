Posted in: Comics | Tagged: chip zdarsky, ZCN

Chip Zdarsky Kills Off ZCN Magazine In December

Chip Zdarsky Kills Off ZCN Magazine In December

Article Summary Chip Zdarsky announces the final issue of his parody magazine ZCN, ending its run in December 2025.

ZCN delivered a humorous take on comic shop freebies, with Zdarsky handling all writing and art duties.

The decision to end ZCN comes as Zdarsky cites work/life balance and family commitments.

Upcoming issues will feature interviews with creators like Tini Howard and Brian K. Vaughan.

When he's not writing comic books about Wonder Woman persuading Captain America not to kill Adolf Hitler, or about why Doctor Doom is a really misunderstood dictator, Chip Zdarsky has published an irreverent take on the free comic book store giveaway, Comic Shop News, called Zdarsky Comics News or ZCN, or at least he did. Because it seems that he is bringing it to an end. In a very Death Of Superman way…

He writes on his Substack newsletter, "In his greatest battle yet, Chip faces off against his work/life balance! Will he finally stop producing a free magazine by himself every month and pay some attention to his five beautiful sons, Chad (7), Charles (8), Chip Jr. (12), Chucky (15) and Champ (31)? The answer won't surprise you! Plus, we talk to Charles Soule, I guess. FINAL ISSUE. That's right! Now that my dumb little magazine is old enough to vote (if issue numbers were years), I'm wrapping up ZDARSKY COMIC NEWS. It wasn't an easy decision as I truly love making it, but boy oh boy there are only so many hours in the day and for some reason my editors don't take "but I'm making my free magazine this week" as an excuse for missing deadlines??" That's issue 18, by the way. But there are others still to come…

ZDARSKY COMIC NEWS #16

(W/A/CA) Chip Zdarsky

ZCN's Halloween issue is here! Each page more terrifying than the last even though this has to be all-ages friendly since it's a freebie that just sits on a counter! PLUS: Chip and Tini Howard reminisce about Batman kissing Catwoman and they also talk about her new series, MARIAN HERETIC! 10/15/2025

(W/A/CA) Chip Zdarsky ZCN's Halloween issue is here! Each page more terrifying than the last even though this has to be all-ages friendly since it's a freebie that just sits on a counter! PLUS: Chip and Tini Howard reminisce about Batman kissing Catwoman and they also talk about her new series, MARIAN HERETIC! 10/15/2025 ZDARSKY COMIC NEWS #17

(W/A/CA) Chip Zdarsky

Chip sits down with Brian K. Vaughan, the author of "Tales from the Age of Apocalypse #2: Sinister Bloodlines (1997)" to see what he's been up to since then. You won't want to miss this! 11/19/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!