Comic Shops Lose Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Last Ronin Advantage

When comic book retailers ordered the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin hardcover by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, they knew they had a mainstream hit, and also had a week's advantage in terms of sale date over bookstore customers. But the book was late and, in the interim, IDW signed an exclusive distribution deal with Penguin Random House, making Diamond a sub-distributor of PRH. Which means that this policy has changed. And now comic book retailers, even though they will still be receiving the book a week early as planned, this coming week, are forbidden from selling them in-store until Tuesday the 5th of July, when bookstores will have copies.

IDW tells retailers still getting their books through Diamond, "Please be aware that IDW Publishing's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin HC (APR221590) — invoiced to arrive in stores with product on sale June 29 — now carries a revised in-store date. Please do not place this title out for sale before the official in-store date of Tuesday, July 5, which is the new release date for both the Direct Market and the Book Market." Expect a fair few retailers to call foul – and to not abide by this new restriction.

Who is the Last Ronin? In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost. From legendary TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, get ready for the final story of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, three decades in the making! What terrible events destroyed his family and left New York a crumbling, post-apocalyptic nightmare? All will be revealed in this climactic Turtle tale that sees longtime friends becoming enemies and new allies emerging in the most unexpected places. Can the surviving Turtle triumph? Collects the complete five-issue miniseries in a new graphic novel, an adventure as fulfilling for longtime Turtles fans as it is accessible for readers just discovering the heroes in a half shell.