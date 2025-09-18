Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: captain america, chip zdarsky, deadpool, terry dodson, wonder woman

Who Knew Wonder Woman/Captain America Would Be So Controversial?

Who knew Wonder Woman/Captain America in Deadpool/Batman would be so controversial? (Spoilers)

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… Today sees the release of Deadpool/Batman from Marvel Comics, the first of the first two Marvel/DC crossovers in an age, with the DC Comics sequel, Batman/Deadpool, out in a couple of months. I have heard of lines outside comic stores and fast sellouts, buoyed by the fact that they made this a print-only publication, at least for now. It's already gone to second printing, and I think a third will be on the slates any second now.

The comic features Deadpool/Batman, by Zeb Wells and Greg Capullo, a Lobo/Wolverine Amalgam by Ryan North and Ryan Stegman, Batman/Wolverine by Frank Miller, Green Lantern/Rocket Raccoon by Al Ewing and Dike Ruan, Jeff The Land Shark/Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihu, and Daredevil/Green Arrow by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert… but it's Captain America/Wonder Woman in The Gun And The Sword by Chip Zdarsky ,Terry Dodson and Rachel Dodson that has caused the most controversy, online at least, as Wonder Woman finds Captain America holding a gun against Adolf Hitler, as seen here. And then?

The comic book sees Captain America and Wonder Woman fighting in World War II, in Berlin, towards the very end of the war. And Wonder Woman persuading Captain America not to pull the trigger. Which is a choice. And it also rewrites future DC stories, with Captain America persuading her away from decapitating Maxwell Lord as well.

Before Hitler restores the timeline and takes it out of their hands.

And the internet basically doesn't like it. Firstly, Captain America should have shot Hitler, secondly, Wonder Woman shouldn;t have tried to stop him and c) Wonder Woman should have killed Hitler if Captain America did not…. here are some representative comments on social media.

‪Nihilistic Wrong Hordak: "Darwyn Cooke's Wonder Woman would have smoked Hitler and had a round of drinks to celebrate."

"Darwyn Cooke's Wonder Woman would have smoked Hitler and had a round of drinks to celebrate." Alexis Sara: "Gotta say, the politics of Marvel and DC comics are ummmmmmmmmmmmm totally f-cked? Wonder Woman being like "You shouldn't kill hitler" in a crossover comic sure is a move. Steve's lowest, wanting to kill adolf hitler. Liberals are the most revolting people on the planet, f-ck."

"Gotta say, the politics of Marvel and DC comics are ummmmmmmmmmmmm totally f-cked? Wonder Woman being like "You shouldn't kill hitler" in a crossover comic sure is a move. Steve's lowest, wanting to kill adolf hitler. Liberals are the most revolting people on the planet, f-ck." Vera: "dude there's a captain america and wonder woman crossover in the works and it got leaked that the plot is that they corner hitler and decide not to kill him because killing is wrong. dawg i NEED to get the F-CK out of this fandom"

"dude there's a captain america and wonder woman crossover in the works and it got leaked that the plot is that they corner hitler and decide not to kill him because killing is wrong. dawg i NEED to get the F-CK out of this fandom" Dragon Colbalt: "so, yeah, Captain America and Wonder Woman capturing hitler for trial is…pretty normal, actually what the comic needs to do is then show his hanging"

"so, yeah, Captain America and Wonder Woman capturing hitler for trial is…pretty normal, actually what the comic needs to do is then show his hanging" Samantha Ferreira : So, uh… Captain America and Wonder Woman both explicitly kill people. Moreover, Cap was a WWII vet, co-created by Jack Kirby, who has written Cap beating the shit out of Hitler *and* Hermann Goering. What the actual f-ck is this nonsense.

: So, uh… Captain America and Wonder Woman both explicitly kill people. Moreover, Cap was a WWII vet, co-created by Jack Kirby, who has written Cap beating the shit out of Hitler *and* Hermann Goering. What the actual f-ck is this nonsense. ‪ Jacob deNobel‬: I can tell you for free if it was a Storm and Wonder Woman team-up, Hitler wouldn't have even finished his word balloon.

I can tell you for free if it was a Storm and Wonder Woman team-up, Hitler wouldn't have even finished his word balloon. Hunter: This may surprise you, but I do think you can make a story about someone having reservations about killing Hitler because the act of killing can affect someone even if it's for the greater good. It can be compelling. The problem is that they're doing this with CAPTAIN AMERICA and WONDER WOMAN.

This may surprise you, but I do think you can make a story about someone having reservations about killing Hitler because the act of killing can affect someone even if it's for the greater good. It can be compelling. The problem is that they're doing this with CAPTAIN AMERICA and WONDER WOMAN. ‪Gambit‬: Wonder Woman is like, the one Justice League member who would definitely be like "Well killing sucks but this Hitler guy really deserves it" lol

Wonder Woman is like, the one Justice League member who would definitely be like "Well killing sucks but this Hitler guy really deserves it" lol Stained Glass Demon: Never in my life spoken out against a comic creator but Chip Zdarsky, I can't get behind a story where Wonder Woman chastises Captain America about wanting to kill Hitler during WWII. I REALLY wish you'd have made it the fictional Red Skull instead of the real, biggest mass murderer of all time.

Never in my life spoken out against a comic creator but Chip Zdarsky, I can't get behind a story where Wonder Woman chastises Captain America about wanting to kill Hitler during WWII. I REALLY wish you'd have made it the fictional Red Skull instead of the real, biggest mass murderer of all time. Chris Boyd: "i spent way too long drawing this and i'd do it again"

And to catch up, we have one of those handy dandy Deadpool Batman tags to collate all the Bleeding Cool coverage, spoilers and analysis of this twice-in-a-generation comic book, published by Marvel Comics with DC Comics this Wednesday, the 17th of September.

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1

Comic Script by: Zeb Wells, Kevin Smith

Illustrated by: Greg Capullo, Adam Kubert

The crossover you've pined for but never thought possible: DEADPOOL and BATMAN cross swords and batarangs as MARVEL and DC unite for the first time in decades! WADE WILSON has been hired for a job in GOTHAM CITY, but will the WORLD'S GREATEST DETECTIVE help him or destroy him? The main story starring Deadpool and Batman will be written by Zeb Wells and drawn by industry superstar Greg Capullo. The one-shot will also feature additional backup stories spotlighting other exciting Marvel and DC team-ups from a lineup of all-star talent, including Daredevil and GREEN ARROW by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, and Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru. 09/17/2025 $6.99

