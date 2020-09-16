Chris Claremont Gets his Own Anniversary Special at Marvel in December

Chris Claremont is back, baby! The legendary X-Men scribe, objectively the greatest comic book creator to ever live, will be honored by the House of Ideas this December with the eponymously-titled Chris Claremont Anniversary Special, a one-shot special drawn by a veritable Hellfire Club orgy of artists including Brett Booth and Bill Sienkiewicz. The comic celebrates 50 years of Claremont making the Marvel Universe a better place, though if we're being totally honest, the last ten or so of those years, Marvel hasn't exactly shown Claremont the respect he deserves, keeping him on retainer as a Marvel EX-X-X-CLUSIVE writer but not really giving him a lot of things to actually write. But we're not going to spend the announcement of the Chris Claremont Anniversary Special airing out grievances against Marvel. We've got every single other article we ever write for that. This is a time for celebration!

The press release tells us that this will be an "extra-sized milestone issue," which means that it will cost, at minimum, $4.99. It also tells us this:

In the CHRIS CLAREMONT ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, the acclaimed writer returns to the world of the X-Men with a brand-new story. Dani Moonstar is drafted for a mission across time and space for an incredible psychic showdown against the Shadow King—joining forces with other characters created and defined by the pen of Chris Claremont! In this extra-sized milestone issue, Claremont will team up with a host of iconic artists including Brett Booth and reunite with his classic New Mutants collaborator, Bill Sienkiewicz.

"Uncanny X-Men was where it all began for me as a young fan, and it's an honor for everyone here at Marvel to celebrate Chris Claremont's 50th Anniversary as a writer with us!" Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski said. "In this special, Chris masterfully weaves an all-new story that takes us down memory lane and revisits many of the fan-favorite characters he's helped create over the years, re-teaming him with some of the classic artists he's collaborated with. With a few surprises along the way!"

Might one of those surprises be the announcement of a god damn ongoing series by Chris Claremont, Cebulski?

Look for this in stores in December if the planet still exists by that point. And buy lots of copies of it, so Marvel knows Claremont fans mean business.

CHRIS CLAREMONT ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Art by BRETT BOOTH, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, & MORE

COVER by SALVADOR LARROCA