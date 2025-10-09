Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dan mora, KO

Dan Mora's Designs For All The Robins If They Grew Up To Be Batman

Dan Mora's designs for all the Robins if they grew up to be Batman

Article Summary Dan Mora reveals striking new Batman suit designs for all of the former Robins as future Batmen.

DC's K.O. sees Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, and Damian Wayne step up as Batman in their worlds.

Bruce Wayne faces off against his former Robins-turned-Batmen in a high-stakes DC Universe tournament.

The Joker replaces Batman in the DC's K.O. tournament as Gotham becomes a brutal battleground for legacy.

Dan Mora has been designing the look of Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake and Damian Wayne as, if and when they step up and become the next Batman in their own dimensions. And then have to fight Bruce Wayne Batman from the DC Universe as part of a sidequest mission to the main DC's K.O. series in which Bruce Wayne got dusted by Thanos. Okay, at least that's how it looked…

So no, Batman won't be part of the DC's K.O. 32 player tournament, as The Joker has stepped into his place instead…

DC K.O. KNIGHTFIGHT #1 (OF 4)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

SUPERSTARS JOSHUA WILLIAMSON AND DAN MORA TEST BATMAN LIKE NEVER BEFORE! Experience Batman's epic journey during the explosive DC K.O. event! The Dark Knight is forced to take a different path in the tournament for the Heart of Apokolips–one that has turned Gotham into a deadly arena where Batman must battle against the Batmen of the future! Who are these Batmen? Stay tuned to find out! Get ready for the greatest fight of Batman's life in this over-the-top crossover miniseries! $3.99 11/5/2025

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

BATMAN VS. BATMAN FOR THE SOUL OF GOTHAM CITY! The stage is set, and Bruce Wayne's battle through a gauntlet of future Batmen is on! Each former Robin has shaped Gotham City into their own vision of justice, and if Bruce can make his way past Dick Grayson, he'll face the darkest one yet. Will he survive the most violent aspects of his own legacy? Or will Batman's greatest failure destroy him and the city he's sworn to protect? It's a literal battle for the cowl–and for the fate of the DC Universe–as the all-star creative team of Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora turns up the heat! $3.99 12/3/2025

