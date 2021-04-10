Classic John Byrne Spider-Man Original Artwork Pages Up for Auction

It's a while since John Byrne wrote and drew Spider-Man. Quite a while. But for a time he was the pre-Brian Bendis Brian Bendis, writing and drawing Spider-Man: Chapter One, a retelling of Peter Parker's origin for a new audience with a few nips and tucks along the way, as well as the main Amazing Spider-Man comic book. And two pages of original artwork from those days are up for auction at Heritage Auction in today's Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction 122115 listings.

John Byrne Amazing Spider-Man #11 Story Page 6 Original Art (Marvel, 1999). A familiar scene…. Spider-Man returning to the Daily Bugle building so that Peter Parker can get yelled at! Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15.75". In Excellent condition.

Currently at $380, which for a classic Spider-Man page like this with all the classic elements, from one of the legends is definitely on the low side.

John Byrne Spider-Man: Chapter One #7 Story Page 7 Electro Original Art (Marvel, 1999)

John ByrneSpider-Man: Chapter One#7 Story Page 7 Electro Original Art (Marvel, 1999). The Amazing Spider-Man becomes the Great Galosher-Man to knock Electro on his amp! Ink over graphite on bright white Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.5". In Excellent condition.

Currently at $210, but you just know that is not going to last long. Both pieces finish their auctions on Monday, the 12th of April. If you are a John Byrne fan, a Spider-Man fan or both, here's your chance you clean up.

Chapter One was enough of a hit to see Marvel Comics to ask John Byrne for a Spider-Man: Chapter Two, but he turned them down. Then Ultimate Spider-Man from Bendis and Mark Bagley came along and everything changed. Maybe one day? It's only been twenty-two years.