Doctor Doom Right To Condemn All Marvel Heroes (One World Spoilers)

Is Doctor Doom right to condemn all Marvel Comics superheroes? I mean, probably... (One World Under Doom #6 Spoilers)

Article Summary Doctor Doom challenges Marvel heroes, claiming their powers could change the world but they refuse to do so

Reed Richards and the Avengers uncover Doom's methods, revealing his rule depends on draining Latverians' power

Doom’s regime provides universal healthcare, peace, and education, raising questions about heroism versus morality

Crossover plotlines in Captain America, Red Hulk, and Superior Avengers tie into Doom's controversial global rule

It's Doctor Doom versus Reed Richards in One World Under Doom #6 by Ryan North and R.B. Silva, out today, but rather than a battle of fists, or science, or even magic, it's words. Well, to be fair, you can't spell without them…

That is until Doctor Doom mentions a name that always comes up in debates. No, not Adolf Hitler, the other one.

Winston Churchill, the knowledge of the Pearl Harbour attack, and the conspiracy theory about the deliberate withholding of information, for the greater good. Though GCHQ says, "The strategic situation in the Far East was such that war with Japan had become more likely. Rumours of a Japanese attack in South East Asia had been reported from Bletchley Park some days before the actual attacks, and, ironically, the report had been shared with US intelligence, but the report was vague and assumed that the Japanese would invade Thailand."

Doctor Doom's opinions about Adolf Hitler and those who defeated him also pop up in today's Captain America #2 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti, looking at an early mission after coming out of the ice to depose Victor Von Doom from Latveria, with an unexpected reception.

But it is Captain America's fellow Avengers that Doctor Doom is taking to task, amongst others… such as Iron Man, who could save the world, but does not.

Hank Pym, the same. The Villain doesn't so much have a point, as spells out the unsaid truth of the Marvel Universe.

Wakandans and X-Men as well, including the Arakko days of the Age Of Krakoa…

As well as the whole Krakoan situation itself. But is that fair?

I mean, they did bring Captain America back, and offered resurrection to the poorest and most vulnerable humans as well, alongside medicine that extended lifespan, cured cancer and dementia. But while Doctor Doom may not be bothered too much by all the facts…

…in principle, he is utterly right. The superheroes of the Marvel Universe have such powers that, Miracleman-style, they could change the world for the better. But don't. And Doctor Doom did, bringing in universal healthcare, education, open borders and peace. And he appears to be winning.

But the heroes appear to have a gotcha moment coming.

Invading Latveria itself through invisibility, magic and stealth, and discovering just how Doom is wielding so much magical power.

Matrix-style, he is taking them from the very people of Latveria, whose interests he has always fought to protect, and using them to fuel his world domination. Does this defeat Doctor Doom?

No, he doubles down. But as modern-day America knows, you can do almost anything to adults and people will accept it if they are getting free stuff. But maybe, just maybe, there's a line you don't cross.

Doctor Doom and Jeffrey Epstein, folks. While in other One World Under Doom news today, Superior Avengers has one lover's tiff turn into a Doctor Doom attention grab…

And Red Hulk, which seemed to be moving away from One World Under Doom in recent issues…

…heads right back into it.

One World Under Doom #6 (of 9) by Ryan North, R.B. Silva

Doom's reign has been a success for months – with even some of the heroes questioning if they're on the right side. A final desperate gamble is conceived, and Reed reveals a terrible secret he's acquired about Doom's global domination – but will it be enough? And what has Doom been hiding under that Latverian Dome? All is revealed – at terrible cost! It's the beginning of the end for some, and the beginning of a new age for others… Captain America #2 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

CAPTAIN AMERICA: AN UNTOLD ORIGIN! Witness the rise of one of Marvel's most infamous villains as Captain America comes face to face with DOOM for the FIRST time! This is Latveria like you've never seen it before… Also: Who is David Colton, and can Steve trust him to have his back as they infiltrate a hostile country with the new Howling Commandos? Red Hulk #7 by Benjamin Percy, Jethro Morales

LAB RAT! MACHINE MAN and DEATHLOK evade police as they hunt for THUNDERBOLT ROSS, A.K.A. RED HULK! But they don't fully understand the dangers that await them at PROJECT ALPHA! Here, at this secret lab located deep in the mountains, GENERAL RYKER reveals his plans for the RED HULK, who is now both a prisoner and an experimental weapon. Superior Avengers #5 by Steve Foxe, Luca Maresca, Kyle Hotz

KILLMONGER STRIKES! Is this a sign of budding romance? Or MURDER? The pieces are falling into place, and the team is ready for their true mission to begin. But who is playing who?

