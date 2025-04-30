Posted in: Batman, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: amazon, kindle

DC Comics Digital Sales Are Delayed A Week But Comic Stores Have Them

The Question, Power Company, Last Halloween, Worlds Finest and Detective Comics Annuals have all been delayed a week digitally

Article Summary DC Comics digital sales on Amazon Kindle delayed a week, now releasing May 7 instead of April 30.

Physical comic shops have all the new DC titles, including annuals and one-shots, available as scheduled.

Major releases affected include Worlds Finest, Detective Comics Annual, Long Halloween, Power Company, and Question.

Amazon's delay means fans must visit comic stores for this week's DC Comics before the digital versions drop.

It seems that all of DC Comics' digital sales on Amazon Kindle due today, the 30th of April, have been delayed by a week, until the 7th of May. This is a Fifth Week for DC Comics, which is usually a chance for them to run late books, annuals or other one-shots. But it seems that April Fifth Week is now May First Week. Which means, if you want this week's DC Comics titles this week, you are going to have to go to the comic book shop. Or maybe someone at Amazon can press a button. Yesah, you're going to the comic shop.

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST 2025 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Morgan Hampton (A) Dan McDaid, Clayton Henry (CA) Dan Mora

WE ARE YESTERDAY PART 3! The secret origin of the single most unholy union in DCU history is at last revealed! The Legion of Doom has set in motion a scheme to lay waste to not only the World's Finest Team–but to the present-day Justice League Unlimited! How is this possible? All will be revealed in this special World's Finest Annual by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, and Dan McDaid! Plus: Meet John Stewart, the newest ring-slinger of sector 2814, in this definitive World's Finest telling of John Stewart's Lantern origins! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 04/30/2025

BATMAN THE LONG HALLOWEEN THE LAST HALLOWEEN #7 (OF 10)

(W) Jeph Loeb (A) Dave Johnson (CA) Tim Sale

THE HUNT RAGES ON! In 1996, writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale teamed up for Batman: The Long Halloween, an award-winning, 13-chapter saga that spawned multiple sequels and stands as the most influential Batman story of its era. Now, Loeb returns to the world of The Long Halloween for its long-anticipated final act: Batman: The Last Halloween, an all-new 10-part mystery continuing the story from 2021's The Long Halloween Special. In each issue, Loeb will be joined by one of the top artists in comics in a beautiful and lovingly crafted tribute to Sale's art and legacy. Batman, Robin, and the GCPD's hunt for the mysterious killer savaging Gotham's underworld heats up! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 04/30/2025

DETECTIVE COMICS 2025 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Al Ewing, Joshua Hale Fialkov (A) Stefano Raffaele, John McCrea ,Fico Ossio, Mike Norton (CA) Mikel Janin

A MYSTERY EVEN BATMAN CAN'T SOLVE! Batman has found himself mired in a haunting case that he can't seem to solve. Now, the Dark Knight must work his way through some of his most maniacal foes to gather enough evidence to attempt to crack this case. His very life–or the life of someone dear to him–may depend on it! Tom Taylor, joined by an all-star roster of collaborators, crafts a mystery that will boggle the mind of even the World's Greatest Detective. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 04/30/2025

POWER COMPANY RECHARGED #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Bryan Edward Hill (A) Khary Randolph, Alitha Martinez (CA) Edwin Galmon

A NEW SUPER-TEAM DEBUTS! Spinning out of the events of Black Lightning and DC Power: Rise of the Power Company, Josiah Power and Jefferson Pierce lead the newest iteration of the Power Company with a new purpouse of rebuilding humanity's faith in heroes and fighting back against the rising anti-metahuman movement. For their first mission the Company dispatches Jace Fox Batman, The Signal, and Vixen investigate a serial killer that's been hunting metas in the streets of Atlanta Georgia. Batman & The Outsiders writer Bryan Edward Hill makes his return to DC alongside artists Khary Randolph and Alitha Martinez in an oversized special issue that revitalizes the titular street level team for a new generation! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 04/30/2025

QUESTION ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #6 (OF 6)

(W) Alex Segura (A/CA) Cian Tormey

DON'T MISS THE EPIC FINALE! With the Watchtower collapsing around her, the Question–and an unexpected ally–must rally her team to take on the mastermind behind the downfall of the Justice League Unlimited's home base! Can Renee not only survive but also maintain her new place in the DC Universe? Find out in the epic conclusion to The Question: All Along the Watchtower! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/30/2025

