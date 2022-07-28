Chopping Block Comes To Print in Keenspot October 2022 Solicits

Chopping Block #1 by Lee Adam Herold and Ryan Hohne is a webcomic that has been running on Keenspot for twenty years under the subtitle "because serial killer are people too" but is now coming to printed comics. The new series is launching from Keenspot Entertainment in their October 2022 solicits and solicitations, below, as well as continuing Michael Adams' Kung Fu Legume #3.Keenspot is a webcomics publisher founded by cartoonist Chris Crosby in 2000 and running ever since, including titles such as Twokinds, Brawl in the Family, the Luther Strode saga, Marry Me, Last Blood, Fall Out Boy Presents Fall Out Toy Works, Flipside, and more. And yes, including Chopping Block.

CHOPPING BLOCK #1 CVR A HEROLD COLOR ATTIC

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

AUG221608

AUG221609 – CHOPPING BLOCK #1 CVR B HEROLD SWINGIN MOTHER – 4.99

AUG221610 – CHOPPING BLOCK #1 CVR C BLANK SKETCH – 9.99

AUG221611 – CHOPPING BLOCK #1 CVR D 6 COPY INCV HEROLD BLOODY AWFUL (NET – 9.99

(W) Lee Adam Herold, Ryan Hohne (A / CA) Lee Adam Herold

The dilapidated mansion on the hill overlooking the happy little town of Harmony sparks the curiosity of the local goth kids, the suspicion of the town sheriff, and the hunger of entities dark and demonic. But the hockey mask-wearing loner who lives there just wants to be left alone to collect spleens, chainsaw sorority girls, and make Mother proud. Is that too much to ask? Chopping Block is an all-new scarily funny horror series about a neurotic serial killer that's a cross between Johnny The Homicidal Maniac and The Addams Family!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 4.99

KUNG FU LEGUME #3 CVR A MICHAEL ADAMS

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

AUG221612

AUG221613 – KUNG FU LEGUME #3 CVR B OTIS FRAMPTON – 4.99

(W) Michael Adams (A / CA) Michael Adams

Bean, Monkey, and Grandpa depart Gnomewell Village and set out to stop the Lizard King! They must face many enemies to reach the Lizard King's fortress. Will they prevail over the army of Mudmen sent to destroy them? Find out in this insane third chapter of Kung Fu Legume!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 4.99