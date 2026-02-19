Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: conan, Death By Daylight, Diablo, Lenore

Conan Crossover With Dragonaro In Titan Comics May 2026 Full Solicits

Conan crossover with Dragonaro in Titan Comics' May 2026 full solicits with Blade Runner, Lenore, Diablo, Dead By Daylight and Tank Girl

Article Summary Conan teams up with Dragonero in a seven-issue Titan Comics crossover launching May 2026.

New Savage Sword of Conan, Scourge of the Serpent, and Conquering Crown collections unveiled.

Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus, Lenore, Diablo, Dead by Daylight, and Elric headline fresh series.

Additional highlights include Tank Girl Motherload, Spectors, and packed manga releases.

Titan Comics has dropped their May 2026 solicits and solicitations with a new Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus series, a new Lenore one-shot, a new Conan X Dragonaro crossover, more Conan, Diablo, Dead By Daylight, Elric, Henchman, a Tank Girl Motherload, Spectors, and plenty of manga and the final Star Wars Insider Magazine…

CONAN AND DRAGONARO #1 (OF 7)

(W) Luca Enoch and Stefano Vietti

(A) Lorenzo Nuti

Publisher: Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics

FC • 32pp • $4.99

On Sale May 13, 2026

TWO WORLDS COLLIDE IN A SAVAGE CROSSOVER YEARS IN THE MAKING!

CONAN OF CIMMERIA and DRAGONERO meet for the first time in an epic clash of steel, sorcery, and survival. Pulled to the mysterious land of Erondár by dark forces, Conan comes face to face with the famed dragon slayer, Dragonero, and the two warriors must set aside suspicion to stand back-to-back against a supernatural force poised to doom both their worlds.

Published for the first time outside of Italy, this landmark crossover brings together two legendary heroes in a story that honors classic sword-and-sorcery while forging something bold and unforgettable.

COVER A: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

COVER B: LORENZO NUTI

COVER C: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE FOIL VARIANT

COVER D: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE VIRGIN VARIANT

BLADE RUNNER: TOKYO NEXUS: TO LOSE IS TO WIN #1 (OF 4)

Format: Comic book

(W) Nancy A. Collins

(A) Mariano Taibo

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC • 32pp • $4.99

On Sale May 6, 2026

BLADE RUNNER IS BACK!

Discovering that Mead and Stix are still alive, their old commanding officer, Uldren sets out to kill them before they can reveal his treachery. The data he stole from Tyrell has enabled the Cheshire Corporation to create bootleg Replicants with the same kill signature as Stix. Meanwhile, still dealing with the fallout from the Yakuza civil war Stix and Mead find themselves fighting for survival against Rumika, A Blade Runner sent by Tyrell to destroy Cheshire and all those connected with it.

COVER A: JUNGGEUN YOON

COVER B: DANI & BRAD SIMPSON

COVER C: PIOTR KOWALSKI

COVER D: MARIANO TAIBO

COVER E: JUNGGEUN YOON FOIL VARIANT

COVER F: DANI & BRAD SIMPSON VIRGIN VARIANT

LENORE GHOST STORY #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W/A) Roman Dirge

FC • 36pp • $4.99

On Sale May 13, 2026L

LAST OF THE HILARIOUS FOUR LENORE ONE SHOTS!

Nature. It's itchy and there's bugs in it. Yet, this is where Lenore and crew decide to spend a little relaxation time camping, while each take turns telling their best ghost story under a star encrusted night sky. Not surprisingly, things don't go well as some painful memories are rehashed, and the Ghost of Mr. Gosh decides this is a perfect opportunity to make an unwanted appearance.

COVER A: ROMAN DIRGE

COVER B: KIT WALLIS

COVER C: KIT WALLIS FOIL $14.99

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #14

Format: Comic book magazine

(W) Jim Zub, Joe Pruett, Matthew John

(A) Ivan Gil, Goran Sudžuka

Publisher: Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics

FC • 64pp • $6.99

On Sale May 6, 2026

Featuring a brutal blood-and-sand CONAN tale from writer Jim Zub and artist Ivan Gil, a mysterious BÊLIT story from writer Joe Pruett and artist Goran Sudžuka, a Conan prose piece of cruel luck from Matthew John, striking covers by Alex Horley and Doug Braithwaite, plus pin-ups and more, SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #14 delivers bone-crushing action that can't be missed!

COVER A: DOUG BRAITHWAITE

COVER B: ALEX HORLEY

COVER C: ALEX HORLEY FOIL ($16.99)

COVER D: DOUG BRAITHWAITE VIRGIN

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: SCOURGE OF THE SERPENT VOL 1

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Ivan Gil

FC • 128pp • $17.99

On Sale May 6, 2026

THE EPIC CONAN EVENT COLLECTED THE EPIC CONAN EVENT COLLECTED! INCLUDES TWO SPECIAL DM EDITION COVERS!

The serpent god's influence coils around the Hyborian Age and every other age linked to it. Three stunning supernatural stories will weave together to answer a chilling question of past and present – What is Set's grand plan for humanity and, now that it's begun, can it be stopped?

DIRECT MARKET: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

DIRECT MARKET: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

GLOW IN THE DARK $19.99

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE CONQUERING CROWN VOL 7

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Fernando Dagnino, Alex Horley

FC • 128pp • $17.99

On Sale May 20, 2026

VOLUME 7 OF JIM ZUB'S MODERN CLASSIC

INCLUDES ISSUE #25, FULLY PAINTED BY ALEX HORLEY

THE NOMAD: Conan the King welcomes a strange visitor with an even stranger mission. Can the Ruler of Aquilonia prove his mettle, or will the mysterious wanderer's incredible power change the course of history?

THE CONQUERING CROWN: The King of Aquilonia has gone mad, or so the rumors say. A tyrant sits upon the throne and all will suffer until he is deposed or dead. Conan the Mercenary cares nothing for these royal rumors and petty politics, but the Cimmerian's skill in battle is about to put him in the path of a mad monarch, and his life will be forever changed.

REGULAR EDITION: ALEX HORLEY WRAPAROUND

DIRECT MARKET: BART SEARS

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN VOL 4

(W) Jim Zub, Liam Sharp

(A) Roberto De La Torre, Doug Braithwaite, Liam Sharp, Gabriel Rodriguez

FC • 192pp • $24.99

On Sale May 27, 2026

CONAN RETURNS, UNLEASHED, UNBRIDLED AND UNCENSORED! TIES IN TO SCOURGE OF THE SERPENT!

COMPRISING THE VERY BEST COMIC INDUSTRY TALENT, including Conan royalty Jim Zub and fan favorites Roberto De La Torre and Doug Braithwaite, a myriad of writers and artists create a spectacular array of beautifully illustrated Black and White comic strips and pin-ups, as well as poems, short stories and essays.

REGULAR EDITION: ALEX HORLEY

DIRECT MARKET MIKE MIGNOLA

DIRECT MARKET LIAM SHARP

DIABLO: DAWN OF HATRED #2 (OF 4)

(Writer) Cullen Bunn

(Pencils) Daniele Serra

(Inker) Giusi Lo Piccolo

(Artist) Jovanna Plata

FC • 32pp • $4.99

On Sale May 20, 2026

Surrounded by his loyal followers, not least amongst them the barbarians of the Fox Tribe, Akarat continues to spread his teachings throughout Sanctuary. But though he claims peace and love, violence and suspicion shadow his every step.

Though it was Akarat's teachings, thousands of years ago, which founded the Zakarum Church, the priests do not trust this new incarnation of the prophet. And Vrexia, their agent within Akarat's ranks, is running out of time to reveal the truth.

COVER A: KELSEY RAMSAY

COVER B: NICK MARINKOVICH

COVER C: DEV PRAMANIK & JP JORDAN

COVER D: ANDREA OLIMPIERI

COVER E: KELSEY RAMSAY INKS 1:5

COVER F: NICK MARINKOVICH FOIL ($14.99)

COVER G: KELSEY RAMSAY VIRGIN

DEAD BY DAYLIGHT: THE HILLBILLY #2 (OF 4)

(W) Derek Fridolfs

(A) Dean Kotz, Allison Hu

FC • 32pp • $4.99

On Sale May 13, 2026

A ROOKIE COP UNCOVERS THE FACE OF PURE EVIL

Hazed and confused, rookie cop Officer Hollis has a long walk home after encountering the monster hidden in Coldwind Farm. But the light of day casts long shadows in the streets of this small town, warping the world around him until Hollis will struggle to find comfort even in the arms of his loving family.

COVER A DANI & BRAD SIMPSON

COVER B JENNA CHA

COVER C GORY BAGGED ILAN SHEADY $6.99

COVER D DILLON SNOOK

COVER E DANI & BRAD SIMPSON FOIL ($14.99)

COVER F JENNA CHA VIRGIN

ELRIC: THE SLEEPING SORCERESS #2

(W) Julien Blondel, Jean-Luc Cano

(A) Valentin Sécher

FC • 32pp • $4.99

On Sale May 27, 2026

LAVISHLY ILLUSTRATED, THIS COMIC ADAPTATION HAS BEEN PRODUCED WITH THE FULL AND ENTHUSIASTIC ENDORSEMENT OF MOORCOCK HIMSELF!

With Stormbringer and Elric at odds in the middle of battle, the tides of war hinge on Elric's ability to retain his sanity as he

gives further in to the power of chaos. However, the sorcerer Theleb K'aarna plots to usurp Elric as the champion of chaos and steal the power of the mighty Arioch for himself. Will Elric be triumphant, or will an army of chaos rain down upon the realm?

COVER A: JAOUEN SALAÜN

COVER B: VALENTIN SÉCHER

COVER C: VALENTIN SÉCHER

COVER D: VALENTIN SÉCHER VIRGIN

RAFAEL GARCIA: HENCHMAN #3(OF 4)

(W) Peter Murrieta, David Schrader

(A) Ben Herrera

FC • 32pp • $4.99

On Sale May 20, 2026

RAF'S FIRST MISSION AS A NEWLY MINTED SQUAD LEADER GOES SIDEWAYS FAST

when Real Patriot and the Justice Battalion blow a hole in Maverick's jet and expose that their flight suits have been secretly tracked all along.

A tense, bloody standoff shatters the team and any illusion about who the "good guys" are—capped by the shocking return of Danny, now fighting for the other side just for the healthcare. With their squad wiped out and their loyalties shaken, Raf and Kyle are the only survivors left to finish the mission and decide what they really believe in.

COVER A: GUSTAFFO VARGAS

COVER B: JULES RIVERA

TANK GIRL: THE MOTHERLOAD SLIPCASE SET

(W) Alan Martin

(A) Warwick Johnson-Cadwell, Jim Mahfood,

Rufus Dayglo, Ashley Wood, Mike McMahon

FC • HC • 840pp • $69.99

On Sale May 13, 2026

The biggest collection of outback antics featuring the ever-popular, ever-rebel-without-a-cause, ever- tank-loving Tank Girl!

Three spectacular omnibuses from creators Alan Martin and a host of legendary comics artists – a must-have for fans. This epic slipcase collects three next- level volumes of Tank Girl which art from industry legends such as Jim Mahfood and Mike McMahon (plus many more!) putting pizzazz to the page with classic characters including Booga, Jet- Girl, Sub-Girl and the gang!

INCLUDES FOUR EXCLUSIVE ART CARDS!

ALL THREE VOLUMES INCLUDE NEW COVER ART EXCLUSIVE TO THIS SLIPCASE SET!

REGULAR: ASHLEY WOOD

DIRECT MARKET: JAMIE HEWLETT AND ASHLEY WOOD

SPECTORS VOL 1

(W) Shannon Eric Denton

(A) David Hartman

FC • SC • 112pp • $17.99

On Sale May 13, 2026

FANS OF SUPERNATURAL PERIOD PIECES AND CULT CONSPIRACIES!

A mystery connects the 1930s and the modern day when a trio of supernatural

investigators band together to stop a cult from resurrecting ancient evils. Armed with a mystical knife and a prosthetic multi-tool-gatling-gun, Reginald and Debby are the only people stopping evil cults from breaking the barrier between realities. However, when they find a lab full of human test subjects, they realize the cults' experiments date back to the 1930s and that Reginald's own father was involved.

AOASHI (3-IN-1 EDITION) VOLUME 1 (VOL. 1,2,3)

(W/A) Kobayashi Yuugo

B&W • SC •608pp • $24.99

On Sale May 13, 2026

THE HIT CRUNCHYROLL ANIME SERIES FINALLY ADAPTED INTO ENGLISH!

FOLLOW THE JOURNEY OF ASHITO AOI AS HE SETS HIS SIGHTS ON TURNING PRO IN THE CUTTHROAT WORLD OF YOUTH SOCCER.

To the world stage! Glory and ambition lie ahead of young Ashito Aoi as he takes the first steps to becoming a pro soccer player.

But after being catapulted into a new harsh environment, can he hold onto his spider's thread and climb his way to the top? A fateful encounter on Futami Beach in Ehime, Japan leads to the meeting between Tatsuya Fukuda; once a rising star and a player on the cusp of greatness whose career ended all too soon, and Ashito Aoi; a brash and hot-headed striker who loves soccer despite his selfish tendencies.

RECORD JOURNEY VOL.1

(W/A) Ryoichiro Kezuka

B&W • SC •240pp • $12.99

On Sale May 27, 2026

A captivating collection of short stories by Ryoichiro Kezuka that explores the quiet, powerful intersections of music, memory, and everyday life.

At the heart of these stories is a young woman working at a small record store in Tokyo. Each story introduces a new visitor to the shop—each with a unique past, a specific record in mind, and an emotional thread waiting to be uncovered. As the needle drops, so do the walls between strangers, revealing bittersweet moments, long-lost connections, and the smooth healing of sound.

SCAVENGERS ANOTHER SKY vol 2

(W/A/CA) Ryo Furube

B&W • SC • 214pp • $12.99

On Sale May 20, 2026

IN THE MONSTER-INFESTED REALM OF THE BLACK PARADE, THE SCAVENGERS' HUNT FOR TREASURE AND FREEDOM ESCALATES – WILL THEY SURVIVE ITS HORRORS OR BE LOST TO THE DARK?

The peril escalates in the second volume of SCAVENGERS: ANOTHER SKY as the team delves further into the enigmatic Black Parade. New, more formidable entities challenge their mission, and the line between ally and enemy blurs. As the Scavengers confront these threats, they uncover unsettling truths about the Black Parade's origins and its connection to their own pasts. With their million-dollar freedom hanging in the balance, the team's unity and resolve are tested like never before.

SANDA VOL. 3

(W/A) Paru Itagaki

B&W • SC •208pp • $12.99

On Sale May 20, 2026

NOW AN ANIME ADAPTATION ON AMAZON PRIME!

Santa Claus is now in the crosshairs of his enemies, as Sanda leaves a trail of destruction and confusion in his wake with intense battles. The mystery around Ichie Onos disappearance deepens – and Sanda's dual identity grows ever more unstable. As shrouded forces tighten their grip, Sanda finds himself increasingly unable to control when he transforms into his Santa Claus form – threatening not only his mission, but the fragile hope he carries.

SAINT SEIYA: DARK WING VOL. 3

(W) Masami Kurumada and Kenji Saito

(A) Shinshu Ueda

B&W • SC • 208pp • $12.99

On Sale May 20, 2025

FROM THE SAME UNIVERSE AS THE HIT ANIME!

The war of the gods gets personal in this gripping third volume of the Saint Seiya: Dark Wing manga. Shōichirō, now the Wyvern Judge of the Underworld, faces his own twin brother – Sōjirō, the formidable Gemini Gold Saint – in a fateful clash between realms. As Athena's reincarnation, Cattleya, is struck by a cursed arrow, the stakes skyrocket. With the shadowy god Yaldabaoth entering the fray and secrets unraveling on all sides, the balance between Sanctuary and the Underworld teeters on the edge of collapse.

GRAN FAMILIA VOL. 3

(W/A) Kenji Hamada

B&W • SC • 192pp • $12.99

On Sale May 20, 2025

THE FRAGILE BALANCE BETWEEN HUMANS AND DEMIS CONTINUES TO UNRAVEL IN GRAN FAMILIA VOLUME 3 Amidst the chaos, new players emerge, each with their own agendas and supernatural abilities, further complicating the power dynamics at play. Leo's ideals of peaceful coexistence are put to the test as he grapples with the harsh realities of his family's legacy and the escalating violence threatening to consume both worlds.

KAMEN RIDER KUUGA VOL.12

(W) Shotaro Ishinomori

and Toshiki Inoue

(A) Hitotsu Yokoshima

B&W • SC •208pp • $12.99

On Sale May 27, 2026

The ultimate battle between humans and monstrous forces reaches new heights! The battle against the Gurongi intensifies as a new, shadowy force emerges behind the scenes. As the deadly Gurongi game ("gegeru") escalates, the powerful Go class appears, bringing with it an overwhelming sense of doom. But there's more at play than just monsters…

STAR WARS INSIDER #237

SC • 100pp • $9.99 • On Sale May 6, 2026

SPECIAL COLLECTOR'S EDITION

FANTASTIC FINAL ISSUE

INSIDE THIS ISSUE:

KATHLEEN KENNEDY

Exclusive Interview with the departing Lucasfilm president!

The Mandalorian and Grogu Preview

The SFX of Star Wars

PLUS:

INTERVIEWS

Andor editor John Gilroy

The Star Wars creature shop's Neal Scanlan on Ahsoka

AND:

EXCLUSIVE STAR WARS SHORT FICTION

COVER A: NEWSSTAND EDITION

COVER B: DIRECT MARKET EDITION

COVER C: CARBONITE FOIL COVER ($19.99)

COVER D: FAN CLUB FOIL COVER ($19.99)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!